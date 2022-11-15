Mozilla Firefox 107 will be released later today. The new Stable version of the Firefox web browser fixes several security issues in the browser and improves performance for some users who run the browser on Windows 11 version 22H2 devices.

For the most part, Firefox 107 is a smaller release though. Next to Firefox 107, a new Extended Support Release version, ESR, is also released. Firefox 102.5 ESR will become available later today as well.

Mozilla publishes updates for all development versions of Firefox around the time Firefox Stable is updated. This moves Firefox Beta and Dev to version 108, and Firefox Nightly to version 109.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ashwin covered the big new feature of Firefox 107 for Android yesterday already.

Executive Summary

Firefox 107 is a security update. We don't know how serious the fixes are at this point, but will update the article once Mozilla publishes information about the update.

Firefox 108 Stable will be the last major browser release of 2022. A few point releases may be released as well to address bugs and issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Summary Article Name Firefox 107 out with security fixes and Windows performance improvements Description Firefox 107 Stable is out. The security update improves performance on Windows 11 and makes some other smaller changes. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement