All Midjourney banned words listed

Popularity brings more responsibilities, and AI tools are no exception. The team behind Midjourney is working hard to keep the tool safe, so they had to ban some of the words that could potentially harm or offend people. Here are all of the Midjourney banned words for you to avoid!

Midjourney banned words list

To keep the tool safe, the team behind Midjourney had to ban some of the words that could possibly generate harmful images. These images can be sexual, disturbing or offensive. There is a full list of Midjourney banned words that you can't use on the platform. Below you can find all of them!

Gore Words

A gore image is characterized by its portrayal of extreme violence, graphic injuries, or disturbing scenes. It is, of course, not available to use on the service. Here are Midjourney banned words in terms of "gore words:"

Blood

Bloodbath

Crucifixion

Bloody

Flesh

Bruises

Car crash

Corpse

Crucified

Cutting

Decapitate

Infested

Gruesome

Kill (as in Kill la Kill)

Infected

Sadist

Slaughter

Teratoma

Tryphophobia

Wound

Cronenberg

Khorne

Cannibal

Cannibalism

Visceral

Guts

Bloodshot

Gory

Killing

Surgery

Vivisection

Massacre

Hemoglobin

Suicide

Female Body Parts

Drugs Words

Drugs

Cocaine

Heroin

Meth

Crack

Clothing Words

no clothes

Speedo

au naturale

no shirt

bare chest

nude

barely dressed

bra

risqué

clear

scantily

clad

cleavage

stripped

full frontal unclothed

invisible clothes

wearing nothing

lingerie with no shirt

naked

without clothes on

negligee

zero clothes

Adult Words

Adult words are also prohibited from being used. Here are the words:

ahegao

pinup

ballgag

Playboy

Bimbo

pleasure

bodily fluids

pleasures

boudoir

rule34

brothel

seducing

dominatrix

seductive

erotic seductive

fuck

sensual

Hardcore

sexy

Hentai

Shag

horny

shibari (bondage in japanese)

incest

Smut

jav

succubus

Jerk off king at pic

thot

kinbaku (bondage in japanese)

transparent

legs spread

twerk

making love

voluptuous

naughty

wincest

orgy

Sultry

XXX

Bondage

Bdsm

Dog collar

Slavegirl

Transparent and Translucent

Taboo Words

Taboo

Fascist

Nazi

Prophet Mohammed

Slave

Coon

Honkey

Arrested

Jail

Handcuffs

Body Parts Words

Arse

Labia

Ass

Mammaries

Human centipede

Badonkers

Minge (Slang for vag)

Massive chests

Big Ass

Mommy Milker (milker or mommy is fine)

Booba

Nipple

Booty

Oppai (Japanese word for breasts)

Bosom

Organs

Breasts

Ovaries

Busty

Penis

Clunge (British slang for vagina)

Phallus

Crotch

sexy female

Dick (as in Moby-Dick)

Skimpy

Girth

Thick

Honkers

Vagina

Hooters

Veiny

Knob

Others

The next category on our Midjourney prohibited words list is referred to as "the other category" and includes prompts that inherently display disrespect, anger, or other harmful behaviors. This includes cues intended to arouse unfavorable feelings, use derogatory language, or reveal destructive intents toward certain people or groups. Here is the list:

Torture

Disturbing

Farts, Fart

Poop

Warts

Xi Jinping

Shit

Pleasure

Errect

Big Black

Brown pudding

Bunghole

Vomit

Voluptuous

Seductive

Sperm

Hot

Sexy

Sensored

Censored

Silenced

Deepfake

Inappropriate

Pus

Waifu

mp5

Succubus

1488

Surgery

