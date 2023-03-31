What does Donald Trump's indictment statement on Truth Social show us?
Ex-president Donald Trump has been voted to be indicted On Thursday, March 30, 2023, by the New York grand jury because of his alleged involvement with 44 years old adult film star, Stormy Daniels.
Donald Trump has been talking about his indictment for some time on the Truth Social media platform stating that the ''Witch-Hunt'' will backfire on current president Joe Biden.
Quote on quote, he wrote on his Truth Social account:
''These Thugs and Radical Left Monsters have just INDICATED the 45th President of United States of America, and the leading Republican Candidate, by far, for the 2023 Nomination for President. THIS IS AN ATTACK ON OUR COUNTRY THE LIKES OF WHICH HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE. IT IS LIKEWISE A CONTINUING ATTACK ON OUR ONCE FREE AND FAIR ELECTIONS. THE USA IS NOW A THIRD WORLD NATION, A NATION IN SERIOUS DECLINE. SO SAD!''
Sources report that a Manhattan grand jury has indicted former US President Donald Trump on more than 30 counts of business fraud, making him the first current or former president in US history to face criminal charges. The charges are not yet public as the indictment was filed under seal.
The background of Donal Trump's indictment
Donald Trump faces over 30 counts of business fraud in the indictment, which remains under seal. The investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney's office started while Trump was still serving as President and focuses on a payment of $130,000 made by Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen to adult film star Stormy Daniels just days before the 2016 presidential election.
The payment was reportedly made to prevent adult film star Stormy Daniels from publicly discussing an alleged affair with Trump, which he denies.
Can Donald Trump run for president now?
According to UCLA law professor Richard Hasen, there is no legal prohibition preventing Donald Trump from running for office even if he is indicted or convicted of a crime. The US Constitution only requires that candidates be natural-born citizens, at least 35 years old, and a resident of the US for at least 14 years.
While it may be more challenging for an indicted candidate to win votes and present themselves favorably during a trial, it is not prohibited for them to run or be elected.
Trump is expected to appear in court for his arraignment on Tuesday.
Donald Trump's attorney said he will not accept a plea deal
Donald Trump's attorney, Joe Tacopina, has stated that the former president will not accept a plea deal in the case brought against him by a Manhattan grand jury, but plans to file significant legal challenges against the indictment.
Donald Trump's lawyer Tacopina also confirmed that Trump will voluntarily surrender to law enforcement in Manhattan and will not "hole up in Mar-a-Lago".
Joe Tacopina did not disclose the nature or number of charges against Donald Trump, but suggested that the charges may have been made for each transaction, payment, or entry. Trump's other attorney, Jim Trusty, stated that the defense team plans to file motions to dismiss the indictment before a trial begins. Joe Tacopina also suggested that the charges might be unsealed on Tuesday.Advertisement
