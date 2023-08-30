All Midjourney banned words listed
Popularity brings more responsibilities, and AI tools are no exception. The team behind Midjourney is working hard to keep the tool safe, so they had to ban some of the words that could potentially harm or offend people. Here are all of the Midjourney banned words for you to avoid!
Midjourney banned words list
To keep the tool safe, the team behind Midjourney had to ban some of the words that could possibly generate harmful images. These images can be sexual, disturbing or offensive. There is a full list of Midjourney banned words that you can't use on the platform. Below you can find all of them!
Gore Words
A gore image is characterized by its portrayal of extreme violence, graphic injuries, or disturbing scenes. It is, of course, not available to use on the service. Here are Midjourney banned words in terms of "gore words:"
- Blood
- Bloodbath
- Crucifixion
- Bloody
- Flesh
- Bruises
- Car crash
- Corpse
- Crucified
- Cutting
- Decapitate
- Infested
- Gruesome
- Kill (as in Kill la Kill)
- Infected
- Sadist
- Slaughter
- Teratoma
- Tryphophobia
- Wound
- Cronenberg
- Khorne
- Cannibal
- Cannibalism
- Visceral
- Guts
- Bloodshot
- Gory
- Killing
- Surgery
- Vivisection
- Massacre
- Hemoglobin
- Suicide
- Female Body Parts
Drugs Words
- Drugs
- Cocaine
- Heroin
- Meth
- Crack
Clothing Words
- no clothes
- Speedo
- au naturale
- no shirt
- bare chest
- nude
- barely dressed
- bra
- risqué
- clear
- scantily
- clad
- cleavage
- stripped
- full frontal unclothed
- invisible clothes
- wearing nothing
- lingerie with no shirt
- naked
- without clothes on
- negligee
- zero clothes
Adult Words
Adult words are also prohibited from being used. Here are the words:
- ahegao
- pinup
- ballgag
- Playboy
- Bimbo
- pleasure
- bodily fluids
- pleasures
- boudoir
- rule34
- brothel
- seducing
- dominatrix
- seductive
- erotic seductive
- fuck
- sensual
- Hardcore
- sexy
- Hentai
- Shag
- horny
- shibari (bondage in japanese)
- incest
- Smut
- jav
- succubus
- Jerk off king at pic
- thot
- kinbaku (bondage in japanese)
- transparent
- legs spread
- twerk
- making love
- voluptuous
- naughty
- wincest
- orgy
- Sultry
- XXX
- Bondage
- Bdsm
- Dog collar
- Slavegirl
- Transparent and Translucent
Taboo Words
- Taboo
- Fascist
- Nazi
- Prophet Mohammed
- Slave
- Coon
- Honkey
- Arrested
- Jail
- Handcuffs
Body Parts Words
- Arse
- Labia
- Ass
- Mammaries
- Human centipede
- Badonkers
- Minge (Slang for vag)
- Massive chests
- Big Ass
- Mommy Milker (milker or mommy is fine)
- Booba
- Nipple
- Booty
- Oppai (Japanese word for breasts)
- Bosom
- Organs
- Breasts
- Ovaries
- Busty
- Penis
- Clunge (British slang for vagina)
- Phallus
- Crotch
- sexy female
- Dick (as in Moby-Dick)
- Skimpy
- Girth
- Thick
- Honkers
- Vagina
- Hooters
- Veiny
- Knob
Others
The next category on our Midjourney prohibited words list is referred to as "the other category" and includes prompts that inherently display disrespect, anger, or other harmful behaviors. This includes cues intended to arouse unfavorable feelings, use derogatory language, or reveal destructive intents toward certain people or groups. Here is the list:
- Torture
- Disturbing
- Farts, Fart
- Poop
- Warts
- Xi Jinping
- Shit
- Pleasure
- Errect
- Big Black
- Brown pudding
- Bunghole
- Vomit
- Voluptuous
- Seductive
- Sperm
- Hot
- Sexy
- Sensored
- Censored
- Silenced
- Deepfake
- Inappropriate
- Pus
- Waifu
- mp5
- Succubus
- 1488
- Surgery
