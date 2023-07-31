Your guide to all Worldcoin orb locations
Across the globe, there are 119 distinct Worldcoin orb locations in 18 different countries. Let's explore where these orbs are stationed and find out if there's one near you!
Sam Altman's crypto venture, Worldcoin, burst onto the scene. Its unique verification process, requiring users to scan their eyes using specialized orbs, has sparked a fair amount of intrigue and raised eyebrows in equal measure. People have been left wondering about its legitimacy and the implications of such a unique approach to digital identity verification. Is Worldcoin legit? There is still a lot of suspicion surrounding it.
If you find yourself fascinated by this novel venture and you're curious about the locations of these Worldcoin orbs, we're here to assist. We've gathered comprehensive data on Worldcoin orb locations to make it easy for you to find an orb near you. Furthermore, we understand that there's more to it than just the intriguing orbs. You may be wondering about the practicalities of using this token, such as how to withdraw Worldcoin it once you've received it. Don't worry, we've got that covered too!
The promoters of Worldcoin argue that these eye-scanning orbs are fundamental to a future where advanced artificial intelligence might blur the line between humans and robots. By demonstrating that they are human, users can acquire a token from the company. This process allows them to gain access to Worldcoin.
Worldcoin orb locations by countries
As mentioned, the Worldcoin orb locations cover 18 countries from all around the world, from North America to Europe, and from Africa to Asia. Here is a full list of all of the countries:
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- France
- Germany
- Hong Kong
- India
- Japan
- Kenya
- Korea, Republic of
- Mexico
- Portugal
- Singapore
- Spain
- Uganda
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
- United States
Every Worldcoin Orb location across the globe
It's not that there's only one orb deployed in each of the 18 countries. Rather, multiple orbs are strategically placed in some of the busiest and most frequented spots in these countries.
In the following section, you'll find a comprehensive list detailing all the Worldcoin orb locations, along with the corresponding city and complete address information:
Argentina
- San Justo Shopping: Av. Brig. Gral. Juan Manuel de Rosas 3910, B1754 San Justo, Provincia de Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Mendoza – Plaza Independencia: Gral. Espejo 300, M5502 AVJ, Mendoza
- Carrefour Vicente Lopez: Av. Maipú 940, B1638 Vicente López, Provincia de Buenos Aires
- Terrazas de Mayo Shopping: Av. Pres. Arturo Umberto Illia 3770, B1613 Los Polvorines, Provincia de Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Carrefour Belgrano: Av. Monroe 1655, C1428 CABA
- Parque Avellaneda Shopping Mall: Salida Acceso Sudeste, Sarandí, Provincia de Buenos Aires
- Los Gallegos Shopping: Rivadavia 3050, B7600GNT Mar del Plata, Provincia de Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Estación de Trenes ONCE: Av. Pueyrredón 127-199, C1032 C1032ABB, Buenos Aires
- Shopping Paseo Aldrey: Sarmiento 2685, Mar del Plata, Provincia de Buenos Aires
- Boulevard Shopping Adrogué: Av. Hipólito Yrigoyen 13298, B1846 Adrogué-34.80800812706844, -58.400759530688475
- Av. Aristides Villanueva: Av. Aristides Villanueva 400, Mendoza
- Paseo del Buen Pastor: Av. Hipólito Yrigoyen 325, X5000 Córdoba
- Nuevo Quilmes Plaza: Av. Caseros 1750, B1876 Don Bosco, Provincia de Buenos Aires
- Sportclub Parque Caballito: Av. Rivadavia 4893, Caballito
- Subte – Galería Norte Obelisco: Carlos Pellegrini 401-449, C1054 CABA, Argentina
- Norcenter: Esteban Echeverria 3750, Munro, Provincia de Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Bariloche Shopping Terrazas Catedral: Shopping Las Terrazas, Local 25, Base, Cerro Catedral, R8400 San Carlos de Bariloche, Río Negro
- Patio Olmos: Av. Vélez Sarsfield 361, X5000JJD Córdoba, Argentina
Brazil
- Campus Party em São Paulo: Av. Olavo Fontoura, 1209 – Portão 38 – Santana, São Paulo – SP, 02012-021
- MaacHub: Av. Brigadeiro Luiz Antônio, 4553 – Jardins São Paulo – SP, 01401-002
- Akasa Itaim: Rua Sader Macul, 96 – Itaim São Paulo – 04542-090
- Club Co-working: Av. Pres. Juscelino Kubitschek, 1327, 4 andar, Sala 17 – Itaim Bibi, São Paulo – SP – CEP: 04543-011
Chile
- Galeria Edificio Plaza 712: Arturo Prat 712, 4791248 Temuco, Araucania
- Mall Plaza Vespucio: Av. Vicuña Mackenna 7110, 8240000 La Florida, Región Metropolitana, Chile
