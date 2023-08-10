Step back in time with Windows XP running on your Apple Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro is coming to revolutionize many things aligned with the future but what about the past? Well, the $3,499 device will reportedly sort that out too. According to a tweet published by UTM, Apple Vision Pro will be able to run Windows XP.

UTM successfully emulates Windows XP on visionOS in a video uploaded on X, previously Twitter. However, once the virtual computer is up and running, there is no way to control it. This is due to the lack of input capabilities, which would allow users to interact with the virtual computer.

UTM is now running on Vision Pro (simulator)! Still need to implement input devices but here's a sneak peek. pic.twitter.com/xYnSgTdXpi — UTM (@UTMapp) August 8, 2023

UTM's video shows Windows XP running on Apple Vision Pro

The video, which was shared on Twitter by UTM, an Apple virtual machine software, shows Windows XP operating on a replicated Vision Pro. Shown off presumably for the hilarity of running an ancient OS on technology that hasn't even appeared yet, this might imply that additional operating systems will be released in the future.

UTM allows you to run operating systems such as Linux, Windows 10, Windows XP, and others on your Mac. It employs a virtual computing environment to execute the operating system on hardware that would otherwise be used for something else or would take significantly more work to operate natively.

Given that the Vision Pro is built on Mac architecture and uses an M2 processor, it's not surprising that UTM wants to port its computer application across.

The only way to get UTM on your iPhone or iPad is to jailbreak it or sideload it through AltStore, however, the latter is exclusively available to beta testers who support the creators on Patreon. If you satisfy the prerequisites, you will be able to use an app to access simulated versions of Windows, Linux, and other operating systems.

Videos from UTM's YouTube channel include Windows XP running Half-Life on an iPad and Windows 7 on an iPhone 12 Pro. External keyboards, trackpads, and even an Apple Pencil may be linked via the app. This functionality is not currently available for the Apple Vision Pro.

