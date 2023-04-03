OLED revolution: Apple's vision for next-gen iPad Pro

Apple is finally giving up on its Retina display pressure as recent leaks show new iPad Pro prototypes with OLED displays, expected to roll out in 2024.

ShrimpApplePro, a credible Apple leaker who is known for leaking many features in the past, said that Apple is developing OLED panels for iPad Pro. There are four prototypes, and the screen sizes are reportedly 11-inch and 14-inch. It won't be the same with the company's current flexible OLED displays for iPhones. Apple wants to use a rigid OLED prototype in the upcoming iPad Pro models.

Oled panels for iPad Pro are in development.

4 prototypes

11" and 13"

New kind of oled panels, apparently. Very brittle instead of flexible like iPhone oled — ShrimpApplePro ? (@VNchocoTaco) April 1, 2023

Apple is teaming up with Samsung

The rigid panel is used in some of the top smartphones, like the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 7. However, some users say that the rigid OLED displays have "poor viewing angles." To prevent such issues, Apple's plan is to team up with Samsung to implement hybrid OLED technology. The new display technology will probably cause an increase in price, but it will offer a longer lifespan and better viewing angles.

OLED displays are known for making content like TV shows or movies look more realistic, as it controls each pixel individually. It offers a brighter display and works better when there is high dynamic range lightning. They are also more efficient compared to mini-LED displays, which means that the upcoming iPad Pro might offer better battery life or better performance using the same amount of energy.

Recent rumors showed that Apple is looking to almost double the prices of the new iPad Pro with an OLED display. People estimate the 11-inch model is set to hit the shelves at $1,500 and the 14-inch model to cost $1,800. However, Apple still hasn't made any official announcements, and the final call is still not set. Apple's new OLED call sounds promising for the future, but the new prices might raise concerns, considering the company's price policies.

