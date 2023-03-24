Mercenaries Mode is coming to Resident Evil 4 Remake on April 7, 2023

It was teased in the original Resident Evil 4 Remake trailer, and now, it’s almost here. While many of us are excited about the Diablo IV Open Beta happening this weekend, you won’t have to wait long to play the new Mercenaries Mode in RE4. According to CAPCOM, we’ll see it appear as a free DLC to the base game if you already own it.

ADVERTISEMENT

For those who buy Resident Evil 4 after that date, the Mercenaries DLC will be part of the purchase. That’s how it was with the original version of the game back in the day, so it’s great to have the mode back.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you haven’t played RE4 before, the Mercernaries Mode is like a wave challenge mode where enemies keep rushing at you for as long as you can last. You can win by surviving until the timer depletes. If you die, your score will be based on how many opponents you managed to clear in that time.

?? NEWS ?? Le mode "Mercenaries" de RE4 Remake sortira dans à peine deux semaines, soit le 7 avril prochain. Il sera gratuit pour tous ! pic.twitter.com/OIsJa2zete — j0nathan? (@xj0nathan) March 24, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

I have yet to get my hands on Resident Evil 4 Remake. I still have the original that I also rebought for the PlayStation 4. I was saving my money for Diablo IV Early Access, which I managed to get this past weekend. I think I’ll wait a bit longer to purchase a remake of a game that I loved and adored more than the other RE games.

With perhaps the exception of RE7, but Leon Kennedy is by far my favorite character in the franchise. Which reminds me, I still need to get The Village. So many games, so little time!

ADVERTISEMENT

Thankfully, I count myself happy that I’ve been a Resident Evil Ambassador for more than a year now, and the new year is about to begin. Let’s see how many points I can earn before I finally try out RE4 and the new Mercenaries Mode.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement