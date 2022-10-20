Firefox 106.0.1 fixes a crash on certain AMD systems

Martin Brinkmann
Oct 20, 2022
Updated • Oct 20, 2022
Hot on the heels of Firefox 106 Stable comes the first point release update for the browser. Firefox 106.0.1 addresses a crash on systems with certain AMD processors.

firefox 106.0.1

Mozilla released Firefox 106 Stable and Firefox 102.4 ESR just two days ago on October 18, 2022. Firefox 106 included the browser's new Firefox View feature, which improves cross-device use of the browser by highlighting recent tabs open in other instances of Firefox.

Other improvements include basic PDF editing capabilities, limiting to drawing on PDF documents and using text write options, useful for form filling.

Firefox 106.0.1

Firefox 106.0.1 Stable will be released later today, if you are reading this on October 20, 2022.  The new release of the browser addresses a crash issue on AMD Zen 1 devices. The operating systems affected by the bug are not specified, but Windows 10 is among them.

Mozilla fixed the crash issue in record time. It was reported on Mozilla's bug tracking site yesterday (20 hours ago at the time of writing), and fixed nine hours later. Mozilla states that Firefox 102.x ESR is not affected by the issue, and that Firefox 106 is the only affected version of the Firefox browser.

The bug report includes a technical analysis of the issue and references to other bugs related to it.

Firefox 106 installations should receive the update automatically once it is released. Firefox users may download the update from Mozilla's website as well to install it manually.

The crash bug should not affect the starting of the Firefox web browser or the automatic update behavior.

Firefox users may check the installed version of the web browser by selecting Menu > Help > About Firefox from its main interface. Firefox displays the installed version and runs a check for updates. Any update that the browser finds during the check is downloaded and installed automatically.

Now You: when was the last time you experienced a crash in a browser that you are using?

Comments

  1. Paul(us) said on October 20, 2022 at 11:45 am
    Reply

    With Firefox (my workhorse) that will be me more than a year ago.

    With Vivaldi when I am streaming content ( Like a tv journal) it freezes regularly.
    I especially now have a completely as small as possible version of Vivaldi with no Add-ons and email services attracted, for only streaming content. But still, it freezes quite often.

