OLED revolution: Apple's vision for next-gen iPad Pro

Apple wants to change its display technology and implement OLED panels to its new devices, including the new iPad Pro in 2024.
Onur Demirkol
Apr 3, 2023
Updated • Apr 3, 2023
Apple
|
0

Apple is finally giving up on its Retina display pressure as recent leaks show new iPad Pro prototypes with OLED displays, expected to roll out in 2024.

ShrimpApplePro, a credible Apple leaker who is known for leaking many features in the past, said that Apple is developing OLED panels for iPad Pro. There are four prototypes, and the screen sizes are reportedly 11-inch and 14-inch. It won't be the same with the company's current flexible OLED displays for iPhones. Apple wants to use a rigid OLED prototype in the upcoming iPad Pro models.

Apple is teaming up with Samsung

The rigid panel is used in some of the top smartphones, like the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 7. However, some users say that the rigid OLED displays have "poor viewing angles." To prevent such issues, Apple's plan is to team up with Samsung to implement hybrid OLED technology. The new display technology will probably cause an increase in price, but it will offer a longer lifespan and better viewing angles.

OLED displays are known for making content like TV shows or movies look more realistic, as it controls each pixel individually. It offers a brighter display and works better when there is high dynamic range lightning. They are also more efficient compared to mini-LED displays, which means that the upcoming iPad Pro might offer better battery life or better performance using the same amount of energy. 

Apple wants to change its display technology and implement OLED panels to its new devices, including the new iPad Pro in 2024.
Apple

Recent rumors showed that Apple is looking to almost double the prices of the new iPad Pro with an OLED display. People estimate the 11-inch model is set to hit the shelves at $1,500 and the 14-inch model to cost $1,800. However, Apple still hasn't made any official announcements, and the final call is still not set. Apple's new OLED call sounds promising for the future, but the new prices might raise concerns, considering the company's price policies.

Advertisement

Related content

Gurman says watchOS 10 could be an extensive upgrade

Gurman: watchOS 10 could be an extensive upgrade
How to Troubleshoot Common iOS Problems

How to Troubleshoot Common iOS Problems: Tips for Fixing Your Device
How to Use ChatGPT on Your Apple Watch

How to Use ChatGPT on Your Apple Watch
How to Turn Off Emergency SOS on an iPhone

How to Turn Off Emergency SOS on an iPhone
Everything About iOS 17

Everything About iOS 17
iOS Privacy Settings Protecting Your Personal Information main

iOS Privacy Settings: Protecting Your Personal Information

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved