Vivaldi 6.1 point update fixes a critical security issue in the browser

vivaldi 6.1
Martin Brinkmann
Aug 15, 2023
Vivaldi
|
1

Vivaldi Technologies has released a point update for Vivaldi 6.1 that addresses a critical security issue and a crash in stable versions of the web browser.

The update is already available and Vivaldi users may download it from the official website. Existing users may also select Vivaldi Menu > Help > Check for Updates to run an in-browser update check. Vivaldi should pick up the new update at this point to download and install it. A restart of the web browser is required to complete the update to the latest version.

A check of Vivaldi Menu > Help > About displays the installed version among other information. Users should see version 6.1.3035.302 listed there after the update.

vivaldi 6.1 security update

Vivaldi Technologies announced the minor update for Vivaldi 6.1 on the official company blog. There, the company notes that the update fixes a critical security issue in the browser. Additional information is not disclosed at this point, but Vivaldi Technologies promises to offer more details on the issue at a later point in time.

While not mentioned, it could mean that the security issue is specific to the Vivaldi web browser and not an issue that is affecting all Chromium-based web browsers.

Critical is the highest available rating and users of the browser should take the issue serious. Most may want to update the web browser as soon as possible to protect it against potential attacks targeting the issue.

The second issue that the minor update addresses is a crash. It occurred when the browser was running without being used according to the release notes.

Here is the full release information:

  • [Crash] While the browser was running without being used (VB-99234)
  • Fixed a critical security issue. Details to be disclosed at a later date.

Vivaldi Technologies released Vivaldi 6.1 back in June. One of the main features of the browser was the ability to access Bing Chat in the browser. Microsoft limits access to Bing Chat, so that most third-party browsers can't be used to access it without running bypasses. The company has published seven minor updates for the web browser version since then.

Now You: do you use Vivaldi?

Summary
Vivaldi 6.1 point update fixes a critical security issue in the browser
Article Name
Vivaldi 6.1 point update fixes a critical security issue in the browser
Description
Vivaldi Technologies has released a point update for Vivaldi 6.1 that addresses a critical security issue and a crash in stable versions of the web browser.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

vivaldi 6.1

You can now access Bing Chat in Vivaldi 6.1
vivaldi extensions

Vivaldi Web Browser Review
Vivaldi for iOS is now available in TestFlight

Vivaldi for iOS is now available in TestFlight

Vivaldi 6.0 launches with Workspaces feature

First look at Vivaldi Browser's innovative Workspaces feature
vivaldi 5.7 android

Vivaldi 5.7 for Android launches with these major improvements

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Anonymous said on August 15, 2023 at 3:41 pm
    Reply

    I wish you didn’t need a gaming computer to run this browser. It’s quite resource hungry compared to even Firefox (which is also pretty heavy itself).

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved