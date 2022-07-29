Windows 10 version 22H2 reaches final stage before official release

Microsoft plans to release a feature update for Windows 10 in the second half of 2022. Windows 10 version 22H2 will be the first feature update for Windows 10 of the year, as Microsoft changed the release cadence to one release per year.

Microsoft announced this week that it has released Windows 10 version 22H2 to the Release Preview channel; this marks the final stage of development before official release later this year.

Today we are releasing the first preview build of Windows 10, version 22H2. Windows 10 Build 19045.1865 (KB5015878) is now available in the Release Preview Channel for Windows Insider Program for Business participants to validate on devices in their organizations.

The company maintains several development channels that users and organizations may join for testing purposes. Development and testing starts in the Development Channel, moves then on to the Beta channel, before it arrives in the Release Preview channel.

Windows 10 Build 19045.1865 (KB5015878) is the first version of Windows 10 version 22H2 that is available in the Release Preview channel. The build is available for business and home users alike, provided that they are members of the Insider program and in the appropriate channel.

Home users may search for the update using Windows Update. It is necessary to hit the "check for updates" button in Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update to get the update offered on the machine.



Business users have various update management services at their disposal to deploy the preview update on machines of the organization.

Windows 10 version 22H2 is a small update that is deployed via an Enablement Package. Like the 2021 updates, it installs quickly similarly to how other updates are installed on the system; this reduces the number of issues related to upgrading to a new Windows version significantly. On the other hand, Windows 10 version 22H2 will make minor changes to the operating system only.

Microsoft has yet to reveal the official release date for Windows 10 version 22H2. The update could land as early as September 2022.





