Should You Use Google Password Manager?
I don't know about you, but when it comes to creating a password, I like for it to be strong, secure, and unique. For years I used the same password for everything to avoid forgetting it. As tempting as it may be to use the same password for all your apps, you're always advised to have different passwords for the different apps on your devices. This is where Google password manager comes in.
Google password manager is a feature that is built into the Google account system and allows you to manage your passwords and securely store them on your device for different websites and applications. With Google password manager, your password will be encrypted and stored on the Google servers, so you really don't have pressure to remember them. When you sign into your Google account, the password manager offers you to automatically fill in your login credentials for the website and applications as long as they're saved on your Google account.
This means logging in is a breeze. In addition, the password manager could also assist with generating some secure passwords while storing them securely. Remember, the pressure of remembering your password is eased with Google password manager. Stick with us as we give you the 411 on whether you should use Google password manager.
How to Safely Use Google Password Manager?
Simplicity is the name of the game when it comes to using Google password manager. One of the things I love about having a Google account is that all important information can be attached to your account and easily accessed when you sign into your Google account. Well, the big question now could be, what if somebody gets a hold of my device and I'm already signed into my Google account? Don't worry; Google password manager has got you covered.
For many years the one thing that kept me from using the password manager was the fear of storing all of my passwords in one place. Actually, using a password manager to manage passwords has been deemed safer than using a password that you can easily remember. Google password manager comes well equipped with tools such as two-factor authentication that prevents anyone from accessing your Google account on a new device even though they have your password.
If you aren't sure how to access your Google password manager here, we go:
- Sign into your Google account.
- Access the password manager by clicking the Security tab.
- Here you can view all the accounts with saved passwords. You’ll get access either to add a new password and edit or delete an old password. Remember you have the automatic generator to assist with that.
The only negatives I drew from using Google password manager were that:
- It lacks a few features when compared with other password managers such as Dashlane and OnePassword.
- You also have to be careful if you leave your computer unattended. Although most password managers can be automatically set to sign out after a certain amount of time when your computer sleeps or is locked.
So to answer the golden question. Yes, you can use Google password manager. Just remember to use the security features.Advertisement
Comments
The built-in browser password managers make it too easy to steal passwords. Browser passwords are one of the first things that infostealer malware looks for.
You’re better off using a dedicated password manager and use their respective browser extension if you need the convenience of having your browser auto-fill your usernames and passwords.
No Google account, never.
“When you sign into your Google account, the password manager offers you to automatically fill in your login credentials for the website and applications as long as they’re saved on your Google account.”.
As if Google didn’t know enough already about our surfing history, about our lives! Good heavens!!!
Compartmentalize, always. Don’t relate any credentials to Google, nor to a Facebook account, not tp whatever account but that of the visited site.
Even without a Google account, even without a Facebook account, many sites call these intruders, including Twitter and a few other “classical” ones. Google is heavily called by irresponsible Websites for a font, a script, bringing them a note on the user’s presence given the call is performed from my device, not the website’s.
I’ve blocked system-wide access to Google servers and handle several requests via the ‘LocalCDN’ extension (Firefox) : not all calls to Google 3rd-party servers are handled and I notice on a dns-query log several connections to Google as having been blocked system-wide, many ‘googleapis’ (I block *googleapis* among others with a DNSCrypt-proxy homemade blacklist added to external ones) … and I face no pages improperly rendered.
To make it short : I avoid Google, all GAFAM. But should I be less strict two things for sure : NEVER a Google account and, should I lower even the restriction and have a Google account : NEVER use its password manager and NEVER connect to a site via a Google account. These NEVERs are the strict minimum, bypassing ain’t forbidden by the law, ain’t concerned by a dog’s bite, but far worse, it’s get your pants loose with Google as always right in back. If you see what I mean. No, I’m not rude, Google is, all of GAFAM and a few others are.
Yeah, I never and will never trust any online password manager, no way you know that the service providers actually encrypt your vault you leave your vault plain text, or badly stored your vault like Lasspass, have people forgoten Lasspass’s security breaches, so no thanks.
Yeah right, store your passwords on some strangers PC, totally safe, the cloud never gets hacked.
/rolleyes
Suggesting to people they should do stupid shit ought to be illegal.
Is that Ghacks, or some automated website pushing advertising copy ?
One of the most glaring questions here has not been addressed : if you use Google as a password manager, then your Google account password becomes your master password, doesn’t it ?
So what happens if Google denies you access to your free account, or even bans you for unknown reasons, as has happened to some people in the past ?
And I’m not even addressing the privacy issue of letting Google know what sites you have accounts at. Not to mention that you now have to always be logged in to your Google account, if you want to go anywhere on the Internet.
It’s already frightening enough to have so much of your life tied to one Google account, for the people who use intensively the Google environment. How silly would it be to put all your eggs in one basket, and add your password manager to this ?
I would like to do an edit of this article. Strike the 1500 words under the title/question and replace them with “hell, no!”
Having not previously noticed articles and bio by Mr. Kidson, I would also urge him to remove the phrase “European aristocracy” and replace it with the more accurate “white settlers.”