Your Chrome extensions may stop working in 2024
Google has resumed the plan to deprecate Manifest V2 extensions and will end support for these by mid-2024.
Extensions for Google Chrome use Manifest V2, a kind of rulebook that highlights what extensions can and can't do, or Manifest V3, an updated version. Google made major changes to Manifest V3, which limited certain kinds of extensions. Content blockers, such as uBlock Origin, were affected by the announced changes negatively.
Google claims up to today that the changes have nothing to do with limiting content blockers. The company's main source of revenue comes from advertising. Instead, Google says that the changes improve privacy and security.
Google increased its efforts on YouTube to crack down on ad blockers recently.
David Li, product manager at Google, announced the resuming of the transition to Manifest V3 on the Chrome Developer blog.
Google plans to begin disabling Manifest V2 extensions in all development editions of Google Chrome from June 2024 on. The change will roll out to the entire development editions population over time to monitor the change.
Installed Manifest V2 extensions will be disabled by Google in the browser and users may no longer install Manifest V2 extensions in the browser onac ethe change has landed. Google notes that Manifest V2 extensions will have their featured badge removed in the Chrome Web Store by the time as well.
Google says that it will take at least a month to monitor the rollout and gather feedback. Once completed, Google will begin the rollout to stable versions of the Chrome browser. This rollout will also happen gradually.
In other words, Chrome Stable users may have their Manifest V2 extensions disabled as early as July 2024.
Enterprise customers may set the ExtensionManifestV2Availability to extend support for Manifest V2 extensions until June 2025.
Google says that it has improved Manifest V3 in several areas during the pause. It lists the following in particular:
- Offscreen Documents support.
- Better control over Service Worker Lifetimes.
- User Scripts API.
- Improving content filtering support.
Closing Words
The switch to Manifest V2 extensions will affect lots of extensions for Chrome. Apart from extensions that are no longer maintained, it also affects extensions that can't be migrated fully to the new extensions Manifest.
The popular uBlock Origin extension, for example, would be limited under Manifest V3. The developer created uBlock Origin Lite, a reduced version that is compatible with Manifest V3.
Other web browsers, including Mozilla Firefox, will continue to support Manifest V2 extensions. They will also support Manifest V3, so that users are not limited when it comes to the installation of extensions.
Now You: do you use Manifest V2 extensions?
Comments
This change will mostly affect power users and developers. You are mistaken if you believe there is going to be a mass exodus from chrome when it drops v2 support. Other browser vendors would have to implement hybrid support for both versions if they want to keep API conformity. I imagine v2 will eventually be dropped completely when google pushes more significant changes to the API because addon developers prefer the platform with more users.
Use Brave and you’ll be fine. You won’t have to crawl back to Google’s concubine Mozilla.
What Google does mostly affects Google. Nobody, who’s is not clinically insane, will ever watch a video interrupted by disgustingly stupid adds; very few will be lethally stupid and stubborn to pay for premium. There are alternative ways to watch YT. Every Google move wakes more people up.
Brave’s internal adblocker doesn’t use any extension APIs and will continue to work no matter what Google does with the extensions. Don’t care.
@Kong
>I will make popcorn next year and laugh when people will ditch Chrome, millions and millions of them
I wouldn’t be so sure. Let’s meet here next year!
On my Ryzen 9 chromium based browsers are all crap on YouTube anyway, been using Firefox for some time now. Haven’t missed other browsers at all. I will make popcorn next year and laugh when people will ditch Chrome, millions and millions of them. Never underestimate the power of the ad-free guerrilla! Freedom Gorilla will kick your ads so far up your ass you’ll choke on them in your throat. Internet was never meant to be your endless cash cow. Internet is not yours to exploit.