Firefox 109.0.1 Enhances User Experience with Font Smoothing and Enterprise Fixes

Mozilla Firefox 109.0.1 will be released later today. The first Firefox 109 point release is a non-security update for the stable version of the open source Firefox web browser.

The new Firefox release fixes four unique issues in the browser, including a poor rendering issue on certain Windows machines and an authentication issue in Enterprise environments.

Firefox 109.0.1

Firefox users may select Menu > Help > About Firefox to display the installed version. The overlay window that opens lists the installed version and runs a check for updates. It should pick up the new version once it is released later today and install it automatically at that point.

Firefox 109.0.1. addresses a font rendering issues affecting certain Windows configurations. The issue affects Firefox 109 and newer and is taken care of in the point release. Mozilla attempted to improve DirectWrite font rendering on Windows, but it seems to have had an undesirable side effect for some configurations. The previous behavior is restored in Firefox 109.0.1.

The second issue that is fixed in the new version of Firefox caused the browser to freeze on pages with a considerable number of emojis.

Firefox 109.0.1 addresses an Enterprise authentication issue in environments that use corporate proxies with kerberos authentication. Firefox had issues with embedded iframe content on pages and kerberos authentication. According to the bug report, Firefox would not send any authentication for the iframe content but only for the rst of the page.

The fourth and final fix addresses inconsistent sizing of event listener checkboxes inside the Inspector developer tool. The size of the checkboxes in Firefox's own Inspector Developer Tool varied in size in the new release.

Firefox users affected by one or multiple of the fixed issues may want to install the update immediately upon release. The next major Firefox release is scheduled for February 14, 2023. All fixes will be included in that release as well.

Firefox users may download the latest version from Mozilla as well. The Firefox 109.0.1 release will become available later today.

