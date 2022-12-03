Chrome 108 update fixes security issue that is exploited in the wild

Google released a new version of its Chrome web browser for desktop operating systems and Android on December 2, 2022. The new Chrome 108 update is a security update that addresses a single vulnerability that is exploited in the wild.

The security update comes just a few days after the official release of Chrome 108 to the stable channel, which addressed 28 different security issues in the web browser.

The Chrome 108 update is already in distribution and it should land on most devices automatically in the coming days. Chrome users on desktop systems may speed up the installation of the update by loading chrome://settings/help in the browser's address bar or selecting Menu > Help > About Google Chrome.

ADVERTISEMENT

The current version is displayed on the page that opens. Chrome runs a check for updates and will download any that it finds to the local system.

Chrome should display the following version after the installation of the security update:

Chrome for Linux and Mac: 108.0.5359.94

Chrome for Windows: 108.0.5359.94 or 108.0.5359.95

Chrome Extended Stable for Windows and Mac: 108.0.5359.94

Chrome for Android: 108.0.5359.79

The official release notes provide information about the update. Google reveals that the update addresses a single security issue in Chrome that it rates as high. High is second only to critical when it comes to the severity of security issues.

[$NA][1394403] High CVE-2022-4262: Type Confusion in V8. Reported by Clement Lecigne of Google's Threat Analysis Group on 2022-11-29 ADVERTISEMENT

Google confirms that the security issue is exploited in the wild. In other words: Chrome instances that are not updated to the latest version may be attacked successfully. Naturally, attacks won't happen on all visited websites, but specially prepared websites exist that target vulnerable devices.

The Chrome 108 update comes just a few days after the main upgrade to Chrome 108, which did resolve 28 different security issues in the browser.

Chrome users may want to update the browser at their earlier convenience to protect their devices from attacks. Expect other Chromium-based browsers, including Edge, Brave, Vivaldi and Opera, to release security updates as well in the coming days and weeks to address the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now You: when do you update your browsers?

ADVERTISEMENT

Summary Article Name Chrome 108 update fixes security issue that is exploited in the wild Description Google released a new version of its Chrome web browser for desktop operating systems and Android on December 2, 2022. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement