Google rolls out new Google Maps color scheme

If you use Google Maps, chance is that you have noticed that the service is using a new color scheme. The change is still rolling out to users on all device types worldwide. Announced in October 2023, Google claims that the new color scheme helps "reflect the real world even more accurately".

Core color changes include that roads display in gray now and the new blue tone of the routes. You may also notice that the color of water bodies and forests have changed as well.

Streets especially look different. Previously streets were displayed in yellow on Google Maps, with the exception of routes.

Google packed more details on the map. You may notice that the visibility of traffic information is improved under the new color scheme.

Color changes are often not welcome by part of communities. It is not different this time. Criticism is not unsubstantial in some cases, however. Some users claim that maps are not as easy to read as before. Especially the new color of roads makes them less visible than before, according to some users.

Another complaint leveled against the new color scheme is that it makes the maps look washed out.

Since the new color scheme is rolling out, some users may still access the old Google Maps. This option is going away, as there is no option to restore the old color scheme once the changes land. For now, users may try and use different access points, e.g., the app, the web version, or the web version in Incognito Mode, to see if any of these still use the old color scheme.

Some users feel that Dark Mode is now offering better contrasts and colors. Google Maps' apps use the system's default color setting by default, but users may change that in the settings.

Just select your profile icon in the Google Maps app and then Settings to get started. Tap on Theme and select one of the three options: always light, always dark, same as device.

A link to modify the navigation color scheme is also provided. It too offers automatic, day or night options only and no further customization options.

Now You: what is your take on the change?

