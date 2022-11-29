Firefox 107.0.1 fixes a hang and other non-security issues

Martin Brinkmann
Nov 29, 2022
Firefox

2

Mozilla plans to release Firefox 107.0.1 later today. The new stable version of Firefox is a non-security update that addresses a hang, a compatibility issue with certain sites in private browsing mode, and more.

firefox 107.0.1

Most Firefox installations will receive the update automatically. Once released, Firefox users may speed up the installation by selecting Menu > Help > About Firefox.

The current version is displayed on the page that opens. Firefox will run a check for updates, furthermore, and download any that it finds.

Firefox 107.0.1

Firefox 107.0.1 addresses a hang of the browser on Windows 11 version 22H2 systems. Microsoft introduced a new feature, called Suggested Actions, in that version of the operating system. The feature displays certain actions when users copy information to the operating system's clipboard.

The initial version of Suggested Actions limit this to phone numbers, date and time data. The copying of the phone number would display an option to call it right away.

Firefox users on Windows 10 version 22H2 may have experienced hangs of the browser when copying phone number links. The update to version 107.0.1 resolves the issue.

Another bug fixed in the release deals with accessibility issues in the browser's private browsing mode. Functionality on sites with anti-adblocking services installed was limited in Firefox's private browsing mode with Enhanced Tracking Protection set to strict. The issue seems to have affected the French website tf1.fr only according to the bug report.

Firefox 107.0.1 fixes three additional bugs:

Mozilla released Firefox 107 Stable about two weeks ago. Firefox 108, the next major release of the browser, is scheduled to be released on December 13, 2022.

Now You: did you run into any of these issues?

Comments

  1. Andy Prough said on November 29, 2022 at 3:34 pm
    Reply

    I don’t like the way some browsers and even websites are allowed to analyze and manipulate the clipboard contents. Seems like a big privacy and security risk. The only interaction that any program should be having with the clipboard is passively receiving a pasted item, or allowing something to be “yanked” or copied from its contents onto the clipboard. I think the vim/Neovim use of the term “yank” is appropriate for describing what should happen.

    And why is a web browser offering to make phone calls. This is all reminiscent of the cell phone paradigm where your smartphone is trying to analyze and monetize all your data and inputs.

    I think Mozilla is overreaching and should go back to focusing on building a good and useful http(s) browser like they once did years ago. All this kind of stuff and their telemetry and sending inputs to Pocket and to Google servers (for your “safety”) would all need to be stripped out or disabled by Arkenfox or Librewolf or the Icecat project.

    1. John G. said on November 29, 2022 at 5:32 pm
      Reply

      +1

Leave a Reply






