Your Chrome extensions may stop working in 2024

Google has resumed the plan to deprecate Manifest V2 extensions and will end support for these by mid-2024.

Extensions for Google Chrome use Manifest V2, a kind of rulebook that highlights what extensions can and can't do, or Manifest V3, an updated version. Google made major changes to Manifest V3, which limited certain kinds of extensions. Content blockers, such as uBlock Origin, were affected by the announced changes negatively.

Google claims up to today that the changes have nothing to do with limiting content blockers. The company's main source of revenue comes from advertising. Instead, Google says that the changes improve privacy and security.

Google increased its efforts on YouTube to crack down on ad blockers recently.

David Li, product manager at Google, announced the resuming of the transition to Manifest V3 on the Chrome Developer blog.

Google plans to begin disabling Manifest V2 extensions in all development editions of Google Chrome from June 2024 on. The change will roll out to the entire development editions population over time to monitor the change.

Installed Manifest V2 extensions will be disabled by Google in the browser and users may no longer install Manifest V2 extensions in the browser onac ethe change has landed. Google notes that Manifest V2 extensions will have their featured badge removed in the Chrome Web Store by the time as well.

Google says that it will take at least a month to monitor the rollout and gather feedback. Once completed, Google will begin the rollout to stable versions of the Chrome browser. This rollout will also happen gradually.

In other words, Chrome Stable users may have their Manifest V2 extensions disabled as early as July 2024.

Enterprise customers may set the ExtensionManifestV2Availability to extend support for Manifest V2 extensions until June 2025.

Google says that it has improved Manifest V3 in several areas during the pause. It lists the following in particular:

Offscreen Documents support.

Better control over Service Worker Lifetimes.

User Scripts API.

Improving content filtering support.

Closing Words

The switch to Manifest V2 extensions will affect lots of extensions for Chrome. Apart from extensions that are no longer maintained, it also affects extensions that can't be migrated fully to the new extensions Manifest.

The popular uBlock Origin extension, for example, would be limited under Manifest V3. The developer created uBlock Origin Lite, a reduced version that is compatible with Manifest V3.

Other web browsers, including Mozilla Firefox, will continue to support Manifest V2 extensions. They will also support Manifest V3, so that users are not limited when it comes to the installation of extensions.

Now You: do you use Manifest V2 extensions?

