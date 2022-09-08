Firefox 105: number of out-of-memory crashes significantly reduced
It is just two more weeks before Firefox 105 Stable will be released by Mozilla. The web browser comes with an interesting change that will reduce the number of out-of-memory crashes on Windows machines significantly.
Revealed by Gabriele Svelto on Twitter, Firefox on Windows will soon run into fewer out-of-memory situations that result in crashes.
The linked bug report on Bugzilla, Mozilla's bug tracking website, offers insight on what Mozilla did to achieve this. Opened more than a year ago, work on it has completed in late August of 2022.
On Linux we have a way to instruct the OOM killer to reap the content processes before the main process when the memory is tight. While we don't use this yet it's something that's feasible. On Windows however there's no such mechanism because there's no overcommit support nor an OOM killer, and we'll be crashing processes on our own when memory gets tight.
The main idea behind the improvement is to delay the killing of the main Firefox process when the browser is running out of memory. With the patch in place, content processes will likely be killed to free up memory before the main process is touched. It is still possible that there is not enough memory that can be freed by killing content processes, but the chance that the main process is touched is reduced thanks to the improvement.
With the main process surviving more the out-of-memory situation, Firefox itself won't crash completely in those situations. A content process, which may be a website open in a browser tab, may be killed, but it is easy enough to reload it when it needs to be accessed again. Mozilla is offloading crashes to content processes whenever possible when the Windows system is running out of memory.
The number of out-of-memory crashes on Windows dropped significantly in Firefox Nightly after the patch was introduced. Content processes, on the other hand, crashes more, but that was to be expected.
Beta and Stable data will likely be similar, but it is too early to tell. Still, if Firefox 105 Stable sees a similar reduction as the Nightly version of Firefox, crashes on Windows that are caused by low memory situations will be reduced significantly.
Now You: when was the last time you experienced a browser crash?
Comments
Firefox should also fix the memory leak which has been around in their browsers for years, no matter if it’s in Linux or old Win XP, same problem, leaving the browser over night can make it eat another GB of memory, insane.
And about:memory doesn’t release much memory at all, garbage.
Work on my machine, it’s just you.
Good news!
I’ve never experienced a browser crash, at least never with Firefox, not for memory reasons anyway and as far as I can remember (with my own memory!). The PC is 9 years old with only a 8,00 GB Dual-Channel DDR3 RAM (sigh). I must point out that I never have more than a dozen tabs opened simultaneously, and wouldn’t be have anymore with increased RAM : I bookmark to ‘other bookmarks’ substantially and dislike an overcrowded tabs bar…
Q: When was the last time you experienced a browser crash?
A: That must have been many, many years ago, so long ago I cannot even remember it. I use several different browsers every day (mostly Firefox and Vivaldi nowadays) but as far as my memory goes, I’ve never seen a browser crash.
Maybe this is because by present standards I’m a light user: every day I do many hours of reading, also some media streaming, but that’s it – so no things like browser gaming or video meetings or always-on social media channels. Or maybe I never see a browser crash simply because it’s my habit to never have more than two or three open tabs.
[email protected]
I am very curious about how much memory you have installed and if you have installed Firemin 9. Or other similar programs to stabilize your memory. I mean programs like Lasso 11.
This is because you are a light user who only has a few tabs open, no gaming and video meetings, etc, but you still stream
To begin with, in “Firefox after version 91,” whose program code has been completely revised, there are no more “memory leak crash cases” in the user forums. At best, there are a few scattered cases of “memory leakage when watching YouTube,” but in those cases, it was not limited to Firefox, and the same was true when we were supplementary examinations with Brave and Edge (the conclusion was that YouTube was triggering the problem).
From knowledge and experience, such memory leakage seems to be “a problem on the side of the content or website being viewed. However, many users still want to use those overloaded contents and websites, so browsers need to be creative. If the carbon neutrality and SDGs are important, also think “end users should restrain themselves…”