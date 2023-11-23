Google rolls out new Google Maps color scheme

Martin Brinkmann
Nov 23, 2023
Google
|
0

If you use Google Maps, chance is that you have noticed that the service is using a new color scheme. The change is still rolling out to users on all device types worldwide. Announced in October 2023, Google claims that the new color scheme helps "reflect the real world even more accurately".

Core color changes include that roads display in gray now and the new blue tone of the routes. You may also notice that the color of water bodies and forests have changed as well.

Google Maps new colors

Streets especially look different. Previously streets were displayed in yellow on Google Maps, with the exception of routes.

Google packed more details on the map. You may notice that the visibility of traffic information is improved under the new color scheme.

Color changes are often not welcome by part of communities. It is not different this time. Criticism is not unsubstantial in some cases, however. Some users claim that maps are not as easy to read as before. Especially the new color of roads makes them less visible than before, according to some users.

Another complaint leveled against the new color scheme is that it makes the maps look washed out.

Since the new color scheme is rolling out, some users may still access the old Google Maps. This option is going away, as there is no option to restore the old color scheme once the changes land. For now, users may try and use different access points, e.g., the app, the web version, or the web version in Incognito Mode, to see if any of these still use the old color scheme.

Some users feel that Dark Mode is now offering better contrasts and colors. Google Maps' apps use the system's default color setting by default, but users may change that in the settings.

Just select your profile icon in the Google Maps app and then Settings to get started. Tap on Theme and select one of the three options: always light, always dark, same as device.

A link to modify the navigation color scheme is also provided. It too offers automatic, day or night options only and no further customization options.

Now You: what is your take on the change?

Summary
Google rolls out new Google Maps color scheme
Article Name
Google rolls out new Google Maps color scheme
Description
Google is rolling out a new color scheme for Google Maps, and not all users of the service are happy about it.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

google ai shopping

Google wants a slice of the AI holiday shopping pie, too
YouTube Dream Track

YouTube embraces generative AI
google titan security key

Google launches updated Titan Security Key with FIDO2 support

Google trashes its "DRM for the Web" API
Google One data breach checker dark web report

Is your data on the dark web? Let Google tell you
Google .ing domain

Google has added .ing to its professional domain service

Tutorials & Tips

MusicLM: Google Music AI is here to change the music industry

What is Chrome Refresh 2023 and how to use it

How to indent on Google Docs

How to add music to Google Slides


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved