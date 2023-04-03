M2 production on hold: Apple faces "Mac" troubles

According to recent reports, Apple had to suspend manufacturing M2 chips for two months and started back with half capacity. Here is why!
Onur Demirkol
Apr 3, 2023
Apple halted its M2 production in January and February due to decreasing demand for Macbooks. The company continued manufacturing in March but at half capacity compared to last year.

According to a report by The Elec, Apple has stopped manufacturing M2 series chipsets for two months, January and February. The website discovered it by tracking the Apple suppliers who are appointed to do follow-up work on chipsets before they are distributed to the companies that assemble Macs. This is the first time in history that Apple has halted its chip manufacturing. The company is using these chips in MacBook Pro, Air, and Mac Mini models.

Apple

Apple stopped M2 production for two-full months

Apple's main chipmaker is TSMC, but the company is known for being tight-lipped. That's why, The Elec had to track other Apple suppliers to gather information on the matter. According to the website, "Taiwan's TSMC did not send any 5-nanometer process M2 chip wafers to OSAT in January and February. This is believed to be due to Apple's request to halt production as demand for MacBooks decreased. "

recent rumor by Vadim Yuryev stated that the upcoming M3 is estimated to have a better single-core benchmark score compared to M2 Pro and almost the same as M2 Max. Apple has been focused on developing its own chipsets in the past few years, and the company aims to get better in time to offer better performance to its customers.

M2 Pro and Max chips were recently unveiled by Apple, and they offer better performance compared to the predecessor M1 chips. The performance difference between CPU and GPUs goes up to 40%, but if the demand continues to decrease, Apple might have to work on a new plan to reach a wider audience for MacBook Pro, Air, and Mac Minis.

A couple of months ago, Tim Cook said that they are aware of the decreasing demand in the computer market, but Apple wants to turn things around with its Silicon technology. The company wants all of its devices to be powered by Apple Silicon ships and recently signaled a new Mac Pro using the technology.

  1. ilev said on April 3, 2023 at 8:35 pm
    Fake unverified rumor.
    The only PCs sold that didn’t tumble in sales are Macs.

