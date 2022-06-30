Microsoft is testing a new "Open With" prompt in latest Windows 11 build

Martin Brinkmann
Jun 30, 2022
Updated • Jun 30, 2022
Windows 11 News
|
1

Microsoft released Windows 11 build 25151 this week. The development build includes some features that may be integrated in the 2023 feature update for Windows 11.

windows 11 new open with

One of the changes in the new version affects the operating system's open with dialog. The prompt is displayed when users select it from the right-click context menu. It gives you options to launch a file with a different application, e.g., an image in an image editor instead of a viewer.

The current version of Windows 11 lists several applications when open with is selected from the right-click context menu. The option to "choose another app" displays the open with prompt with additional applications and an option to pick another program from the local system.

ADVERTISEMENT

windows 11 open with dialog

The new dialog changes things around. It has a new style that supports dark and light modes, but the there are several key differences to the current dialog. The "other options" listing of the current dialog, which lists all available apps that Windows 11 picked for the file extension, is split into a "suggested apps" and a "more options" section.

It is unclear how apps are selected for inclusion in either of the sections. It is possible that use may play a role, but Microsoft may also use it to promote (some of its) apps or system defaults over third-party apps.

Two options are listed at the bottom of the interface. The first opens the Microsoft Store and apps capable of opening the file type. The second gives you the option to pick an executable from the local system. Options to switch the default application for the file type or to use the selected application once to open it are provided.

The new feature is not available universally yet, but only on select machines. You may enable it with the help of Vivetool. Just run ./vivetool /enable /id:36302090 from a PowerShell prompt to enable it. (thanks Deskmodder)

Closing Words

The redesigned open with dialog is a step in the right direction. Besides adjusting the style for dark and light modes, it is giving users more options, including one to make a new app the default application using it.

Now You: what is your take on the new open with dialog?

Summary
Microsoft is testing a new "Open With" prompt in latest Windows 11 build
Article Name
Microsoft is testing a new "Open With" prompt in latest Windows 11 build
Description
A build of the upcoming 2023 feature update for Windows 11 includes a new open with prompt.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25151

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25151 fixes some crash issues, printing from UWP apps
windows 11 search widget left taskbar

WhyNotWin11 update readies the program for Windows 11 version 22H2
Windows Defender is reportedly affecting the performance of Intel CPUs, but there's a fix

Windows Defender is reportedly affecting the performance of Intel CPUs, but there's a fix
Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25145 adds OneDrive management to the Settings app

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25145 adds OneDrive management to the Settings app
windows security updates june 2022

Windows June 2022 updates break Wi-Fi Hotspot feature and Microsoft services on ARM
microsoft store policy update

Microsoft Store: no astronomical pricing and paid open source or free copycat applications anymore

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Allwynd said on June 30, 2022 at 6:22 pm
    Reply

    Why in Windows 11 if you don’t have installed a graphics driver, the corners of windows are still sharp? Windows XP, Vista and 7 did not have that problem. Sure, in Vista and 7, the Aero Basic theme only had rounded corners on top, like XP’s Luna, but what’s up with this?

    It seems like newer versions of Windows are relying on some pretty stupid technology/code.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved