All Midjourney banned words listed

Onur Demirkol
Aug 30, 2023
Updated • Aug 29, 2023
Misc
|
0

Popularity brings more responsibilities, and AI tools are no exception. The team behind Midjourney is working hard to keep the tool safe, so they had to ban some of the words that could potentially harm or offend people. Here are all of the Midjourney banned words for you to avoid!

Midjourney banned words
Midjourney banned words

Midjourney banned words list

To keep the tool safe, the team behind Midjourney had to ban some of the words that could possibly generate harmful images. These images can be sexual, disturbing or offensive. There is a full list of Midjourney banned words that you can't use on the platform. Below you can find all of them!

Gore Words

A gore image is characterized by its portrayal of extreme violence, graphic injuries, or disturbing scenes. It is, of course, not available to use on the service. Here are Midjourney banned words in terms of "gore words:"

  • Blood
  • Bloodbath
  • Crucifixion
  • Bloody
  • Flesh
  • Bruises
  • Car crash
  • Corpse
  • Crucified
  • Cutting
  • Decapitate
  • Infested
  • Gruesome
  • Kill (as in Kill la Kill)
  • Infected
  • Sadist
  • Slaughter
  • Teratoma
  • Tryphophobia
  • Wound
  • Cronenberg
  • Khorne
  • Cannibal
  • Cannibalism
  • Visceral
  • Guts
  • Bloodshot
  • Gory
  • Killing
  • Surgery
  • Vivisection
  • Massacre
  • Hemoglobin
  • Suicide
  • Female Body Parts

Drugs Words

  • Drugs
  • Cocaine
  • Heroin
  • Meth
  • Crack
Midjourney banned words
Midjourney banned words

Clothing Words

  • no clothes
  • Speedo
  • au naturale
  • no shirt
  • bare chest
  • nude
  • barely dressed
  • bra
  • risqué
  • clear
  • scantily
  • clad
  • cleavage
  • stripped
  • full frontal unclothed
  • invisible clothes
  • wearing nothing
  • lingerie with no shirt
  • naked
  • without clothes on
  • negligee
  • zero clothes

Adult Words

Adult words are also prohibited from being used. Here are the words:

  • ahegao
  • pinup
  • ballgag
  • Playboy
  • Bimbo
  • pleasure
  • bodily fluids
  • pleasures
  • boudoir
  • rule34
  • brothel
  • seducing
  • dominatrix
  • seductive
  • erotic seductive
  • fuck
  • sensual
  • Hardcore
  • sexy
  • Hentai
  • Shag
  • horny
  • shibari (bondage in japanese)
  • incest
  • Smut
  • jav
  • succubus
  • Jerk off king at pic
  • thot
  • kinbaku (bondage in japanese)
  • transparent
  • legs spread
  • twerk
  • making love
  • voluptuous
  • naughty
  • wincest
  • orgy
  • Sultry
  • XXX
  • Bondage
  • Bdsm
  • Dog collar
  • Slavegirl
  • Transparent and Translucent
Midjourney banned words
Midjourney banned words

Taboo Words

  • Taboo
  • Fascist
  • Nazi
  • Prophet Mohammed
  • Slave
  • Coon
  • Honkey
  • Arrested
  • Jail
  • Handcuffs

Body Parts Words

  • Arse
  • Labia
  • Ass
  • Mammaries
  • Human centipede
  • Badonkers
  • Minge (Slang for vag)
  • Massive chests
  • Big Ass
  • Mommy Milker (milker or mommy is fine)
  • Booba
  • Nipple
  • Booty
  • Oppai (Japanese word for breasts)
  • Bosom
  • Organs
  • Breasts
  • Ovaries
  • Busty
  • Penis
  • Clunge (British slang for vagina)
  • Phallus
  • Crotch
  • sexy female
  • Dick (as in Moby-Dick)
  • Skimpy
  • Girth
  • Thick
  • Honkers
  • Vagina
  • Hooters
  • Veiny
  • Knob

Best Midjourney prompts you can use (2023)

Others

The next category on our Midjourney prohibited words list is referred to as "the other category" and includes prompts that inherently display disrespect, anger, or other harmful behaviors. This includes cues intended to arouse unfavorable feelings, use derogatory language, or reveal destructive intents toward certain people or groups. Here is the list:

  • Torture
  • Disturbing
  • Farts, Fart
  • Poop
  • Warts
  • Xi Jinping
  • Shit
  • Pleasure
  • Errect
  • Big Black
  • Brown pudding
  • Bunghole
  • Vomit
  • Voluptuous
  • Seductive
  • Sperm
  • Hot
  • Sexy
  • Sensored
  • Censored
  • Silenced
  • Deepfake
  • Inappropriate
  • Pus
  • Waifu
  • mp5
  • Succubus
  • 1488
  • Surgery
Advertisement

Related content

Security flaws found in emerging 6G tech

Best Stable Diffusion models and how to use them
Roblox error code 277

How to fix Roblox error code 277: Explained
Geforce Experience error code 0x0003

How to fix Geforce Experience error code 0x0003
Lenovo Legion Go images leaked

Lenovo Legion Go could be priced at €799, specs leaked
Trading Paints leak

Trading Paints leak affected 270k users

Tutorials & Tips

How to fix Roblox error code 277: Explained

How to fix Geforce Experience error code 0x0003

Explained: How to get a meteorite in Pokémon Go?

PY function: How to use Python in Excel


Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved