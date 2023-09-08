Thunderbird 102 to 115 upgrades are now enabled

Thunderbird 115 is the latest major version of the open source email client. Users of the application, who wanted to upgrade to the new version, had to download and install Thunderbird 115 to do so, up until now.

This changes today, as the email client's automatic updating system is now offering to upgrade Thunderbird 102 installations to version 115.

The updates are not done automatically, as users of the email client need to seek for the Thunderbird 115 update manually. A click on Help > About Thunderbird opens a small popup window that lists the current installed version and any update that is available at the time.

Thunderbird 102 users will see the update to Thunderbird 115 here. It is still necessary to activate the "update to 115.2.0" button to download and install the new Thunderbird version on the device.

The unlocking of the automatic update suggests that the Thunderbird team has confidence in the latest version, which is Thunderbird 115.2.0 at the time of writing. The release notes do not list any known issues in the version, but certain features, such as Sync, are not yet available.

Thunderbird 115

Thunderbird 115 is a major update for Thunderbird. The new version has received several point updates since the initial launch, which addressed issues and made corrections to various features.

Major changes include a redesigned interface, which users may customize, so that it resembles the classic interface, unified email folders that displays all emails in a single folder, sortable folders, new cards view layout for users who prefer this "mobile" design, and lots of other improvements.

Thunderbird 102 users will have to spend some time adjusting features and options. Many settings carry over though, but anything that is new may need to be readjusted.

One option that cautious users have is to install Thunderbird 115 in a different directory. This separates it from the current version, but requires the import of the user profile. Another option is to create a backup first before starting the update.

Thunderbird 115 is the last release version for the Microsoft Windows operating systems Windows 7 and Windows 8 / 8.1.

Closing Words

Thunderbird 115 is the first step in a series of major updates and improvements that will come to the email client in the coming years. The first Android version is still expected this year, but it is just one of the many features the team has planned for the email client.

Thunderbird 102 remains to be supported for at least another month. The next version, 102.15.0, is scheduled for a release on August 30, 2023. It could be the last version, but nothing has been announced at this point.

Now You: Thunderbird 102, 115 or something else? Which email client(s) do you use?

