Thunderbird 102.1.0 fixes four security issues in the email client

Martin Brinkmann
Jul 30, 2022
Updated • Jul 30, 2022
Thunderbird
|
4

Thunderbird 102.1.0 is now available. The new stable version of the email client patches four security issues in the application and makes some minor changes next to that.

thunderbird 102
image credit: Thunderbird

Thunderbird 102.1.0 is already available. Existing Thunderbird installations will install the update automatically, provided that version 102.x is installed already. The Thunderbird 102.x release is a fresh one and updates from the previous main version, Thunderbird 92.x, are not yet supported.

Thunderbird users may speed up the installation by selecting Help > About Thunderbird from the menu. If the menu is not displayed, press the Alt-key on the keyboard to display it.

The window that opens displays the current version and a check for updates is run. Thunderbird 92.x users who want to upgrade to version 102 need to download the installer from the official project website instead to do so.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thunderbird 102.1.0: security update

thunderbird 102.1.0

The official security advisories page lists four security vulnerabilities that affect earlier versions of the Thunderbird email client. The highest severity rating is high, the second-highest after critical.

Thunderbird shares its code base with Firefox, and several of the vulnerabilities do not affect Thunderbird as much as they do Firefox.

In general, these flaws cannot be exploited through email in the Thunderbird product because scripting is disabled when reading mail, but are potentially risks in browser or browser-like contexts.

Here is the list of vulnerabilities:

  • CVE-2022-2505: Memory safety bugs fixed in Thunderbird 102.1 (HIGH)
  • CVE-2022-36314: Opening local <code>.lnk</code> files could cause unexpected network loads
  • CVE-2022-36318: Directory indexes for bundled resources reflected URL parameters
  • CVE-2022-36319: Mouse Position spoofing with CSS transforms

None of the security vulnerabilities are exploited actively.

Thunderbird 102.1.0 makes the following non-security changes:

  • POP message downloads were not displayed by the Activity Manager.
  • Mail Folder Properties dialog display issue that cut off content.
  • News messages that expired did not show an error message.
  • The column picker of the Calendar closed prematurely "after selecting/deselecting a single column".
  • Various unspecified user interface improvements.

Thunderbird users may want to upgrade the email client as early as possible to address the security issues.

Now You: do you run Thunderbird? If so, which version?

Summary
Thunderbird 102.1.0 fixes four security issues in the email client
Article Name
Thunderbird 102.1.0 fixes four security issues in the email client
Description
Thunderbird 102.1.0 is now available. The new stable version of the email client patches four security issues.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

thunderbird 114 firefox sync

Thunderbird's next milestone release will support Firefox Sync
thunderbird 102

Thunderbird 102.0.3 update fixes a crash on Windows 11
thunderbird 102

Thunderbird 102.0.2 is a big bugfix release
k-9 mail android

K-9 Mail (future Thunderbird for Android) adds OAuth 2.0 support
thunderbird 102

Thunderbird 102.0.1 fixes a mailbox corruption issue
thunderbird 102

Thunderbird 102 released: lots of new features and improvements

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. ilev said on July 30, 2022 at 8:25 am
    Reply

    Thunderbird Legacy 91.12.0 released.

  2. Belga said on July 30, 2022 at 8:31 am
    Reply

    Thunderbird 91.11.0. I’ll wait untill 102 is proposed via an update.

    1. Frankel said on July 30, 2022 at 10:48 am
      Reply

      Then keep waiting. But it won’t make the patch any better. You are getting the same version as us when they artificially flip the switch. This doesn’t free you from the mandatory backup of your profile. Scared of data loss?! Just make a backup! It’s the ultimate life hack.

    2. TelV said on July 30, 2022 at 11:22 am
      Reply

      I have 91.11.0 as well and although it’s the 64-bit version it’s installed in “C:\Program Files (x86)\Mozilla Thunderbird”. Why the installer placed it in the 32-bit program folder is a mystery.

      There’s an “Upgrade” button on the 102.1 installer I noticed, but I backed out of the installation without testing to see what it would do.

      Any guinea pigs around willing to go the whole hog? :D

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved