Apple releases iOS 17.2 RC update

Apple has begun seeding the iOS 17.2 RC update to testers in the beta channel. The update brings the Journal app, and several fixes for issues that were reported by users.

Journal app debuts with iOS 17.2 RC

The Cupertino company had unveiled Journal as one of iOS 17's most important features at WWDC 2023. However, the app was not part of iOS 17 when it was released in September. Apple said that it would release the app before the end of the year, and it has stayed true to its word, by including Journal in iOS 17.2 RC. It was made available in the first dev beta of iOS 17.2 that was released last month.

The app is meant to help people monitor their mental well-being, and practice gratitude, to encourage positive thinking. You can use Journal to record important moments in your life, and relive your memories. As far as privacy is concerned, you can lock the app with your Touch ID or Face ID, and your entries are encrypted and synced to iCloud.

The Journal app will nudge users to write more by displaying prompts. It will also show scheduled notifications at a time and date of your choice. Users will be able to find their entries quickly by using bookmarks, and filters to display entries with attachments. The app will recognize your outings, photos, etc., and use them to show journaling suggestions.

Improvements for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

The Action Button which was introduced on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max now has a new shortcut called Translate. The function lets you translate phrases quickly, and even assists you have a conversation with a person in a different language.

The Camera app has gained support for Spatial Video, and the media that you capture on the iPhone 15 Pro models can be viewed in three dimensions using the Apple Vision Pro headset. Apple has also tweaked the Telephoto camera, which improves the focusing speed when capturing small objects that are far away.

Catch-up arrow in Messages

Remember the Catch-up arrow that Apple demoed when it unveiled iOS 17? It is available in iOS 17.2 RC, the feature, which appears as an arrow button in the top-right corner, lets you quickly jump to the first unread message in chats.

Contact Key Verification will now display alerts automatically, to protect users who face extraordinary digital threats, by ensuring they are texting the person they intend to message, and not an impostor who has hijacked the chat. Apple has extended the sensitive content warning in messages to stickers, to prevent stickers that contain nudity from being shown. The latest update adds support for 8 Sami language keyboard layouts for iPhones.

Qi2 wireless charging for iPhone 13 and 14

9to5Mac reports that iOS 17.2 RC adds support for the Qi2 wireless charging standard for iPhone 13 and 14 series. The feature, which is already supported on the iPhone 15 series, is quite similar to MagSafe, and uses a ring of magnets to charge the battery in devices wirelessly. It will support up to 15W wireless charging. Speaking of which, the iOS 17.2 RC update is also said to fix wireless charging in some vehicles, reports say it patches an issue with GM vehicles that was preventing the phone from being charged.

The iOS 17.2 RC update is likely the stable build which will be released for all users this month.

