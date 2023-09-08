Google is modernizing Chrome for its 15th birthday
Google Chrome is turning 15 this year, and to celebrate, the company is giving the browser a major redesign. The new design is based on Google's Material You design language, which uses dynamic colors to create a more personalized and visually appealing experience.
Material You is a design system that was first introduced on Android 12. It uses a system called "color extraction" to create a color palette based on the wallpaper that you choose. This allows you to create a more cohesive and personalized look across your devices.
The new Google Chrome redesign takes advantage of Material You by using the same color extraction system to create a custom color scheme for the browser. This means that the colors of the toolbar, tabs, and other elements will automatically change to match your wallpaper.
Google Chrome redesign will offer a more personalized experience
The new Google Chrome redesign is also more modern than the previous version. The icons have been redesigned for a cleaner, more minimalist look.
The toolbar has also been simplified, with fewer buttons and controls. This makes the browser look and feel more streamlined.
Google has also made the new Google Chrome redesign more accessible. The font size and spacing have been increased, and there are new options for customizing the contrast and color scheme.
This makes the browser easier to use for people with vision impairments.
Not just handsome, faster too
Beyond its visual appeal, Google has also worked on enhancing Chrome's performance and efficiency. With faster loading times, improved tab management, and reduced memory usage, users can expect a smoother browsing experience.
Whether you're a power user with multiple tabs open or just casually browsing Chrome's performance improvements will be evident.
More secure than ever
Security remains a top priority for Chrome.
The browser now offers better protection against phishing attacks, malware, and other online threats by adding real-time check-ins into Chrome's Safe Browsing security feature.
To learn more about the Google Chrome redesign, check out Google's blog post on it.
Featured image credit: Google Chrome.
Comments
It doesn’t look great, but looks better than before.
Edge looks better and Brave is fixing their UI to go the Edge way rather than Chrome.
I mention Edge and Brave, because currently, they are the only Browsers using native UI, the others use a custom one and that’s why some Chromium features/extensions don’t work with them, they are slower but they can be faster at adopting a new UI and all that, native UI requires C++ and all that, which is most costly but more efficient, since many features ands flags will just work.
In the end, people using Chrome in 2023 is weird, I know some people use them becasue of google services, but most of the time a fork should be okay.
But I am sure one of the reasons why Chrome looks so ‘strong’ in marketshare is also because of forks using Chrome’s UA. Few ones have tried to implement their own UA just to be have many web compatibility issues.