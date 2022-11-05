Firefox 106.0.5 fixes a crash on certain Intel systems

Mozilla released another Firefox 106 point release. Firefox 106.0.5 addresses a crash that is affecting devices with Intel Gemini Lake processors.

The new update is available already. Firefox should pick it up automatically on most systems. Users who run affected devices may want to install the update immediately to resolve the issue.

This can be done by downloading the latest version of the Firefox web browser from the Mozilla website or, if Firefox starts on the device, via Menu > Help > About Firefox.

The official release notes list a single issue that is fixed in Firefox 106.0.5:

Addresses a crash experienced by users with Intel Gemini Lake CPUs.

Mozilla does not provide any details on the crash.

Intel Gemini Lake processors were released in 2017. They are considered low-powered chips that are primarily found in entry level devices such as low-cost laptops or desktop PCs.

Intel Gemini Lake CPUs were sold as Celeron and Pentium Silver processors in 2017. They feature Intel UHD Graphics.

Firefox 106.0.5 is the fifth point release of Firefox 106. Mozilla fixed crashes and freezes on some devices in Firefox 106.0.4, which it released just a day earlier.

Firefox 106.0.3 fixed a crash and hangs on Windows, and Firefox 106.0.2 fixed a freeze and opening issues on some devices.

The majority of these issues affected a small number of Firefox installations only and most were addressed by Mozilla quickly. Still, the release of five point releases resulted in increased update activity of the browser.

Mozilla plans to release the next major version of Firefox, Firefox 107.0, on November 15, 2022.Firefox 108 follows in December, and it will be the last major Firefox release of the year. As to point releases, users should expect some for each of the major Firefox releases. Looking back, it is clear that most Firefox releases come with at least one point release. The last Firefox release without one was Firefox 93, released more than a year ago.

Now You: what is your preference regarding updates?

