Firefox 107 out with security fixes and Windows performance improvements

Martin Brinkmann
Nov 15, 2022
Firefox
Mozilla Firefox 107 will be released later today. The new Stable version of the Firefox web browser fixes several security issues in the browser and improves performance for some users who run the browser on Windows 11 version 22H2 devices.

firefox 107 stable

For the most part, Firefox 107 is a smaller release though. Next to Firefox 107, a new Extended Support Release version, ESR, is also released. Firefox 102.5 ESR will become available later today as well.

Mozilla publishes updates for all development versions of Firefox around the time Firefox Stable is updated. This moves Firefox Beta and Dev to version 108, and Firefox Nightly to version 109.

Ashwin covered the big new feature of Firefox 107 for Android yesterday already.

Executive Summary

  • Firefox 107 is a security update. We don't know how serious the fixes are at this point, but will update the article once Mozilla publishes information about the update.
  • Firefox 108 Stable will be the last major browser release of 2022. A few point releases may be released as well to address bugs and issues.

Firefox 107 download and update

Firefox 107's release date is November 15, 2022. The browser becomes available on that day and most Firefox installations should pick up the new version automatically.

Since it is a security release, Firefox users may want to update as soon as possible. This is done either with a manual check for updates, or by downloading the latest installer from the Mozilla website.

To check for updates in Firefox, select Menu > Help > About Firefox. The current version is displayed when About Firefox is selected. Firefox runs a check for updates and downloads/installs any new version that it finds.

Here are the official download locations:

Firefox 107.0 new features and improvements

Firefox 107 Stable is light on new features. The official release notes list just two improvements.

Windows 11 users who have updated the operating system to the Windows 11 2022 Update already may notice performance improvements under certain conditions. This applies only to systems on which Windows Defender is the security tool and Microsoft IME, Input Method Editor, is used.

Mozilla notes that it has improved the performance when the URL of the active document is retrieved by Windows Defender under these conditions.

Improved the performance of the instance when Microsoft's IME and Defender retrieve the URL of a focused document in Windows 11 version 22H2.

The second change introduces support for power profiling to Linux and Mac devices with Intel processors. The feature was only available on Windows 11 and Apple Silicon devices previously. Mozilla introduced it in the Firefox 104 Stable release.

Check out our guide on analyzing the power usage of websites in Firefox, for an in-depth guide.

Other changes and fixes

Developer

  • The contain-intrinsic-size shorthand property was improved. It allows developers to "determine the size of an element without needing to render its child element".
  • The non-standard and deprecated SVGSVGElement.useCurrentView property has been removed.
  • Mozilla improved the debugging of WebExtensions in the new release. Changes highlighted include inspecting popup windows created by WebExtensions, a new webext argument, to automatically open the Developer Tools (using --devtools), and reload in the Developer Tools to see changes made to WebExtensions right away.

Enterprise changes

None published.

Known Issues

None listed.

Security updates / fixes

Security updates are revealed after the official release of the web browser. You find the information published here after release. We will update the review of Firefox 107 once the information is published by Mozilla.

Outlook

Firefox 108 Stable and Firefox 102.6 ESR are expected on December 13, 2022.

Firefox extension reviews and news

Recent Firefox news and tips

Additional information / sources

Comments

  1. John G. said on November 15, 2022 at 8:27 am
    I can’t understand why this release of FF 107.0 is not the FF 106.0.6 that it should be according that it is only a security update only. Numbering versions are a crazy game right now.

