Intel's entire Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card lineup leaks

Martin Brinkmann
Jul 18, 2022
Hardware
|
0

Just yesterday, Intel gave us some insight on one of its upcoming Arc A-Series desktop graphics card.

The company said that its Intel Arc A750 GPU performs similar to Nvidia's RTX 3060 graphics card series. In the benchmarks that Intel picked, its graphics card outperformed Nvidia's card by up to 17%.

intel arc a750 performance

Independently run benchmarks are still amiss, but it looks as if the cards have a similar performance, with Intel beating Nvidia in some games, and Nvidia beating Intel in others. What we did not know then were other specifics. Intel did not reveal pricing information nor anything about the top of the line card A770.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tech site WCCFtech got their hands on a document that Intel has shared "with their major Taiwanese partners" apparently. It lists Intel's Arc A-Series Desktop product SKUs and how the individual cards compare to Nvidia's and AMD's lineup, according to Intel.

 NvidiaAMDIntel
Enthusiast- $400-$499RTX 3070 and aboveRadeon 6750 and above
Performance+ $300-$399RTX 3060 TI
RTX 3060		Radeon 6650 XT
Radeon 6600		A770
A750
Performance- $200-$299RTX 3050A580
Mainstream+ $150-$199Radeon 6500 XT
Radeon 6400 53W
Mainstream- $100-$149GTX 1650A380
Entry <$99GTX 1050/TIA310

The price range puts Intel's top of the line cards A750 and A770 in the Performance+ group, which has a price range of $300 to $399. Intel's fastest first generation Arc card, the A770, beats Nvidia's RTX 3060 and AMD's Radeon 6600 cards according to the graph. The performance of Intel's card could be a bit weaker than Nvidia's RTX 3060Ti and AMD's Radeon 6650 XT cards.

Benchmarks have to verify the findings. Assuming that the table is correct, Intel would have to compete against AMD's and Nvidia's cards on another level. When you check out the prices of the cards, you will notice that Nvidia's RTX 3060 Ti card begins at around $450 currently. AMD Radeon 6650 XT cards start at around $360. Intel's price for its card is likely between $349 and $399, which would make it cheaper than Nvidia's card and maybe even cheaper than AMD's card.

Our colleagues over at WCCFtech suggest the same thing, that Intel's Arc lineup appears to "be priced to undercut the competition".

Whether that is enough to convince users to buy Intel's card remains to be seen. It appears that the A770 graphics card will be available with 8 Gigabyte and 16 Gigabytes of RAM, which could result in the 8GB card being sold for around $350, and the 16 Gigabyte card for around $399.

Intel's first generation of Arc graphics cards can't compete with Nvidia or AMD top of the line cards. There is no Intel Arc 950 or 970 video card yet, and things won't get easier with the upcoming releases of the RTX 4000 and Radeon RX 7000 series of graphics cards.

It will be interesting to see what Intel has in store for its second generation of Arc graphics cards, and how successful the first generation cards will become.

Now You: would you buy an Arc graphics card?

Summary
Intel's entire Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card lineup leaks
Article Name
Intel's entire Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card lineup leaks
Description
A leaked document reveals how Intel plans to price its Arc series of desktop graphics cards and gives us performance clues.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

intel arc a750 performance

Arc A750 GPU: Intel says it beats Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 video card
intel update drivers

New Windows PC? Make sure it has the latest drivers installed for maximum performance and stability
pci express 7.0 speed

PCI Express 7 announced, but you won't be able to get your hands on it for years
Some old Kindle e-readers won't be able to access the Store after August 17th

Some old Kindle e-readers won't be able to access the Store after August 17th
intel arc graphics

First Intel Arc A370M benchmarks suggest Nvidia RTX 3050 performance levels
Sony releases Firmware Updater for Windows to allow users to update the DualSense wireless controller without a PS5

Sony releases Firmware Updater for Windows to allow users to update the DualSense wireless controller without a PS5

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved