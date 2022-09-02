USB 4 Version 2.0: same cable, twice the performance

Martin Brinkmann
Sep 2, 2022
Updated • Sep 2, 2022
Hardware
|
0

The USB Prompter Group has unveiled USB 4 version 2.0 on September 1, 2022. The upcoming standard promises double the performance of the initial USB 4 specification, while keeping the same USB Type-C cable that is seeing more and more adoption.

usb 4.0

Most home users may wonder why they never heard of USB 4, the standard that USB 4.0 version 2.0 aims to replace. Announced in August 2019, USB 4 was designed to double the performance of the widely used USB 3.2 standard. While the standard does support up to 40 Gbit/s throughput, USB 4 devices need to support at least 20 Gbit/s, which is the same maximum that USB 3.2 supports.

It took years, however, before the first USB 4 products became available to the public, and it may take several more to see widespread use. USB 4 cables and products, such as docking stations or external hard drives are available, but most products are still offered with USB 3.2 or even older standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

USB 4 version 2.0

The main characteristics of USB 4 version 2.0 include:

  • Up to 80 Gbps operation, based on a new physical layer architecture, using existing 40 Gbps USB.
  • Type-C passive cables and newly-defined 80 Gbps USB Type-C active cables.
  • Updates to data and display protocols to better use the increase in available bandwidth
    • USB data architecture updates now enable USB 3.2 data tunneling to exceed 20 Gbps.
    • Updated to align with the latest versions of the DisplayPort and PCIe specifications.
  •  Backward compatibility with USB4 Version 1.0, USB 3.2, USB 2.0 and Thunderbolt 3.

Thankfully, USB standards look as if they will become less confusing in the coming years. Connectors remain the same, which is good news for users, who up to this day have to cope with cable connector overload in many cases. The focus on USB Type-C should reduce this significantly, once older USB standards fade away.

Closing Words

Realistically speaking. it will take years before the first USB 4 version 2.0 cables and products will become broadly available on the market. If you can get your hands on USB 4 products, it is probably worth it if you need the extra bandwidth or extra features, such as tunneling of DisplayPort and PCI Express, it supports when compared to USB 3.2.

The selected name, USB 4 Version 2.0 may -- again -- cause some confusion among customers. There is USB 2.0, an older version of the standard after all. The new USB4 version 2.0 is a deviation of the previously used USB 3.x naming scheme.

Now You: what is the fastest USB standard that your devices support?

Summary
USB 4 Version 2.0: same cable, twice the performance
Article Name
USB 4 Version 2.0: same cable, twice the performance
Description
The USB Prompter Group has unveiled USB 4 version 2.0 on September 1, 2022, promising twice the performance of its predecessor USB 4.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

intel arc a750 performance

Intel's entire Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card lineup leaks
intel arc a750 performance

Arc A750 GPU: Intel says it beats Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 video card
intel update drivers

New Windows PC? Make sure it has the latest drivers installed for maximum performance and stability
pci express 7.0 speed

PCI Express 7 announced, but you won't be able to get your hands on it for years
Some old Kindle e-readers won't be able to access the Store after August 17th

Some old Kindle e-readers won't be able to access the Store after August 17th
intel arc graphics

First Intel Arc A370M benchmarks suggest Nvidia RTX 3050 performance levels

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved