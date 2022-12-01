Brave launches Search Ads and Premium access

Martin Brinkmann
Dec 1, 2022
Updated • Dec 1, 2022
Brave
|
5

Brave Software announced the launch of advertisement on Brave Search, the company's search engine. The company promises that ads on Brave Search are privacy-preserving, which means that users of the search engine won't be tracked.

brave search premium

Brave Search users who don't want advertisement in search may subscribe to Search Premium instead. Search Premium is available for $3 per month and will provide search results without advertisement on Brave Search.

Ads are labeled clearly on Brave Search so that they may be distinguished from organic search results. An "Ad-icon" is displayed on the right side of an advertisement on Brave Search. The feature is in Beta currently, and while that is the case, a beta label is attached to the icon as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brave promises that ads do not track or profile users. The company reveals that search ads use only three types of information to display ads on Brave Search: the search query, country and device type.

Search queries can, in theory, still include identifiable information, but the search engine "does not keep any kind of profile" of the searches that users make. In other words: Brave Search is going back to the classic days of advertisement on the Internet, where ads were displayed based on the topic of a page or site, or in this case search, instead of dedicated user profiles that gather information from all corners of the Internet.

Only text-based advertisement is shown on Brave Search during the beta phase. The company plans to integrate the advertisement service with the private ads feature of the Brave Browser. For now, Brave users who opted-in to Brave Private Ads won't see ad units on Brave Search. Brave Software plans to integrate Brave Rewards with Brave Search so that users may earn BAT, a virtual currency, when they interact with Search ads.

Closing Words

Brave Search could become a cornerstone for Brave Software. The company has diversified its product portfolio in recent time, adding Brave Search, VPN and other services to the mix. Search especially could add a significant amount to the company's overall revenue. While it seems unlikely that many Brave users will sign-up for Premium Search, some may do so to help finance development of the web browser and search product.

Now You: would you pay for an ad-free search experience without tracking?

Summary
Brave launches Search Ads and Premium access
Article Name
Brave launches Search Ads and Premium access
Description
Brave Software announced the launch of advertisement on Brave Search and the launch of Search Premium, a subscription service.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

brave 1.45

Brave 1.45 Stable out with Brave Translate improvements and more
brave cookie consent banners

How to enable Brave's upcoming cookie consent blocking feature right now
Brave claims it will support Manifest V2 extensions like uBlock Origin even after Chrome drops them

Brave confirms it will support Manifest V2 extensions like uBlock Origin even after Chrome drops them
brave copy clean url

Brave has a new Copy Clean Link feature
brave translate

Brave integrates privacy friendly translate option in its browser
brave 1.42 update

Brave 1.42 released: security fixes and Edge import support

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Frankel said on December 1, 2022 at 7:32 pm
    Reply

    >Now You: would you pay for an ad-free search experience without tracking?

    Firefox + uBlock Origin + uMatrix/noscript already exist.
    The fox gekkers! All spoils in life shall be free.

  2. Anon said on December 1, 2022 at 7:37 pm
    Reply

    Yes let’s trust the crypto browser company who allows trackers through their integrated blocker and has lied in the past, that those ads are “private”. Watch a year from now we will get a duckduckgo style story coming from Brave.

  3. Gavin B said on December 1, 2022 at 8:37 pm
    Reply

    Brave search is rubbish:
    for that last two weeks it has ignored the minus sign I use to exclude terms from the results.
    Basic functionality: not there!

    1. Andy Prough said on December 1, 2022 at 9:30 pm
      Reply

      Do you ever get their “prove you are a human” test when you are trying Brave search? I get it nearly every time I try it. And like you, I’m also not impressed with the search results or the functionality. I’m assuming it will get better over time.

      One thing I will say in Brave’s favor, I do not mind contextual advertisements or text based advertisements on a web page. As long as they aren’t tracking and using my private data, I don’t care if they are there at all. So I will give Brave bonus points for a better ad strategy.

  4. Tom Hawack said on December 1, 2022 at 9:03 pm
    Reply

    As much as I can disagree with a company making insane profits on the back of users’ privacy, as much I can understand the need of funds. That doesn’t mean I’ll contribute if I can avoid it and i’m aware of the intellectual incoherence this implies. So, to answer the question “would you pay for an ad-free search experience without tracking?” the answer is yes provided I have no alternative. Twelve Web/Image/News/Video search engines here, of which 3 are metasearch engines. They’d be only eleven should I remove Brave Search… which I’d likely do without uBO given I’d have then to endure ads when 11 other search engines here run ad-free.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved