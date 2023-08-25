Windows 11's new Settings homepage is half promotion half pointless

Martin Brinkmann
Aug 25, 2023
Windows 11 News
|
0

Microsoft released a new Insider build to the Beta channel of the Windows 11 operating system. One of the new features of the release brings the new Settings homepage to testers.

Microsoft unveiled the new Settings homepage earlier this year and it seems that it has not made any adjustments to it ever since the initial reveal, other than moving the blocks around a bit.

windows 11 settings home

The Settings Homepage is opened automatically when users open the Settings app on their devices. This is done via Start > Settings or by using the keyboard shortcut Windows-I.

Windows 11 users who open the Settings app currently on their devices are taken to the System category. Windows 11 highlights Windows Update, OneDrive and Microsoft 365 already there at the top.

The new Settings homepage moves two of the three, OneDrive and Microsoft 365, as blocks to the main interface.

The following interactive cards are displayed in the latest iteration of the Settings homepage:

  • Recommended Settings -- a selection of settings based on the user's activity to save users time.
  • Cloud Storage -- displays the storage of OneDrive (maybe other connected cloud accounts in the future).
  • Account recovery -- to make sure that users have configured account recovery options of their Microsoft account to avoid being locked out.
  • Personalization -- displays a handful of customization options, e.g., to change the theme or color mode.
  • Microsoft 365 -- displays the subscription status and/or benefits of a Microsoft 365 subscription.
  • Xbox -- displays the Xbox subscription status and options to manage the subscription using the Settings app.
  • Bluetooth devices -- quick options to manage Bluetooth devices.

Four of the seven options are linked to commercial subscription services or cloud services: cloud storage, account recovery, Microsoft 365 and Xbox.

While some Windows 11 users may find the display of OneDrive storage useful on the frontpage of the Settings app, others may see it as yet another way to sell storage upgrades to customers. Similarly, Microsoft 365 and Xbox show the benefits of these subscriptions to users who are not subscribed. Account recovery, finally, may be useful to some, but it also is designed to link more data to an account.

The three cards that are not promotional in nature leave a mixed feeling. The recommended settings card could be useful, but it depends on the operating system's ability to pick the right options for display. If it just uses part activities, it could display settings to the user that are not needed anymore, similarly to how ads on the web sometimes continue to display promotions for a service or product after you have purchased such a product or service already.

Personalization looks to be less useful, unless changes to the theme or color mode are made on a daily basis. Even then, right-clicking on the desktop and selecting Personalize opens the detailed personalization options right away.

Bluetooth devices, finally, may be useful to users who connect lots of Bluetooth devices to their Windows 11 machines.

A dedicated Settings homepage is not a bad idea, but Microsoft's implementation lacks useful options. There is no option to customize the cards, e.g., hide some or add others. Why not give users an option to add links to their preferred Settings page to the Recommended section?

Now You: what is your take on the new Settings homepage? Anything you'd like changed?

Summary
Windows 11's new Settings homepage is half promotion half pointless
Article Name
Windows 11's new Settings homepage is half promotion half pointless
Description
A deeper look at the new Windows 11 Settings homepage that Microsoft plans to push to Windows 11 Home and Pro devices later this year.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Microsoft wants to bring AI enhancements to Paint, Photos on Windows 11

Microsoft wants to bring AI enhancements to Paint, Photos on Windows 11

Soon, Windows 11 users may uninstall more Microsoft Stock Apps
Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23521 brings new options to the Snipping Tool, Never Combined Mode for Taskbar

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23521 brings new options to the Snipping Tool, Never Combined Mode for Taskbar

Microsoft removes 44 Intel CPUs from Windows 11's Processor Compatibility list

Microsoft deprecates the Windows Cortana app

Microsoft is disabling TLS 1.0 and TLS 1.1 soon in Windows

Tutorials & Tips

How to Capture Screenshots on Windows 10 and 11

Quick Ways to Open Device Manager in Windows 11

How To Move the Taskbar to the Top or Side on Windows 11?

