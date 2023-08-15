Vivaldi 6.1 point update fixes a critical security issue in the browser

Vivaldi Technologies has released a point update for Vivaldi 6.1 that addresses a critical security issue and a crash in stable versions of the web browser.

The update is already available and Vivaldi users may download it from the official website. Existing users may also select Vivaldi Menu > Help > Check for Updates to run an in-browser update check. Vivaldi should pick up the new update at this point to download and install it. A restart of the web browser is required to complete the update to the latest version.

A check of Vivaldi Menu > Help > About displays the installed version among other information. Users should see version 6.1.3035.302 listed there after the update.

Vivaldi Technologies announced the minor update for Vivaldi 6.1 on the official company blog. There, the company notes that the update fixes a critical security issue in the browser. Additional information is not disclosed at this point, but Vivaldi Technologies promises to offer more details on the issue at a later point in time.

While not mentioned, it could mean that the security issue is specific to the Vivaldi web browser and not an issue that is affecting all Chromium-based web browsers.

Critical is the highest available rating and users of the browser should take the issue serious. Most may want to update the web browser as soon as possible to protect it against potential attacks targeting the issue.

The second issue that the minor update addresses is a crash. It occurred when the browser was running without being used according to the release notes.

Here is the full release information:

[Crash] While the browser was running without being used (VB-99234)

Fixed a critical security issue. Details to be disclosed at a later date.

Vivaldi Technologies released Vivaldi 6.1 back in June. One of the main features of the browser was the ability to access Bing Chat in the browser. Microsoft limits access to Bing Chat, so that most third-party browsers can't be used to access it without running bypasses. The company has published seven minor updates for the web browser version since then.

