Windows 10 version 22H2 reaches final stage before official release

Martin Brinkmann
Jul 29, 2022
Windows 10
|
0

Microsoft plans to release a feature update for Windows 10 in the second half of 2022. Windows 10 version 22H2 will be the first feature update for Windows 10 of the year, as Microsoft changed the release cadence to one release per year.

windows 10 version 22h2

Microsoft announced this week that it has released Windows 10 version 22H2 to the Release Preview channel; this marks the final stage of development before official release later this year.

Today we are releasing the first preview build of Windows 10, version 22H2. Windows 10 Build 19045.1865 (KB5015878) is now available in the Release Preview Channel for Windows Insider Program for Business participants to validate on devices in their organizations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company maintains several development channels that users and organizations may join for testing purposes. Development and testing starts in the Development Channel, moves then on to the Beta channel, before it arrives in the Release Preview channel.

Tip: How to use local accounts on Windows 11 version 22H2 devices

Windows 10 Build 19045.1865 (KB5015878) is the first version of Windows 10 version 22H2 that is available in the Release Preview channel. The build is available for business and home users alike, provided that they are members of the Insider program and in the appropriate channel.

Home users may search for the update using Windows Update. It is necessary to hit the "check for updates" button in Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update to get the update offered on the machine.

Business users have various update management services at their disposal to deploy the preview update on machines of the organization.

Windows 10 version 22H2 is a small update that is deployed via an Enablement Package. Like the 2021 updates, it installs quickly similarly to how other updates are installed on the system; this reduces the number of issues related to upgrading to a new Windows version significantly. On the other hand, Windows 10 version 22H2 will make minor changes to the operating system only.

Microsoft has yet to reveal the official release date for Windows 10 version 22H2. The update could land as early as September 2022.

Now You: do you plan to upgrade your Windows PCs to the new Windows 10/11 updates?

Summary
Windows 10 version 22H2 reaches final stage before official release
Article Name
Windows 10 version 22H2 reaches final stage before official release
Description
The upcoming Windows 10 version 22H2 feature update has been released to the Release Preview channel.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Microsoft confirms that KB5014666 is affecting USB printers in Windows 10

Microsoft confirms that KB5014666 is affecting USB printers in Windows 10
twinkle tray brightness

Twinkle Tray: control brightness of multiple monitors on Windows
windows security updates june 2022

Windows June 2022 updates break Wi-Fi Hotspot feature and Microsoft services on ARM
windows 10 autoplay

Next Windows 10 update to fix memory leaks, slow copy operations and app crashes
windows search highlights windows 10

Those icons on your Windows Taskbar next to Search are part of Search Highlights
smb1 windows

Microsoft will disable the SMB1 client in Windows this year

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved