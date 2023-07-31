Here is how to withdraw Worldcoin

Onur Demirkol
Jul 31, 2023
Sam Altman recently launched a new cryptocurrency named "Worldcoin," and it is given to people who scan their eyes in 119 different locations around the world. Let's say you scanned your iris in one of the orb locations and now want to know how to withdraw Worldcoin. Here is how!

The digital ID platform Worldcoin made its public debut on Monday after three years of development. Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, co-founded Worldcoin, which seeks to give its customers a verified digital identity, a cryptocurrency token called Worldcoin (WLD), and a cryptocurrency wallet app.

How to withdraw Worldcoin

How to withdraw Worldcoin

Once you get the context, it is not too difficult to comprehend how to withdraw Worldcoin, just like any other cryptocurrency. You don't need to perform any challenging tasks in order to withdraw, and it is not particularly difficult.

First things first, make sure you have a valid and verified World ID. If you don't have one, you won't be able to withdraw your money. If you are having any issues with it, please contact Worldcoin support on the official webpage and let the support team help you out on the matter. Let's go back to withdrawing Worldcoin; here is how to do it:

  1. You can exchange Poloniex, Bitz, and XT.COM.
  2. Log into your account on any of these platforms.
  3. Go to the "Withdrawal" tab.
  4. Set an amount for how much Worldcoin you want to withdraw.
  5. Enter your wallet address.
  6. Approve the withdrawal.
  7. Worldcoin is also available on Binance and OKX.
Worldcoin

What is Worldcoin?

Worldcoin, a crypto project by Sam Altman, has made a ripple in the industry since its introduction, which also marks the end of the project's migration to the Optimism network, an Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution. Orbs, the project's distinctive iris-scanning gadgets, are becoming more widely available worldwide in conjunction with this dual event.

It is now more difficult to distinguish between artificial intelligence (AI) and human-generated online activity, language, digital artwork, and other online content, claims Worldcoin. The business suggests using a type of digital passport based on "proof of personhood" to assist in correcting this error.

Sam Altman crypto project: Worldcoin is launched

According to the manufacturer, Orb is a specially created device that produces a distinctive identification number from human irises without requiring any processing or local storage of related data.

