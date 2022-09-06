Firefox 104.0.2 fixes a crash, media playback and touch issues

Mozilla plans to release Firefox 104.0.2 to the Stable channel today. The new version of Firefox fixes an out-of-memory crash, video and audio playback issues, and issues when using touch-devices or a stylus.

Firefox 104.0.2 will be released later today. Most installations will be updated automatically, thanks to the browser's built-in updating functionality. Some users prefer to update manually instead. Firefox can be downloaded from the official Mozilla website once the new release is published.

Firefox 104.0.2

Firefox 104.0.2 addresses four non-security issues in earlier versions of Firefox. The first fixes a crash issue that has been affecting 32-bit builds on Windows since the release of Firefox 102.

According to the bug report on Mozilla's bug tracking site and the changed code in Firefox, it appears that the issue was caused by reporting data specs, which could be "arbitrarily long". The issue is also fixed in an upcoming Firefox 102 ESR update.

Two of the issues fixed in Firefox 104.0.2 address video and playback issues in the browser. Both affected the playback of video and audio content in Firefox sometimes, according to Mozilla.

The issue occurred video and audio playback loaded via "a cross-origin frame src attribute" or with "Content-Security-Policy:sandbox". Both issues prevented playback of media and had similar causes. Firefox reused responses from the initial document in both cases for optimization. While that worked well for many use cases, it prevented the playback of media. Firefox users should not experience the described issues anymore after installation of the new version on Stable or ESR.

The fourth and final issue addresses an issue that affected touch-device and stylus users. The bug prevented touch and stylus users from dragging the scrollbar on pages.

Firefox 104.0.2 is the second point release. Mozilla released Firefox 104 in late August, and pushed out Firefox 104.0.1 to address a playback issue on YouTube.

The next major stable version of Firefox is version 105. Mozilla plans to release it on September 20, 2022.

Now You: were you affected by any of the described issues?

