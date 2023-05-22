Meet Material You: New feature of Google Wear OS 4

google material you
Onur Demirkol
May 22, 2023
Google
Google is testing a new feature named "Material You" which is expected to come with Wear OS 4 and will help users customize their smartwatch screens and make them more colorful.

Google is currently working on Wear OS 4, the upcoming smartwatch operating system that is prepared to launch this fall. Prior to the official release, the company shared a preview of the upcoming update, available in the Android Studio emulator.

Reporters at 9to5Google have got their hands on the new preview. Even though Google hasn't published the majority of the features that are on the way, they still tried out a couple of them. The website said that there is at least one design change planned for Wear OS 4 and its name is Material You. "We managed to forcibly enable a new "Enable dynamic theme" toggle in the Settings app, which, as you might expect, applied Material You's signature color scheme to many parts of the smartwatch experience," the website stated.

The Quick Settings section features the most noticeable color change, with each toggle being tinted to match the color of your current watch face. These new colors are also used in a few other places, such as the Settings app. "It seems that Wear OS 4's dynamic theme colors may also be available to app developers, as elements of the Google Play Store were also recolored to match the watch face," the website added.

Credit: 9to5Google

Google wants to add more features to Wear OS

Samsung's switch from Tizen to Wear OS has made Google work harder on its smartwatch operating system. With Samsung's arrival, the Wear OS user count has increased significantly, and since then, the company has been working on different and useful features to satisfy all customer needs.

Whereas Google's requirement for a common user interface made the hardware and watch face the only significant differences between watches in the past, OEMs are now free to be more expressive when designing wearable software. Watchmakers can also give a customized and branded experience by moving away from Google's generic "Wear OS" phone app.

