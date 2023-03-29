Can Apple M3 outperform M2 Pro and Max?

Apple is looking to announce its new M3 chip soon, and according to recent leaks, it could outperform M2 Max and M2 Pro despite having lower cores.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vadim Yuryev recently tweeted that the Apple M3 chip performance estimate in Geekbench 6 could be higher than M2 Max and M2 Pro. According to the synthetic estimation, the M3 chip scored 3,472 in single-core and 13,676 in multi-core tests.

Apple M3 chip performance estimate in Geekbench 6

Single-core: 3,472

Multi-core: 13,676 Let's see how close I get when the chip actually comes. What are your thoughts and estimates? pic.twitter.com/2sw9tMW1HK ADVERTISEMENT — Vadim Yuryev (@VadimYuryev) March 28, 2023

M3 looks promising in the rumored Geekbench 6 tests

Compared to M2 Max, the single-core test shows a 24% difference in favor of M3. On the other hand, it is only 6% slower than M2 Max in single-core performance. The important point of these numbers is that the M3 is expected to have eight cores, while M2 Max comes with 12 cores. According to the estimations, M3 beats M2 Pro by a 10% difference both in single and multi-core tests.

Yuryev points out that M3 might be the most powerful chip in terms of single-core performance Apple has ever manufactured. One Twitter user expressed amazement at the results, and Yuryev answered, "Yes, I think so. Technically beats out binned M2 Pro model."

ADVERTISEMENT

Yuryev is the co-host/writer for the Max Tech YouTube channel with over 1.1 million subscribers. However, he hasn't provided any screenshots or images regarding the rumor.

Unfortunately, we still don't know the exact release date of the company's upcoming chipset family. However, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg thinks it will be revealed in the "upcoming months." M3 and A 17 Bionic are expected to be Apple's first 3nm chips, so the community's expectations are pretty high.

Apple has been working day and night for the past year on its chipsets. The company first introduced M1 in 2020 and expanded the M1 finally with Pro, Max, and Ultra models in 2021 and 2022. Last year, Apple also introduced its latest chipset family, M2, offering better performance. In January 2023, Apple launched its most powerful chips so far, M2 Pro and M2 Max.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the rumors come true, this might change soon. The M3 family will eventually grow in the coming years too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement