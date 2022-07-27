AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 22.7.1 drivers bring optimizations for OpenGL

The AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 22.7.1 drivers have been released. It has finally happened, AMD has fixed the OpenGL issues in its GPUs.



What's new in AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 22.7.1 drivers

AMD Noise Suppression

AMD has introduced a new tool called Noise Suppression. It is quite similar to the Nvidia Broadcast app, in that it helps reduce background noise from your microphone or external sources, which in turn provides more clarity during streams. It can also be helpful for meetings (video calls). AMD Noise Suppression works with input and output devices, it uses a deep learning algorithm to reduce background audio noise in real-time.

Users can access the feature from the AMD Software's Settings > Audio & Video > Audio Settings, and configure it to work in games, Microsoft Teams, Discord, Slack, etc.

OpenGL optimizations in AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 22.7.1

Prior to this update, AMD's software support for OpenGL has been abysmal. It was widely criticized for its poor game performance which caused low frame rates, slowdowns, freezes, etc.

The Santa Clara company says that the OpenGL optimizations in AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 22.7.1 drivers provide up to 85% better performance in games like Minecraft. That is quite a huge leap. And it gets better, these improvements are not exclusive to RDNA cards, they are also available for Vega and older products such as the Polaris cards (Radeon 500 series).

While modern games make use of low-level APIs such as DirectX 11, 12 and Vulkan, many older games require OpenGL for the best performance. These improvements can also be beneficial for emulation.

Radeon Boost VRS Support

Radeon Boost with Variable Rate Shading is now available in Elden Ring, VALORANT, and Resident Evil Village. This will help deliver higher frame rates

Radeon Super Resolution optimizations

Radeon Super Resolution supports borderless fullscreen games, users can set the resolution from AMD Software. The company says it will expand support for RSR for discrete Radeon RX 5000 and 6000 series GPUs on AMD Ryzen processor notebooks with hybrid graphics.

Fixes in the update

Auto Undervolt may disable Zero RPM fan feature. Hitman 3 should not freeze while switching between windows (in Fullscreen Exclusive mode). [email protected]'s compute performance has been improved with OpenCL API on the Radeon RX 6800. Radeon Super Resolution supports borderless fullscreen games, users can set the resolution from AMD Software. The company says it will expand support for RSR for discrete Radeon RX 5000 and 6000 series GPUs on AMD Ryzen processor notebooks with hybrid graphics.

An issue that was causing video upscaling to appear blurry in browsers on systems with the Radeon RX 6900 XT has been patched. Enhanced Sync will not lock games to 15FPS on extended monitors, but it has a new issue.

Known Issues in AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 22.7.1

The GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics, even after you close games on some graphics cards like the Radeon 570. The display may flicker black while playing games or videos on some graphics cards, such as the Radeon RX 6700 XT. Virtual Reality headsets may also experience flickering when used with the Radeon RX 6800 XT. Enhanced Sync may result in a black screen in certain games and systems, AMD is advising users to disable the feature as a temporary workaround.

Call of Duty: Warzone's Caldera map has some stuttering issues on some cards, including the Radeon RX 6900 XT. Radeon Super Resolution may not work after switching between resolutions or changing the HDR settings on games, this issue affects Nioh 2.

Users on Reddit have reported that they experienced a significant improvement in the OpenGL performance in some games. However, a couple of users say that it has also introduced a few bugs here and there, such as texture issues and shader compilation in emulators.

Download AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.7.1 Driver from the official website. It is available for Windows 10 64-bit version 1809 and Windows 11 version 21H2.

Do you have an AMD GPU? Have you noticed any improvements in the graphics performance after this update?

