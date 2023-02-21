Bing's new AI could soon get an ad-infusion

Martin Brinkmann
Feb 21, 2023
Search
|
2

In 2018, Microsoft published The future of AI marketing: human ingenuity amplified, on its Ads website. In it, Microsoft describes how organizations may take advantage of AI in marketing. Now, in 2023, Microsoft is reportedly planning on integrating ads into the Bing AI experience.

Microsoft has invited users to test the Bing AI Chat and more news come from the testers including the friend, game, and assistant modes.

The report, which comes from Reuters, claims that Microsoft is already discussing advertising options with agencies. A first test on Bing has started already, but it appears very limited at this point.

Microsoft showcased a demo version of the new Bing to representatives of ad agencies to highlight the technology and its potential for marketing. According to the report, Microsoft has plans to integrate paid links "within responses to search results". It is unclear what is meant by that specifically. Options would include integrating text links into the responses of the AI, or adding ads to the responses that can be visually distinguished by users from the non-marketing part of the answer. Most likely, ads will be placed next to AI generated content, but not as part of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft's Bing search engine has seen a surge of users ever since Microsoft demoed the capabilities of AI in Bing. The company launched a beta program and started to invite some users already to test the new AI-powered Bing functionality. Millions more are on a waitlist at the time of writing, and it will likely take several weeks or even months before most get their invitation to start using the new Bing as well.

The low number of users who participate in the test currently give Microsoft time to figure out how to best monetize these new user experiences. Unlike traditional search results, which display lists of results based on ranking algorithms, responses by Bing's AI tend to be more in the form of dialogues.

Microsoft is considering other advertising formats, next to the traditional paid links search advertising model on Bing. One format that Microsoft highlighted specifically was to display ads to very specific queries. A user asking Bing's AI for hotel recommendation, might get hotel ads displayed in a different way.

Closing Words

Both Microsoft and Google will monetize AI using advertisement. It may not be set in stone how the companies plan to do so, but display ads will play a big role. Users may switch to using AI chats predominantly, and this would result in search ads losing relevancy.

There is also the danger of adding parameters to AI conversations that would prioritize answers that can be monetized over those that are not as easily monetized. Search engines might lose credibility if this is taken too far though, as users may wonder whether the answer itself is the best possible one, or just there to earn revenue.

Summary
Bing's new AI could soon get an ad-infusion
Article Name
Bing's new AI could soon get an ad-infusion
Description
Microsoft is considering adding advertisement to the AI-powered part of its Bing search engine.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

google lens web

How to use Google Lens Search in Google Chrome
microsoft bing

Bing Chat AI may become emotional: Microsoft limits chat to 50 interactions per day
microsoft bing

Attention! Bing Search API pricing skyrockets by up to 1000%
bing waitlist advertisement

Consider these privacy implications before joining Microsoft's Bing Waitlist
Google live event Search, Maps, AI

Google Revolution? Search, Maps, and AI Take Center Stage at February 8th Live Event
new bing

Screenshots of Microsoft Bing's ChatGPT integration leak online

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. John said on February 21, 2023 at 12:21 pm
    Reply

    It’s really all about the ads isn’t it.

    1. kalmly said on February 21, 2023 at 5:14 pm
      Reply

      $ and indoctrination.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved