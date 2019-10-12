The end of uBlock Origin for Google Chrome?

There has been lots of talk about Google's proposed changes to the Chrome web browser's extensions system and how these changes would affect content blockers and other extensions.
The new manifest file for Chrome extensions could end extensions like uBlock Origin for the web browser. Google changed some parameters after it faced heavy user and developer criticism but did not revert the course completely.
Raymond Hill (gorhill), the developer of uBlock Origin revealed recently that Google rejected a new developer version of the extension. Developers upload new extension versions to the Chrome Web Store to replace existing versions; Google runs automated scans of these tools and may also look at the uploaded extensions manually before allowing or rejecting them.
In an email to the developer, Google stated that the extension violated one of the Chrome Store's policies that prohibits the bundling of unrelated functionality in extensions.
The email provides no information on the actual violation other than that, a practice that Google has been criticized for in the past.
Hill, a long-time developer, had no illusions that Google would provide actionable information about the rejection.
No point speculating one way or another, my experience with the CWS in the past is that we will never know why it was labelled "REJECTED", they never disclose the exact "why".
The developer version of the extension is used by fewer users than the stable version which means that the rejection does not affect the bulk of users of the extension yet. The main issue with the rejection is that the next stable version of the extension will be more or less identical to the rejected developer version.
While there is still the chance that it will go through, it is more likely that it too will be rejected by Google and that this could effectively end uBlock Origin for Google Chrome.
Since the next uBO release will essentially be what 1.22.5rc2 is, consider that uBO is probably coming to an end of life in the Chrome Web Store -- there is no good reason to believe uBO 1.22.5rc2 would no longer be rejected with only changing the version number to 1.23.0.
Hill recommends that users find another browser that continues to support uBlock Origin if they want to continue using the extension.
The latest version of the extension is available for many major browsers including Mozilla Firefox and other Chromium-based web browsers.
It is impossible to know why the extension was rejected from the Chrome Web Store unless Google would provide further information on the issue. While it is certainly possible that the stable extension update would be allowed by Google, it seems more likely that it will be rejected as well by the company.
Now You: What is your take on the development?
Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up
Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.
Comments
Googles main business is advertising. They don’t want ads blocked.
I’m surprised they allowed a n ad blocker for so long.
The strategy has always been to bring in the consumers to their platform, then stab them in the back when they get market monopoly. Just like they screwed the Mozilla Foundation who maintains the Firefox browser. It’s a no-brainer, Google as a service provider is beyond its expiry date. Seriously f… Google.
Agreed, I’m surprised they put up with ad-blockers in their store for so long. Back to reality.
just use AdGuard and life moves on
don’t be attached to a browser extension
You are assuming that uBO is alone in being blocked, and this won’t effect all ad blocking extensions.
You are assuming AdGuard is an extension
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AdGuard
Switching back to the Firefox Browser would be my choice.
just use a browser other than Chrome and life moves on
don’t be attached to a browser
That’s the thing. There is no alternative other than Firefox.
Waterfox is a super replacement.
no problem most of us will use (Hosts File) to block ads..it is a much better effective way to block ads at the server level.
This is actually much less effective. You can’t block ads without blocking a domain, so you can’t block google.com/ads.js without blocking google.com also.
Hosts, yes….but not if you switch to DoH. Then hosts is ignored.
It can’t block ad placeholders though making the web page look broken/ugly. But it’s better than being served ads.
@Telo, ‘uBlock Origin’ does much more than only blocking, in particular it allows blocking connections to 3rd-party sites which need not to be connected, be they healthy and then for speed reasons, be they malicious and then for privacy and speed reasons. Some sites establish dozens of connections to 3rd-party sites, this is the basis of cross-site tracking.
Concerning ‘uBlock Origin’ in the face of Google Chrome, as Jojo above, if I’m surprised it’s only that Google waited so long to express its refusal of true ad-blocking, which is maybe relevant of the fabulous increase of users fed up with ads to the point of reacting : ad-blocking is no longer the phantasm of a few techies but is spreading wild.
How? Can you please expand on this?
Then that’s the end of chrome for me!
I ditched Chrome for Brave months ago. I hope they continue to make UBO for Chromium and just allow us to sideload it somehow. Or maybe Brave will add their own extension website.
And to you guys suggesting hosts or DNS based filtering, it’s not the same thing, uBlock Origin does so much more than that.
Can you please epand on “hosts or DNS based filtering” ?
Well then, that’s the end of Chrome for me. Although it’s just one of the problems with this browser. It’s been leaking memory like crazy for some reason.
Use Adguard.
I’ve been running Firefox for quite a while now and only used chrome for YouTube and Twitch as its video player was more efficient. Guess I will put an end to that as well soon.
and there is no way to install it manually ?
Yes, you can sideload in developer mode.
I simply cannot understand why ANYONE is using Chrome, instead of Brave….Vivaldi, or a host of other options, Slimjet, Cent, Epic, …. etc etc
Never mind the obvious reasons for saying that, it still looks like its stuck in the 1990s. I never touch it also on Android, and at least, to Google’s credit, they leave my default browser unchanged after an update, unlike Micro$crap.
I can only conclude, respectfully, that the masses just take what they’re given.
Many people use Google Chrome because it is cross-platform, very secure, and much more than a browser; e.g., Google Password Manager. Regardless, you only shame yourself when you try to shame others for not sharing your priorities.
I sometimes use Chromium or a fork of it, so for just in case, I downloaded the version which is still available now in the Chrome Web Store.
Direct link:
https://clients2.google.com/service/update2/crx?response=redirect&acceptformat=crx2,crx3&prodversion=75.0&x=id%3Dcjpalhdlnbpafiamejdnhcphjbkeiagm%26installsource%3Dondemand%26uc
I suppose that one will keep working for a while…
[edit]
This link works for now, but if it stops working you may change the ‘prodversion’ part to e.g. 77.0
Thankfully we have Chromium-based browsers like Opera with integrated ad blocking as well as the trusty Mozilla Firefox.
It’s the end of Chrome in my house if they go through with this. Unfortunately there is no way to stop them from doing it and the masses will by and large accept it.
imagine still using Chrome in almost 2020
I use Chromium as a secondary browser only, so I am not affected by this. However, the situation is troubling, because Google is the company that sets all standards on the web (kind of like IE in the past), and without powerful competition in the browsers market, they might manage to deal a mortal blow to ad blockers.
Use Brave !
https://pi-hole.net/ ?
Fortunately, it’s easy to switch to the likes of Firefox, Opera and Brave…
Would be interested in a comparison test now they all increased their privacy efforts quite a bit
Good!
The day uBlock Origin is rejected by the Chrome Store is the day I unistall Chrome FOREVER.
Trident Edge will become my backup browser until it dies (after M$ replaces it with the Blink version, I’ll use the Dissenter brower as my backup browser).
Switched to Firefox a long time ago and don’t regret it.
I don’t think there’s much of other choice beside Firefox and ability to sideload extensions in other Chromium-based browsers (until that’s no longer possible). All remaining browsers beside Firefox either rely on CWS extensions or have built-in limited capability of blocking ads. Maybe it’s possible to include uBlock Origin as browser feature? That’d be some solution
Also, I think the headline here feels bit too dramatic.
Can uBlock Origin can only be installed from Chrome Store, so there is no way around the block?
Just more reason I’m glad I dumped chrome over a year ago
No way for me to Chrome without UBlock Origin. Moving to Firefox is quite easy nowadays. :(
How about Comodo Dragon? It’s a Chromium derivative. That would be an easy transition.
We use AdFender.
It resides on your computer and not as a browser ad-on.
That allows it to service any browser that is open at any time.
That totally works for us.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Google blocks ALL ad blockers in time.
In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if they also check to see if their ads (or those of their customers) display and, if not, throw up a 404 pnf.
The web as dictated by Google.
Blocking ad blockers (without being blamed for doing so, antitrust don’t’cha know) is what the new manifest v3 is all about.
They won’t be blocked, they’ll just be either incompatible or ineffective.
Wonder why googly is so worried about uBlock, could be it does its job effectively. I’ve never used chrome for obvious reasons and I loath having to install it on peoples computers. The one good point was installing uBlock to put a leash on it. This also might be googly trying to rein in some of its anti tracking/spying features.
As an advertising company their expertise is supposed be in the study human behavior. They predict outcomes. Being business savvy they understood that It was their vast selection of extensions that gave them the competitive edge over other browsers. It was a brilliant lure. The users were doing exactly what they predicted.
They accepted UbO knowing its objectives, however it was obvious that it could become a business liability. Maybe they were too giddy with success to acknowledge it. Users are actually very predictable so it boggles the mind that Chrome got this so wrong.
Thank you Raymond Hill. I will leave Chrome and follow you wherever you go. Those other extensions that ban ads – believe me, they are next.
Didn’t there used to be away to Subscribe without posting Comment?
I had to remove it some time ago as it was causing all kinds of issues.
I think the developer is being disingenuous. He knows very well what changes he himself made to the extension, and its rejection is of course based on those changes.
Michel, I think you’ve got it wrong. It’s not *because* ‘uBlock Origin” increased its power but *although* it tried to comply to Google’s requirements. I don’t think the developer will accept the unacceptable hence Raymond Hill’s (gorhill) consideration “that uBO is probably coming to an end of life in the Chrome Web Store.”. For sure Google would accept a ‘uBlock Origin’ as weak as ‘AdBlock Plus’ and others alike, but uBO is not a servant, but a master.
***IMPORTANT***
There is an option: https://old.reddit.com/r/chrome/comments/dgoymg/warning_ubo_ublock_origin_will_possibly_be/f3f855e/
Also Google is already looking to reinstate UBO: https://old.reddit.com/r/chrome/comments/dgoymg/warning_ubo_ublock_origin_will_possibly_be/f3e4fi6/
Also NANO ADBLOCKER UBO Fork) will continue to be available: https://github.com/NanoAdblocker/NanoCore/issues/238#issuecomment-541275622
“Hill recommends that users find another browser that continues to support uBlock Origin..”
No. Hill should publish the extension on Github, like others (bypass-paywall chrome…) do.
https://github.com/gorhill/uBlock
But really, you shouldn’t be using Chrome unless you have no other option.
With respect, that you don’t like Chrome doesn’t mean that others don’t have equally valid reasons for using it. “Different strokes …”
Already using Firefox and very happy with it. Realized a long while ago that Chrome is the new IE.
Since we haven’t read the email from Google to the developer or his reply or any further correspondence in either direction, we really can’t make any sort of assessment or prediction because each side has a “perception” of the situation that only favors one side.
“Google stated that the extension violated one of the Chrome Store’s policies that prohibits the bundling of unrelated functionality in extensions.”
Google makes the above statement, and Raymond Hill would know EXACTLY what he changed in coding that is considered “prohibited bundling.” Honestly, Google only reveals to all users that the Development version contained code that is considered, perhaps, a way to collect user data or some such privacy violation.
The following is a perfect example of propaganda on Hill’s part, a technique used to gain user support that will attempt to annihilate Google for such a REJECTION {some people can’t handle it}:
“Hill recommends that users find another browser that continues to support uBlock Origin if they want to continue using the extension.”
It reads like a sob story: “Poor me and poor you; it’s Google’s fault that I don’t know how I deliberately changed my code that included a prohibited snippet, and I don’t know how to fix it. Poor me . . . poor you. Google has screwed us again.”
Let EFF check the code–or some other third party.
Although I use uBlock, it’s not the only ad-blocker in the browser realm. I can easily remove uBlock and use AdGuard or Adblock if and when I am using Chrome, which I rarely use.
Mozilla sort of did the same thing with the change in Extensions a few years ago. Most developers did whatever they could to keep up with evolution, and most extensions [or those that matter most] are still available.
Any developer who refused to evolve [lazy, really doesn’t know or want to learn new techniques for coding extensions], was gladly moved aside and another developer created a superior product.
Actually, Google could be doing users a favor: 1) Hill’s extension may really have “malicious” code injected in the extension; 2) The loss of uBlock opens the door of opportunity for other ad blocking extension to enter the vacuum {nature abhors a vacuum}; 3) Hill’s reluctance or inability to change the extension’s code to something that isn’t prohibited let’s users know important information about his character and his ethical code.
Question never asked or answered: “Why is Hill changing the extension in the first place?” Because . . . he wants to evolve?
Anyway, now that I know more about Hill, I may stop using the extension altogether or until Google gives him permission to list the extension with the changes in the Google extensions listing.
Is uMatrix also affected?