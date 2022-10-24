Run Windows 95 as a JavaScript app on your computer (and play a bit of Doom while you are at it)

If you want to relive memories of the Windows 95 operating system, or want to know what it was all about, then you may want to point your browser's to a faithful JavaScript adaption of the operating system. Depending on who you ask, Windows 95 was either a major milestone release, or a bug-infested operating system that is better to be forgotten.

Created by Felix Rieseberg using Electron, JavaScript Windows 95 is available for Windows, macOS and Linux devices.

windows 95

All you need to do is download the appropriate package and either install or run it on the system. Standalone zip packages are provided to skip the installation part, but these are a bit larger than the installer packages.

On Windows, users may get a SmartScreen warning, but this can be skipped easily to run Windows 95 on the system.

The entire operating system has been written in JavaScript. You get the Windows desktop on launch and a wallpaper that has not aged well. Takes just a few clicks to change it to something more appropriate.

The Start Menu and Explorer work as expected, and you can create, delete or edit files just like on the real operating system.

Several games have been added to the system, including Doom, which you can play with a click after opening the games folder in the environment. Games may take some time to startup, and you may want to adjust the screen resolution before playing them, as you may end up with a 320x200 window otherwise, which is not pleasant.

The developer recommends switching to a resolution of 640x480 and 256 colors to play the games in their full glory.

There are other apps to try out, including FrontPage (use windows95 as the username and password as the password), good old Minesweeper, or Paint. The startpage's settings button includes an option to mount a floppy disk, yes, that was still a thing back then, and to reset the machine state.

Closing Words

Windows 95 in JavaScript is an impressive project, there is no doubt about that. It is probably not something that you run each and every day, but to get a glimpse of days long gone, or to play a round of Doom or one of the other games, it is an excellent option.

Now You: which operating system did your first computer run?

Summary
software image
Author Rating
1star1star1star1star1star
no rating based on 0 votes
Software Name
Windows 95
Operating System
Windows, Mac, Linux
Software Category
Operating System
Landing Page
https://github.com/felixrieseberg/windows95
Comments

  1. Anonymous said on October 24, 2022 at 7:26 am
    Reply

    “which operating system did your first computer run?”

    I remember swapping MSDOS disks in an Amstrad but before that I was a network controller operating a mini-computer at work that stood almost as tall as I was. The disks that I loaded into that to get it up and running were monsters.

    1. Litschi said on October 24, 2022 at 8:05 am
      Reply

      Basic 3.5 on a Commodore C16

      SYS 52650 :-)

  2. RossN said on October 24, 2022 at 7:27 am
    Reply

    My first was a second-hand 286 with a quite full 20MB HDD. It had DOS 3.3, Windows 2.03, and GEM.

  3. max said on October 24, 2022 at 8:07 am
    Reply

    Schneider (Amstrad) CPC6128 – Basic ;-)

  4. Jek Porkins said on October 24, 2022 at 9:09 am
    Reply

    My first PC was from 2005 and ran Windows XP, had a Sempron CPU, 256MB of RAM, 80GB HDD and a SiS integrated GPU with 64 MB of memory. Even for the time it was already outdated.

  5. Raf said on October 24, 2022 at 9:51 am
    Reply

    Started out with Commodore 64, then moved to Amiga 500+ (which had an amazing OS at that time – remember Workbench) – then skipped MSDOS and Win 3.1 (friends had it) and moved directly to a Intel Pentium 150Mhz Compaq with Windows 95. (that was an expensive one) Upgraded later to Win98.

  6. Tom Hawack said on October 24, 2022 at 10:21 am
    Reply

    “So far away from LA, some far ago from Frisco…” (sung by French Nicolas Peyrac). I can’t remember the details of my very first computing devices. I do recall the first I used that was programmable though it looked more as a simple calculator… but it was programmable with extra easy coding. That was in 1981. I remember having written a ‘Mastermind’ and a few lines to calculate astrology themes, which i’d do until then with pen and paper…. then came I think a ZX-80 (or something like that), followed by Commodore-64 and Commodore-128 (1984). Later on Windows 3.x, 95, XP, Seven … hey, still running Seven.

    What a giant leap over forty years. Greater even if I ran latest Windows or Linux. Looks like I’m stuck in a space-time continuum. Help, get me out of there, bring me back to t=0 ! :)

  7. Paul(us) said on October 24, 2022 at 12:19 pm
    Reply

    I was very pleased with my CPM operating system in1974 (8-bit – Intel 8080) with 64 kilobits of memory.
    Around 1985, I started with a Unix operating system on the HP Integral PC because it was portable.

    I can imagen the possibility nowadays that I like to go back to older systems.

