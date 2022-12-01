Brave launches Search Ads and Premium access
Brave Software announced the launch of advertisement on Brave Search, the company's search engine. The company promises that ads on Brave Search are privacy-preserving, which means that users of the search engine won't be tracked.
Brave Search users who don't want advertisement in search may subscribe to Search Premium instead. Search Premium is available for $3 per month and will provide search results without advertisement on Brave Search.
Ads are labeled clearly on Brave Search so that they may be distinguished from organic search results. An "Ad-icon" is displayed on the right side of an advertisement on Brave Search. The feature is in Beta currently, and while that is the case, a beta label is attached to the icon as well.
Brave promises that ads do not track or profile users. The company reveals that search ads use only three types of information to display ads on Brave Search: the search query, country and device type.
Search queries can, in theory, still include identifiable information, but the search engine "does not keep any kind of profile" of the searches that users make. In other words: Brave Search is going back to the classic days of advertisement on the Internet, where ads were displayed based on the topic of a page or site, or in this case search, instead of dedicated user profiles that gather information from all corners of the Internet.
Only text-based advertisement is shown on Brave Search during the beta phase. The company plans to integrate the advertisement service with the private ads feature of the Brave Browser. For now, Brave users who opted-in to Brave Private Ads won't see ad units on Brave Search. Brave Software plans to integrate Brave Rewards with Brave Search so that users may earn BAT, a virtual currency, when they interact with Search ads.
Brave Search could become a cornerstone for Brave Software. The company has diversified its product portfolio in recent time, adding Brave Search, VPN and other services to the mix. Search especially could add a significant amount to the company's overall revenue. While it seems unlikely that many Brave users will sign-up for Premium Search, some may do so to help finance development of the web browser and search product.
Now You: would you pay for an ad-free search experience without tracking?
Comments
Firefox + uBlock Origin + uMatrix/noscript already exist.
The fox gekkers! All spoils in life shall be free.
Yes let’s trust the crypto browser company who allows trackers through their integrated blocker and has lied in the past, that those ads are “private”. Watch a year from now we will get a duckduckgo style story coming from Brave.
Brave search is rubbish:
for that last two weeks it has ignored the minus sign I use to exclude terms from the results.
Basic functionality: not there!
Do you ever get their “prove you are a human” test when you are trying Brave search? I get it nearly every time I try it. And like you, I’m also not impressed with the search results or the functionality. I’m assuming it will get better over time.
One thing I will say in Brave’s favor, I do not mind contextual advertisements or text based advertisements on a web page. As long as they aren’t tracking and using my private data, I don’t care if they are there at all. So I will give Brave bonus points for a better ad strategy.
As much as I can disagree with a company making insane profits on the back of users’ privacy, as much I can understand the need of funds. That doesn’t mean I’ll contribute if I can avoid it and i’m aware of the intellectual incoherence this implies. So, to answer the question “would you pay for an ad-free search experience without tracking?” the answer is yes provided I have no alternative. Twelve Web/Image/News/Video search engines here, of which 3 are metasearch engines. They’d be only eleven should I remove Brave Search… which I’d likely do without uBO given I’d have then to endure ads when 11 other search engines here run ad-free.