Thunderbird 102.13 fixes 5 security issues

thunderbird
Martin Brinkmann
Jul 8, 2023
Thunderbird
|
0

Thunderbird's development team has released Thunderbird 102.13 to the email client's stable channel. The update for the open source application fixes five security issues in the email client.

The release announcement was published on July 5, but not all users of the email client could obtain the update via the built-in updating functionality; this has changed today and most Thunderbird installations should receive the update now.

Thunderbird users may select Help > About Thunderbird to display the current version that is installed. The email client runs an update check when the about page is opened to download and install the latest version.

thunderbird 102.13

Thunderbird 102.13: the security issues

The Thunderbird team lists five unique security issues on the Security Advisory page. The impact of the security issues is listed as high, second only to critical. The fixes address several use after free issues. Some issues are related to Firefox, but since Firefox and Thunderbird share code, have found their way into the email client's update as well.

Here is the full list of fixed security issues:

  • CVE-2023-37201: Use-after-free in WebRTC certificate generation
  • CVE-2023-37202: Potential use-after-free from compartment mismatch in SpiderMonkey
  • CVE-2023-37207: Fullscreen notification obscured
  • CVE-2023-37208: Lack of warning when opening Diagcab files
  • CVE-2023-37211: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 115, Firefox ESR 102.13, and Thunderbird 102.13

None of the issues are exploited actively and at least some are no threats for most Thunderbird users.

Thunderbird 102.13's release notes mention two non-security changes in the update.

  • Release notes opened from about: dialog will now open in the default web
  • Upstream RNP version numbers now recognized as official in about:support

Thunderbird users, who open the Help > About Thunderbird page and activate the release notes link, will notice that the web resource is now opened in the default system browser.

Closing Words

The next major version of Thunderbird, Thunderbird 115, will be released on Monday. It comes with a modernized interface and several changes, and has been in the making for quite some time.

You can check out our preview of the new Thunderbird here.

Summary
Thunderbird 102.13 fixes 5 security issues
Article Name
Thunderbird 102.13 fixes 5 security issues
Description
Thunderbird's development team has released Thunderbird 102.13, the update fixes five security issues in the email client.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

thunderbird

Thunderbird donations have jumped by over 100% in 2022
thunderbird

You may now install uBlock Origin in Thunderbird

Thunderbird 102.9.0 is a security update for the open source email client
thunderbird daily

Complete redesign of Thunderbird comes in July 2023
thunderbird 102.7.0

Thunderbird 102.7.0 requires manual updating due to a bug
thunderbird sync

Thunderbird Sync enabled in latest Development build

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved