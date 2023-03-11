Over the past year or so, one of the top video themes on TikTok and YouTube has to do with quitting jobs. In essence, employees have a sudden outburst or temper tantrum before telling their boss that they quit. Of course, all of it is recorded for your viewing pleasure, racking up millions of views.

One example from last year is Samantha Rae Garcia. At the time, she was working in a restaurant based in Texas. If you watch the video carefully, you can hear the beautiful words her manager has to say about her behind her back. It’s due to this that she decided to finally leave her job. The QuitTok went viral with millions of views and thousands of comments.

@samantharaegarc ADVERTISEMENT I quit my job of 4 years today. I’m done with these disrespectful, hasn’t had manager training in 50 years managers. BYE?? but also $samgar2769 ? original sound - Samantha Rae Garcia

When Samantha went for job interviews, many of the new managers had seen the viral video. They promised her that they were nothing like that, saying they would treat her much better. That’s one way of securing a better future.

Joey La Neve DeFrancesco took it a step further in 2011 when he employed a marching band to deliver a letter before telling his boss that he was quitting. The QuitTube video is only 3 minutes long, but it received 8.5 million views.

Why are these cases relevant today? It seems like the same trend is picking up again. When looking at the available cases, it seems like short, punchier content with dramatic outbursts are the ones getting the most attention. Long-form videos explaining why someone is leaving doesn’t gain as much attention, as there’s little emotion and viewers become bored.

Sometimes, it’s hard to tell which situations are real or only made for the trending views. Here’s one by mainlymannie posted on Jan 24 this year announcing that Hector quit. It’s only about 48 seconds long, but it already has 2.5 million views and over 6,000 comments.

So, moral of the story: if you want a trending video, throw a tantrum.