- Mall Apumanque: Av. Manquehue Sur 31, Las Condes, Región Metropolitana, Chile
- Mall Plaza Norte: Av. Américo Vespucio 1737, 8600036 Huechuraba, Región Metropolitana, Chile
- Arauco Estacion Central: Lib. Bdo. O`HIGGINS 3156, Santiago, Estación Central, Región Metropolitana, Chile
- Subcentro: Av. Apoquindo 4411, Las Condes, Región Metropolitana, Chile
- Mall Plaza Alameda: Av. Libertador Bernardo O’Higgins 3470, 9160000 Estación Central, Región Metropolitana, Chile
France
- Level Coworking Café: 11 Rue de l’École Polytechnique, 75005 Paris
Germany
- h5: Allee am Röthelheimpark 41, 91052 Erlangen, Bavaria, Germany
- ALEXA Berlin: Grunerstraße 20, 10179 Berlin
Hong Kong
- Cyberport 3: Cyberport 3, Telegraph Bay
- 66 Shanghai Street: 66 Shanghai St, Yau Ma Tei
- MG Tower: 133 Hoi Bun Rd, Kwun Tong
India
- Sikanderpur Metro Station: Sikanderpur Metro Station, A Block, DLF Phase 1, Sector 28, Gurugram, Haryana 122022
- Noida Sector 52 Metro Station: Noida Sector 52 Metro Station, Sector 52, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301
- MG Road Metro Station: MG Road Metro Station, Maruti Housing Colony, Sector 25, Gurugram, Haryana 122022
- Nirman Vihar Metro Station: Nirman Vihar Metro Station, Veer Savarkar Block, Block D, Nirman Vihar, Preet Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
- Laxmi Nagar Metro station: Laxmi Nagar Metro, Vikas Marg, Veer Savarkar Block, Block D, Laxmi Nagar, Delhi, 110092
- Mantri Square Mall Bangalore: 1, Sampige Rd, Malleshwaram, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560003, India
- Vegacity Mall: Vegacity Mall, Bannerghatta Main Rd, Dollars Colony, BTM 2nd Stage, J. P. Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560046
- Vaishali Metro Station: Vaishali Metro Station, Madan Mohan Malviya Marg, Gaur Ganga 2, Phase 1, Sector 4, Vaishali, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh 201010
- Anand Vihar metro station: Anand Vihar metro station, ISBT, Anand Vihar, Delhi, 110092
- Noida City Center Metro: Noida City Center, Sector 39A, Sector 32, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201303
- Noida Sector 51 Metro Station: Metro Station, Block E, Sector 51, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301
- Hauzkhas Metro Station: Hauz khas metro station, Jia Sarai, Gamal Abdel Nasser Marg, Block F, Deer Park, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi 110016
- Noida Sec 18 Metro Station: Noida Sec 18 Metro Station, Captain Vijyant Thapar Marg, Noida Sector 18, Pocket E, Sector 27, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301
- Iffco Chowk Metro Station: Iffco Chowk, Sector 29, Gurugram, Haryana 122002
- Kaushambi Metro: Kaushambi metro station, Kaushambi, Gaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, 201010
- The Galleria Mall: Galleria Mall, opposite Yelahanka, Ambedkar Colony, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560064
- V3S Mall: V3S Mall, Vikas Marg, Laxmi Nagar Commercial Complex, Swasthya Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
- Chattarpur Metro Station: Metro Station Chhattarpur, Andheria Mor Village, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, Delhi 110070
Japan
- EDGE off: ?150-0034 ?????????????? 135?? 1F
- Tokyo Tower: 2-ch?me-1 Shibak?en, Minato City, Tokyo 105-0011, Japan
- NOX Gallery Ebisu: ?150-0021 ???????????????1, Saison Daikanyama
- NOX Gallery Tomigaya: ?151-0063 ???????????????12 1F
- Crypto Lounge GOX: ?160-0021 ?????????????????? ???????? 6?. 6F, 2-19-15 Kabukich?, Shinjuku City, Tokyo 160-0021
Kenya
- Sarit Centre: Pio Gama Pinto Rd, Karuna Rd, Nairobi, Kenya
- Imaara Shopping Mall: Mombasa Road, Nairobi, Kenya
- Signature Mall: HXM3+59P, Pridelands
- Garden City: Thika Rd, Nairobi
- The Nextgen Mall: Mombasa Road, Nairobi, Kenya
- Greenspan Mall: Lower Savanna Dakar Rd Greenspan Mall Embakasi East, Kenya
- Maasai Mall: Bus Stop, Magadi Rd, Ongata Rongai
- Imaara Mall: Mombasa Road, Nairobi
- The Hub: Dagoretti Rd, Nairobi, Kenya
- Unicity Mall: RWFR+73 Nairobi
- Spur Mall: Thika Super Highway Exit 12 / 13, Ruiru
- Southfield Mall: Airport North Road, P.O.Box 18628-00500, Nairobi, Kenya, Eastern Bypass, Nairobi
- Camp Toyoyo Stadium: Camp Toyoyo Stadium
- Ananas Mall: Ananas mall, makongeni, Garissa Rd, Thika
- Crystal Rivers Mall: Athi River
Republic of Korea
- ????? (SOOHO.IO): ????? ??? 126 ???? B1 (B1, 126 Teheran-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul)
- ??? ? ??? (Hide Me Please): ????? ?? ???11 ? 33 (33 Eulji-ro 11-gil, Jung-gu, Seoul)
- ??? (Mercat): ????? ??? ???? 169 (169, Sejong-daero, Jongno-gu, Seoul)
Mexico
- Roland Coffee Bar (Monstera The Coffee Bar): Francisco Javier Mina 914, Barrio Antiguo, sur, 64000 Monterrey, N.L.
- Chez-Vous #Timecafé Cervantes: Blvd. Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra 41, Granada, Miguel Hidalgo, 11520 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
- Hagamos Composta Café Comunitario: Coahuila 164, entre Medellín y Monterrey, (frente Lumen, Roma Sur, Cuauhtémoc, 06760 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
- Chez-Vous #Timecafé Coyoacán: Av Miguel Hidalgo 70, San Lucas, Coyoacán, 04030 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Portugal
- Aqua Portimão: R. de São Pedro 72, 8500-448 Portimão, Portugal
- Parque Nascente Shopping: Praceta Parque Nascente 35, 4435-182 Rio Tinto, Portugal
- Gare do Oriente: Av. Dom João II, 1900-233 Lisboa, Portugal
- Ubbo: Av. Cruzeiro Seixas 7, 2650-426 Lisboa
- Costa da Caparica – Praia da Saúde: Rua Praia da Saúde
- CascaiShopping: Estrada Nacional 9, 2645-543 Alcabideche
- Alegro Sintra: R. Alto do Forte IC 19, 2635-018 Rio de Mouro
- Almada Fórum: R. Sérgio Malpique, 2810-354 Almada, Portugal
Singapore
- OGBC Office: 20 Cecil Street #04-09 PLUS Building, Singapore 049705
- Vega Solutions Office: 88 Market Street, CapitaSpring, #23-03
Spain
- La Gavia: C. Adolfo Bioy Casares, 2, Madrid, Spain
- Plaza Norte 2: Pl. del Comercio, 11-12, 28703 San Sebastián de los Reyes, Madrid
- La Maquinista: Paseo Potosí, 2, 08030 Barcelona
- Príncipe Pío: P.º de la Florida, 2, 28008 Madrid, España
- Parque Corredor: Ctra. Ajalvir Centro Comerci, s/n, 28850 Torrejón de Ardoz, Madrid, Spain
- Diagonal Mar: Av. Diagonal, 3, 08019 Barcelona
- Plenilunio: C. de Aracne, s/n, 28022 Madrid, Spain
- Splau: Av. del Baix Llobregat, s/n, 08940 Cornellà de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain
- Maremagnum: Moll d’Espanya, 5, 08039 Barcelona
- La Vaguada: Av. de Monforte de Lemos, 36, 28029 Madrid, Spain
- FAN Mallorca Shopping: Carrer del Cardenal Rossell, s/n, 07007 Palma, Illes Balears
- Gran Plaza 2: C. de los Químicos, 2, 28222 Majadahonda, Madrid
- X-Madrid: C. Oslo, 53, 28922 Alcorcón, Madrid, Spain
Uganda
- Nakivubo Stadium: Office U013, Hamis Kiggundu Road (Nakivubo Stadium), Kampala, Uganda
- Junction Mall: 8JWX+VPV, Namugongo Road, Kampala, Uganda
- Pioneer Mall: Kampala, Uganda
- Akamwesi Shopping Mall: Gayaza -Kampala Rd, Kampala, Uganda
- Acacia Mall: 14-18 Copper Rd, Kampala, Uganda
United Arab Emirates
- Crypto Oasis: Innovation Hub, Gate C, Floor 1, Office 176, DIFC
United Kingdom
- Techspace Shoreditch: 25 Luke St, London EC2A 4DS, United Kingdom
- Techspace Worship Street: 25 Worship St, London, EC2A 2DX
United States
- MIA | The Canvas Miami: 215 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127
- NY | Ludlow House: 39 Ludlow St, New York, NY 10002, United States
- SF | Mindspace: 575 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94105
- NY | Betaworks: 29 Little W 12th St, New York, NY 10014, United States
- NY | The Canvas: 185 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10007
- LA | Blankspaces Santa Monica Pier: 1450 2nd St, Santa Monica, CA 90401
- NY | The Brass Factory: 185 Wythe Ave f2, Brooklyn, NY 11249
- SF | SHACK15: Ferry Building, 1, Suite 201, San Francisco, CA 94111
Worldcoin orb locations near me
