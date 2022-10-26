Firefox 106.0.2 fixes a freeze, opening issue and more

Martin Brinkmann
Oct 26, 2022
Firefox
|
0

Mozilla Firefox 106.0.2 will be released later today. The second Firefox 106 point release addresses five different issues in the browser, none is security related.

firefox 106.0.2

The browser's automatic updating system should pick up the new version starting later today. Firefox users may select Menu > Help > About Firefox to display the current version and run a check for updates; this check should pick up the new version later today as well and install the new update for the browser.

Firefox 106.0.2

Firefox 106.0.2 addresses five different bugs. Some of the bugs are found in new or improved features introduced in Firefox 106, others appear unrelated to that release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mozilla addressed two Firefox View issues (bugs 1792680 and 1794474) . Firefox View was introduced in Firefox 106 as a way to improve using Firefox on different devices. The feature works best if Firefox Sync is used, as it displays tabs from other Firefox instances in that case. The bugs prevented the reload button from working on the Firefox View tab and introduces sync requesting functionality on the page as well. Mozilla argues that users would expect that stale data is updated when the refresh action is selected on the Firefox View page.

Another issue that has been fixed in the new Firefox point release prevented the opening of the browser, it if was installed from the Microsoft Store (bug 1796391)

Firefox users could also run into browser freezes under certain conditions (bug 1793748). On installations with accessibility enabled, the browser could freeze on certain sites, such as Proxmox sites. Firefox freezes completely in that case and the only recourse was to kill the main Firefox process to close the browser and restart it.

The fourth issue fixed in Firefox 106.0.2 addresses a PDF document display issue. Mozilla improved Firefox's PDF reader by adding basic editing support in Firefox 106. Some PDF files with forms would not display correctly, according to the bug report (bug 1794351).

Mozilla fixed the column width of the Notification sub-panel on the Settings page as the final fix in the point release (bug 1793558)

Now You: did you encounter any of the issues while running Firefox?

Summary
Firefox 106.0.2 fixes a freeze, opening issue and more
Article Name
Firefox 106.0.2 fixes a freeze, opening issue and more
Description
Mozilla Firefox 106.0.2 will be released later today. The second Firefox 106 point release addresses five different issues in the browser, none is security related.  
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

How to add a custom add-on collection in Firefox Beta for Android

Firefox Beta for Android now supports custom add-on collections
firefox 106.0.1

Firefox 106.0.1 fixes a crash on certain AMD systems
firefox list all tabs

How to hide Firefox's List All Tabs icon
firefox browser 106

Firefox 106 is out with Firefox View and other improvements

SearchPreview for Firefox and Chrome is being discontinued, it will be replaced by a new add-on called Search Result Previews
firefox 105.0.3 avast crashes

Mozilla rushes to address an Avast bug that causes crashes in Firefox

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved