Firefox 104: analyze a website's power usage and UI throttling

Firefox 104 Stable, Firefox 102.2 ESR and Firefox 91.13 ESR will be released later today. The releases fix security issues and bugs in Firefox; Firefox 104 Stable includes a handful of new features, including an option to analyze the power usage of specific websites.

All Firefox channels, including development channels, are updated whenever a new major version of Firefox is released to the Stable channel. Firefox Beta and Developer editions are updated to Firefox 105, and Firefox Nightly is updated to Firefox 106.

Firefox for Android follows the Stable version's versioning, which means that it will be updated to version 104 as well.

Executive Summary

Firefox 91.13 ESR is the last version of Firefox 91. Firefox 91 installations will be upgraded to Firefox 102 ESR on September 20, 2022, the next Firefox release day.

Firefox has a new power analyze tool in the Firefox profiler, which may be used to analyze a website's power usage.

Firefox will throttle its UI automatically when it is minimized or occluded to improve performance and battery usage.

Firefox 104 download and update

Firefox updates become available on the day of release. Since we publish our release reviews early, they may not yet be available.

All Firefox installations may be upgraded via the browser's built-in updating system. To check for updates, select Menu > Help > About Firefox. Firefox displays the installed version on the page, and runs a check for updates. Updates found will be downloaded and installed.

Direct downloads are also available, follow the links below to Mozilla's download website, to download the new version of the browser.

Firefox 104.0 new features and improvements

UI throttling

To improve the performance and battery of the device Firefox is run on, the browser will throttle its user interface whenever it is minimized or not occluded. The system works similarly to how background tabs are throttled by Firefox to limit battery drain and improve performance of the browser and the system as a whole.

Power usage analysis

Firefox users on Apple M1 and Microsoft Windows 11 devices may now use the Firefox profiler to analyze the power usage of a website.

Other changes and fixes

Firefox's Picture-in-Picture mode supports subtitles for Disney+ now.

The shortcut to paste unformatted text, Shift-CTRL-V on Windows and Shift-CMD-V on Mac, works in plain text contexts now.

Bypassing HTTPS-Only error pages and then going back takes Firefox users back to the originating site and not to the error page anymore.

The highlight color is preserved after "typing Enter in the mail composer of Yahoo Mail and Outlook".

Developer

Firefox supports the methods Array.prototype.findLast(), Array.prototype.findLastIndex(), TypedArray.prototype.findLast(), and TypedArray.prototype.findLastIndex()

The property SVGStyleElement.disabled may be used to disable or enable SVG style elements, and to check the state.

Enterprise changes

Total Cookies protection may be controlled with the Cookies policy.

Removed the security.insecure_field_warning.contextual.enabled preference (not in Firefox 102 ESR)

Added AddVersionPin policy, which prevents updates to newer Firefox versions than specified.

Added GoToIntranetSiteForSingleWordEntryInAddressBar policy, which forces direct Intranet site navigation.



Known Issues

none listed.

Security updates / fixes

Security updates are revealed after the official release of the web browser. You find the information published here after release.

Outlook

Firefox 105 will be released on September 20, 2022. Firefox 102.2 ESR will also be released. It will replace Firefox 91.x installations via Firefox's update system.

