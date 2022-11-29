Firefox 107.0.1 fixes a hang and other non-security issues

Mozilla plans to release Firefox 107.0.1 later today. The new stable version of Firefox is a non-security update that addresses a hang, a compatibility issue with certain sites in private browsing mode, and more.

Most Firefox installations will receive the update automatically. Once released, Firefox users may speed up the installation by selecting Menu > Help > About Firefox.

The current version is displayed on the page that opens. Firefox will run a check for updates, furthermore, and download any that it finds.

Firefox 107.0.1

Firefox 107.0.1 addresses a hang of the browser on Windows 11 version 22H2 systems. Microsoft introduced a new feature, called Suggested Actions, in that version of the operating system. The feature displays certain actions when users copy information to the operating system's clipboard.

The initial version of Suggested Actions limit this to phone numbers, date and time data. The copying of the phone number would display an option to call it right away.

Firefox users on Windows 10 version 22H2 may have experienced hangs of the browser when copying phone number links. The update to version 107.0.1 resolves the issue.

Another bug fixed in the release deals with accessibility issues in the browser's private browsing mode. Functionality on sites with anti-adblocking services installed was limited in Firefox's private browsing mode with Enhanced Tracking Protection set to strict. The issue seems to have affected the French website tf1.fr only according to the bug report.

Firefox 107.0.1 fixes three additional bugs:

A text overlapping issues in the Settings menu for some locales. (text overlap in networking settings (regression in localized version of Firefox 107))

Missing option to access Color Manager in the browser for some users. (Regression: Colour management no longer working)



An issue that prevented access to the developer tools user interface when alert dialogs were displayed in the browser. (alert dialog cover docked DevTools panel)

Mozilla released Firefox 107 Stable about two weeks ago. Firefox 108, the next major release of the browser, is scheduled to be released on December 13, 2022.

Now You: did you run into any of these issues?