Windows 11 Update Stuck: Fixed For Good


Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

  1. John G. said on January 4, 2023 at 12:00 pm
    Reply

    Some years ago I had a severe problem with Windows Update that didn’t allow me to update for almost six months, yes, a half of a year stuck in a massive update fiasco. After having done everything in my hands to solve it, and after go to every kind of computer shops, even having call by phone to MS help services with no success at all, I found somewhere this batch *.bat file that solved my W10 update problem in less than one minute (I hope that it will help someone someday, it’s a must have batch file; I think it’s available in some web sites also):

    rem * EXECUTE AS ADMIN *
    net stop bits
    net stop wuauserv
    net stop cryptsvc
    net stop msiserver
    rd /q /s %windir%\softwaredistribution.old
    rd /q /s %windir%\system32\catroot2.old
    ren %windir%\system32\catroot2 catroot2.old
    ren %windir%\softwaredistribution softwaredistribution.old
    del “%allusersprofile%\application data\microsoft\network\downloader\qmgr*.dat”
    sc.exe sdset bits D:(A;CI;CCDCLCSWRPWPDTLOCRSDRCWDWO;;;SY)(A;;CCDCLCSWRPWPDTLOCRSDRCWDWO;;;BA)(A;;CCLCSWLOCRRC;;;IU)(A;;CCLCSWLOCRRC;;;SU)
    sc.exe sdset wuauserv D:(A;;CCLCSWRPLORC;;;AU (A;;CCDCLCSWRPWPDTLOCRSDRCWDWO;;;BA)(A;;CCDCLCSWRPWPDTLOCRSDRCWDWO;;;SY)
    cd /d %windir%\system32
    regsvr32.exe /s atl.dll
    regsvr32.exe /s urlmon.dll
    regsvr32.exe /s mshtml.dll
    regsvr32.exe /s jscript.dll
    regsvr32.exe /s vbscript.dll
    regsvr32.exe /s scrrun.dll
    regsvr32.exe /s msxml3.dll
    regsvr32.exe /s msxml6.dll
    regsvr32.exe /s actxprxy.dll
    regsvr32.exe /s softpub.dll
    regsvr32.exe /s wintrust.dll
    regsvr32.exe /s dssenh.dll
    regsvr32.exe /s rsaenh.dll
    regsvr32.exe /s cryptdlg.dll
    regsvr32.exe /s oleaut32.dll
    regsvr32.exe /s ole32.dll
    regsvr32.exe /s shell32.dll
    regsvr32.exe /s wuapi.dll
    regsvr32.exe /s wups.dll
    regsvr32.exe /s wups2.dll
    netsh winsock reset
    net start bits
    net start wuauserv
    net start cryptsvc
    net start msiserver
    rem * RESTART PC *
    pause

    1. MikeO said on January 4, 2023 at 2:29 pm
      Reply

      Thanks, John. Another tool to throw in my Windows toolbox, if ever needed.

      1. John G. said on January 4, 2023 at 3:43 pm
        Reply

        @MikeO, you’re welcome! :]

    2. VioletMoon said on January 4, 2023 at 6:00 pm
      Reply

      Yes, there a number of places one can find such scripts; the following sites provide the same scripts or variations on a theme:

      https://windowsreport.com/windows-update-problems-fix-windows-update-reset-script/

      https://www.tenforums.com/tutorials/24742-reset-windows-update-windows-10-a.html

      https://pastebin.com/RiGwhcgJ

      The few times I’ve had issues with Windows 10/11, I’ve run the Tweaking Repair Tool/Portable with unsurpassed success; it worked so well in solving problems, I made a hefty donation to the developer:

      https://www.tweaking.com/content/page/windows_repair_all_in_one.html

      The other tip other users have gifted to me is to never use Windows Update–just turn it off–and use the WAU Manager; in Advanced Options, one can “force” downloading and installing” updates which triggers a script to “refresh” the process–works quite well for me:

      https://www.carifred.com/wau_manager/

      I think both tools are and script ideas have been mentioned by Martin in various articles at various times.

      As a last resort, one can download the most current ISO from the Adguard site and complete a non-destructive re-install. It’s such a convenient option that if I suspect any type of corruption on my system, I will use it first. Makes for a that “new” installation feel. Be sure to delete the Windows.old folder at some point.

      Make a system image before running any tool, script, or non-destructive re-install, yes?

      1. John G. said on January 5, 2023 at 9:10 am
        Reply

        Thanks @VioletMoon for the provided links! :]

      2. owl said on August 18, 2023 at 12:31 pm
        Reply

        I agree with @VioletMoon’s comment.
        Windows Troubleshooter often fails to get useful information and useless (a waste of time). Instead, running “Tweaking Repair Tool/Portable” will solve the problem more easily.

        However, since I experienced “software regression” several times in the automatic update of WindowsOS in the past, I blocked automatic updates for function updates other than security updates and made them manual updates.
        I used “BelarcAdvisor” as a means for that, and sometimes used “Windows Update MiniTool” and “WSUS Offline Updates” as auxiliary functions.

        In my experience, it works and is easy.
        It’s much “better” than the method in the article.

  2. Jody Thornton said on January 4, 2023 at 1:19 pm
    Reply

    Wow! That’s objective reporting. Windows 11 is the BEST version in a long time? Really?
    Tone Deaf Shaun! Tone Deaf!

    No worries! John G. will be along to thank you for the article.

    1. Seeprime said on August 24, 2023 at 12:20 am
      Reply

      What is a January 2023 comment doing on an August 2023 article?

  3. Anonymous said on January 4, 2023 at 3:14 pm
    Reply

    shill alarm

  4. Anonymous said on January 4, 2023 at 3:16 pm
    Reply

    Stop windows update service
    Delete Download Folder in C:\Windows\SoftwareDistribution
    run cmd Dism /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth
    run cmd sfc /scannow
    reboot

  5. Marek said on January 4, 2023 at 6:22 pm
    Reply

    Windows 11 is one of the best versions of Windows in a long time.

    Shaun, I love your sense of humor.

    1. Microdumbos said on January 5, 2023 at 12:14 am
      Reply

      Haha. Good joke from Shaun. Since Windows version 7, Microsoft hasn’t released a superior operating system. Windows 8, 8.1, 10, and 11 are all terrible. Microsoft is absolutely awful at creating software.

  6. Flyer said on January 4, 2023 at 8:35 pm
    Reply

    Funny text about Win 11 “it comes with a few bugs as well”.
    Man, do you know what it means “few”?
    Every update creates new problems unknown before, am I wrong?
    To be honest, with such absurd you’ve made my day :D

  7. guest said on August 17, 2023 at 2:45 pm
    Reply

    they need to stop the forced update that cause a big mess they did not pay for our pc’s we did our pc’s and our pc’s is not microsoft to do what they want and so far all the updates do is cause big time mess’s

    1. Anonymous said on August 17, 2023 at 10:53 pm
      Reply

      The problem with that is many users fail to manually update then blame Microsoft instead of themselves when they fall for phishing links, visit porno sites, etc and malware takes hold. Windows forcibly updating ensures those less capable of taking care of themselves are better protected. In other words, Microsoft are caught between a rock and a hard place and take a decision that errs towards protecting the vulnerable. I would do the same despite personal dislike of the lack of update control.

      1. Johny said on August 18, 2023 at 8:27 am
        Reply

        Users could be given choice: either allow us to update your system automatically (in bold red letters + explanation why this is crucial) or it is your responsibility to take care of updates. Besides, Microsoft said updating was being implemented to prevent fragmentation. This obviously failed. In fact, lots if users have their Windows stuck at various versions of Windows 10 and 11. Each failed massive update makes the Win World more fragmented. Correct me if I’m wrong.

      2. owl said on August 18, 2023 at 12:41 pm
        Reply

        @Anonymous,

        I agree with the whole sentence.
        User ignorance, indifference, and unintentional are the biggest risk factors.

  8. John G. said on August 17, 2023 at 3:43 pm
    Reply

    Just install CCleaner (for a while only, please don’t cry). After installed, seek the uninstalling feature of this software, and then you can uninstall mostly all the Windows crap you want to destroy forever. After that, you are able to uninstall CCleaner as well using the classic method. However I can sure you all that after a couple of weeks of intense use you won’t live without CCleaner (it has the most secure and stable driver updating tool of the market, and I has tested mostly all). :S

    1. owl said on August 18, 2023 at 10:20 am
      Reply

      > Just install CCleaner
      > you won’t live without CCleaner

      “CCleaner” is an app that you should absolutely avoid.
      It “spies on user data, sends it to remote servers, and sells it to third parties” since it was acquired by Avast.
      Experienced users know that “Avast” related products are the worst spy apps (malware).
      Above all, users must understand that the product is capable of scanning everything in your system and sending the data out under the guise of inspection.

      A recommended alternative is BleachBit, a popular open source project developed and supported, but I prefer PrivaZer.
      The PrivaZer program uses Microsoft’s “cleanmgr”. I’ve been using it for years and have never had a problem and it performs as expected.
      However, both programs take a few hours, but considering reliability and safety, there are no other candidates.

      For the uninstall function, we recommend the open source program “BCUninstaller”.
      “WingetUI” is a good choice for app update management.
      Anyway, “CCleaner” should be avoided.

      1. John G. said on August 18, 2023 at 4:43 pm
        Reply

        @owl, I had a big issue with one HP driver installed over and over with Windows Update, disturbing my system because the driver was corrupt and the computer didn’t work nice at all. The only way to solve it was through Ccleaner’s driver updating tool, that was able to install a newer version of the broken driver that Microsoft was installing everytime I turn on the computer. That’s the main reason about my good words for CCleaner. :S

      2. owl said on August 19, 2023 at 2:02 am
        Reply

        @John G.,
        > I had a big issue with one HP driver installed over and over with Windows Update, disturbing my system because the driver was corrupt and the computer didn’t work nice at all.

        That’s a “software regression”.
        https://www.ghacks.net/windows-11-update-stuck-fixed-for-good/#comment-4572355

        Many of the “function updates” of Windows OS are the addition of new functions, so there is a high risk of software regression.
        It may be tempting to “try out the latest features”, but be prepared defect or having problems for bugs.
        If you want to avoid software regressions, block “feature updates”.
        It’s impossible to block them with Windows settings, so It is possible if you use a third-party “simplewall” or WPD or O&O ShutUp10++.
        However, you should not block security updates and keep automatic updates enabled.

        simplewall: Simple tool to configure Windows Filtering Platform (WFP) which can configure network activity on your computer.
        https://github.com/henrypp/simplewall
        WPD | Privacy dashboard for Windows
        https://wpd.app/
        O&O ShutUp10++ – Free antispy tool for Windows 10 and 11
        https://www.oo-software.com/en/shutup10

        Avast’s product line, including CCleaner, is difficult to uninstall. On the surface, it looks like the uninstallation is complete, but actually leaves traces (embedding tags and advertising IDs) somewhere.
        Therefore, when uninstalling, it is recommended to use “BCUninstaller” (which can wipe out everything including the registry) instead of using the “uninstall” function of the app.

        Bulk Crap Uninstaller – Remove large amounts of unwanted applications
        https://www.bcuninstaller.com/

      3. owl said on August 19, 2023 at 2:07 am
        Reply

        If WindowsOS becomes strange due to software regression, it can be easily repaired with “Tweaking Repair Tool/Portable”.

  9. Nameless said on August 17, 2023 at 4:20 pm
    Reply

    I have yet to use Windows stock app… nope can’t do it.

  10. John said on August 17, 2023 at 8:53 pm
    Reply

    You should be able to uninstall any application that you don’t use or want installed.

  11. john g after red pill said on August 17, 2023 at 10:18 pm
    Reply

    windo$ is pointless, i give up. moved to linux, newfound joy.

  12. John G. said on August 18, 2023 at 4:44 pm
    Reply

    Something is broken with the articles and the comments, and also with the dates of them.

  13. Steve S. said on August 20, 2023 at 12:17 am
    Reply

    @John G.

    I have noticed this comment problem for several days. It appears on all the articles I’ve read. Many or all comments seem to be completely unrelated to the articles.

    It seems the comments database index is corrupted or some coding for what is displayed is buggy.

    I’ve commented on another such ‘corrupted’ comments section today. I thought it might be something with my browser but it’s the same on Firefox, Brave and LibreWolf.

    1. John G. said on August 23, 2023 at 9:53 pm
      Reply

      @Steve S., I agree, I hope that someone will fix this problem as soon as possible. :]

  14. Kalmly said on August 24, 2023 at 5:36 pm
    Reply

    Looks like no one is interested in fixing the massive comments issue. Remember the good old days when Martin took such good care of the site?

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved