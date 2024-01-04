iOS 17.3 Beta 2 is reportedly causing some iPhones to boot loop

iOS 17.3 Beta 2 is reportedly causing some iPhones to boot loop
Ashwin
Jan 4, 2024
Apple
|
0

Apple released the iOS 17.3 beta 2 to testers last night, but it was buggy. The update caused some iPhones to reboot infinitely, if users had a specific feature enabled on the device.

iOS 17.3 beta 2 is boot looping iPhones

Users who had downloaded the update on their iPhone noticed that their device was stuck in an boot loop, stuck with the Apple logo and SpringBoard spinner. A few blogs say that Apple pulled the iOS 17.3 beta 2 update (build number 21D5036c) shortly after users started complaining about their iPhones getting bricked. I would argue that a bricked phone is completely unusable, unrecoverable, at least not without the help of a repair technician at a service center. This is not the case here, as I will explain in a bit. Anyway, the update isn't listed on the Apple Developer's website either, which sort of confirms that there is a problem with the software.

But, here is the thing. The update is currently available for me at the time of writing this article. I cannot tell if the bug has been fixed or not as I don't have a spare iPhone to test it with. To be on the safer side, you should probably avoid downloading iOS 17.3 beta 2, at least for a couple of days or so. That's the whole point of this article.

What caused the problem?

It appears that not all iPhones were affected by the boot loop bug. According to some reports, the issue only occured on devices that had the back tap feature enabled. This option is not enabled by default, you can find it under Settings > Accessibility > Touch > Back Tap. It is a customizable shortcut, so you can set it to perform various actions. For example, I use it to take screenshots on my iPhone.

However, details about the reports seem rather contradictory. Some users claim that they had back tap enabled on their iPhone on a prior version, and that updating to iOS 17.3 beta 2 did not cause their device to boot loop.  So it is unclear why the issue may have happened for some people.

If you have already updated to iOS 17.3 beta 2 and your iPhone is stuck in a boot loop, don't worry, you are not completely out of luck. App developer Guilherme Rambo has suggested a workaround (via 9to5Mac) for the problem, but you will need a Mac to fix your iPhone.

How to unbrick your iPhone after installing iOS 17.3 beta 2

1. Download iOS 17.3 beta 1 IPSW from Apple's website.

2. Connect your iPhone to your Mac via cable.

3. Press the volume up button, followed by the volume down key, and finally the side button (power). Your iPhone should boot into recovery mode.

4. Open the Finder app, select your iPhone in the sidebar.

5. Hold down the Option key and click the "Restore iPhone" button.

6. This will downgrade your iPhone to iOS 17.3 beta 1.

Or, you can try factory resetting your iPhone using Apple's guide.

See, bugs like these that can render your device unusable (albeit temporarily) are the reason why you should never install beta versions of operating systems on your primary device. It's never worth the risk, you should only use beta software on a spare phone or computer. On a side note, the recent stable update, iOS 17.2.1 also has a bug, which prevents some users from making calls on their iPhone, there are a few workarounds for the connectivity issues.

Did you experience the boot loop issue on your iPhone?

Summary
iOS 17.3 Beta 2 is reportedly causing some iPhones to boot loop
Article Name
iOS 17.3 Beta 2 is reportedly causing some iPhones to boot loop
Description
iOS 17.3 Beta 2 is causing some iPhones to boot loop indefinitely.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Apple faces tough challenges against antitrust regulators in the U.S. and EU

Apple faces tough challenges against antitrust regulators in the U.S. and EU
iOS 17.2.1 is reportedly causing connectivity issues for some users

iOS 17.2.1 is reportedly causing connectivity issues for some users
Kaspersky researchers say that hackers exploited undocumented hardware feature to breach iPhones

Kaspersky researchers say that hackers exploited undocumented hardware feature to breach iPhones
Apple wants Mac to become a gaming platform, but it needs more games to succeed

Apple wants Mac to become a gaming paradise, but it needs more games to succeed
New Japanese law may force Apple to allow sideloading in iOS

New Japanese law may force Apple to allow sideloading in iOS
Apple wants to partner with news publishers to train its A.I.

Apple wants to partner with news publishers to train its A.I.

Tutorials & Tips

How to use Personal Voice on iOS 17

How to send GIFs on iPhone: Two different ways

How to factory reset iPhone: Step by step guide

iPhone voicemail not working: How to fix it


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2024 - All rights reserved