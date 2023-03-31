YouTube is introducing a new metric for you to see how much reach or popularity an artist has in various formats.

ADVERTISEMENT

YouTube noticed something outstanding in January with regard to artist videos. There was a massive uptake in how many people were watching Shorts on the video platform. As a matter of fact, many artists' audiences more than doubled thanks to other creators using their songs and videos. That’s why the company decided to add these stats to the Analytics for Artists features.

ADVERTISEMENT

That means artists will have a better impression of how many people are watching and using their content in different formats. It’s exceptional in cases where someone takes your song and makes a short video with it, which happens a lot these days.

Do you know those songs you hear in the background of shorts that make the content more enjoyable? Some artist made that and deserves to see how many people are using it.

According to YouTube’s blog post, the Shorts has had about 50 billion views every day since December 2022. Can you imagine the artists in this scenario, hearing all their songs played in these videos, but not knowing how many others are doing the same? Well, thanks to the new analytics system put in place, they’ll have the details.

YouTube says the analytics will now capture data across various formats. I wonder if that includes TikTok. I’ve seen many videos there with music from various artists, maybe even linked to YouTube.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement