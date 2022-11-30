Google Chrome 108 update patches 28 security issues

Google released a new stable version of its Chrome web browser for all supported desktop operating systems, Android and iOS. The update addresses 28 different security issues in the browser and introduces some new features.

Chrome 108 is the last major stable version update of the browser in 2022.

The security update is already available and should be installed on most Chrome installations automatically. Chrome users may speed up the process of installation by selecting Menu > Help > About Google Chrome.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chrome has the version 108.0.5359.71 on Mac and Linux devices, 108.0.5359.71/72 on Windows, and 108.0.5359.61 on Android after the update.

Note that the Android and iOS versions are updated through the official Google Play Store and App Store. The Android update for Chrome includes the same security fixes as the desktop version.

Chrome 108: a major security update

Google Chrome 108 is a security update first and foremost. Google lists 28 different security issues that it addressed in the new version. The company lists all externally reported security issues on the official Releases blog.

All listed security issues have a severity rating of high or medium, which are the second and third highest ratings after critical.

ADVERTISEMENT

Google makes no mention of exploits in the wild; this is good news as the company does not appear to be aware of attacks that target one of the fixed issues.

Security issues affect camera capture, extensions, audio, the popup blocker, autofill, and several other features and functions of the web browser.

The platform status page for Chrome 108 lists mostly behind the scenes changes that Google highlights. The majority of these affect web developers and extension developers only, e.g., wildcard support in Permissions Policy Origins.

ADVERTISEMENT

The next Chrome release, Chrome 109 Stable, is scheduled for January 10, 2023.

Since the majority of security issues that Google fixed in Chrome 108 are Chromium-based, users of other Chromium-based browsers, such as Vivaldi, Edge, Brave or Opera, should expect updates for these browsers as well soon that address the issues. This may take a few hours to days or even weeks, depending on the browser.

Now You: when was the last time your primary browser was updated?

ADVERTISEMENT

Summary Article Name Google Chrome 108 update patches 28 security issues Description Google released a new stable version of its Chrome web browser for all supported desktop operating systems, Android and iOS. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement