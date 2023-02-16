Vivaldi 5.7 introduces game-changing tab management features, drops Windows 7 and 8.1 support
Vivaldi Technologies published Vivaldi 5.7, a new stable version of the Chromium-based web browser, today. The web browser is available already, and users may get it automatically over time, or by running a manual search for updates. Naturally, downloads are also provided on the Vivaldi website.
Select Vivaldi Menu > Help > Check for updates, to run an update check and display the version that is installed.
Vivaldi 5.7 is the first stable release of the web browser in 2023. It comes with improvements to the application's Window Panel system and Vivaldi Mail improvements.
Windows 7 and 8.1 users need to know that Vivaldi 5.7 does not support their operating systems anymore. Vivaldi announced the change back in 2022, stating that it would follow Chromium, the base of the browser.
Vivaldi 5.7
The Window panel is an old feature, but the name is new. It is accessed via the browser's sidebar, press F4 or select Menu > View > Show Sidebar, to display it.
Selection of the Window icon displays an overview of all current and closed tabs. Tabs are displayed in a tree-style view. There is also a search to find tabs quickly, and sort options to sort tabs based on certain criteria, including title and host.
Up until Vivaldi 5.7, the Windows panel was limited to displaying tabs of the same window. Vivaldi users who had multiple windows of the browser open needed to access the Window panel in that particular Vivaldi instance to manage open and closed tabs associated with that window.
Now, with Vivaldi 5.7, comes support for displaying tabs of all windows in a single panel; this improves manageability immensely.
Vivaldi users may use it to find specific tabs quickly. Either by browsing the list of tabs or by using search. A double-click on a tab jumps straight to it, regardless of whether it is in the active window or another Vivaldi window. Closed tabs are reopened when you double-click on them.
The Window panel supports closing specific tabs, but it is limited currently to the active window and not tabs on other windows.
Vivaldi updates the listing of tabs and windows near instantly. When you open a new tab or close a window or tab, changes are reflected immediately in the Window panel.
Vivaldi Email improvements
Vivaldi is one of the few modern web browsers that includes a built-in email client. It is a powerful email program and Vivaldi engineers have added new features and improvements regularly to it since its introduction.
The latest new feature adds an option to Vivaldi Mail to mark emails as read automatically. It is disabled by default, but Vivaldi Email users may enable it under Settings > Mail. They find the new "automatically mark as read" preference under Unread Messages there (next to dozens of other customization options).
Vivaldi marks any email that is selected by the user as read automatically, when the preference is set to on.
Vivaldi is also one of the most customizable browsers. You can modify more or less any keyboard shortcut. Vivaldi 5.7 supports a new shortcut to mark emails as spam.
The full changelog, available here, lists numerous improvements and fixes. Notable is the upgrade to a new Chromium version, which fixes several security issues among other things
Now You: have you tried Vivaldi Browser lately?
I’m not Vivaldi user, but I wonder if is possible to hide top tabs bar when if someone prefer to use only vertical tabs – here presented in Window panel (in sidebar)?
Yes, you have the option to show tabs on the top, left, right, or bottom, or not at all
Has anyone seen, before today’s release, on the official website or blog of Vivaldi.
Warning that the browser no longer supports Win7 ? Me not.
Apparently they decided to give up their own principle:
“A browser should adapt to you, not the other way around.”
There has been an announcement here on the official blog in 2022: https://vivaldi.com/blog/pulling-the-plug-on-expired-operating-systems/