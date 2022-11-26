Google releases security update for Chrome that is exploited actively

Martin Brinkmann
Nov 26, 2022
Updated • Nov 26, 2022
Google Chrome
|
1

Google published a security update for its Chrome Stable web browser that addresses a security issues that is exploited in the wild. Other browser makers who use Chromium, the core that Chrome uses, have released security updates as well already, or will in the near future.

chrome 107 security update

Google released the update to the Chrome Stable channel, the Chrome Extended Stable channel, and for Chrome for Android. Chrome Stable's version increases to 107.0.5304.121 for Mac and Linux and 107.0.5304.121/.122 for Windows, the Chrome Extended Stable version increases to 106.0.5249.199, and the Chrome for Android's version is 107.0.5304.141 after the update.

Desktop users of Chrome may run a manual check for updates to download the update immediately. All it takes is to load chrome://settings/help or select Chrome Menu > Help > About Google Chrome to do so. The page that opens displays the current version that is installed on the device and runs a check for updates. Any update that is found during the scan is downloaded and installed.

ADVERTISEMENT

All updates address a single security issue in the browser. Google lists it as CVE-2022-4135: Heap buffer overflow in GPU, and assigned it a severity rating of high. High is second only to critical in the severity scale.

Google notes that the issue is exploited in the wild. Chrome users should update the browser immediately to protect the browser from potential attacks.

Google Chrome for Android updates automatically. There is no option to speed up the process, as Google Play lacks an option to run a manual scan for updates, similarly to how it is done on the desktop.

Google had patched 10 security issues in Chrome 107, which was released to the stable channel a few weeks ago. The search giant is testing a new security feature called Encrypted Client Hello (ECH) in Chrome Canary.

Brave updates as well

Brave Browser was one of the first third-party Chromium-based browsers to release an update that addresses the security issue. The release notes merely state that the browser has been updated to Chromium 107.0.5304.141, but the official Twitter account confirms that the update patches the security issue in the browser.

Brave desktop users may load brave://settings/help to display the installed version and run a check for updates.

Other browsers, including Microsoft Edge, Vivaldi or Opera, have no update available yet that addresses the security issue.

Now you: do you use a Chromium browser? Has it been updated yet?

Summary
Google releases security update for Chrome that is exploited actively
Article Name
Google releases security update for Chrome that is exploited actively
Description
Google published a security update for its Chrome Stable web browser that addresses a security issues that is exploited in the wild.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

chrome encrypted client hello

Google Chrome Canary gets experimental Encrypted Client Hello (ECH) support
google chrome save tab groups

Google Chrome: save tab groups to bookmarks feature
routora google maps multi-stop route optimization

Routora optimizes Google Map multi-stop routes to save gas and time
chrome 107 security update

Google Chrome 107 Stable out with 10 security fixes
Google Chrome now lets you compare search results from the sidebar

Google Chrome now lets you compare search results from the sidebar
google chrome 107 security update

Google Chrome 107 update fixes security vulnerability that is exploited in the wild

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. John G. said on November 26, 2022 at 7:46 am
    Reply

    I use Edge Chromium as secondary browser, it’s the most complete of them all. Thanks for the article! :]

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved