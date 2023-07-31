Your guide to all Worldcoin orb locations

Investment in crypto-assets is unregulated, may not be suitable for retail investors and the entire amount invested may be lost. It is important to read and understand the risks of this investment, which are explained in detail here.

Across the globe, there are 119 distinct Worldcoin orb locations in 18 different countries. Let's explore where these orbs are stationed and find out if there's one near you!

ADVERTISEMENT

Sam Altman's crypto venture, Worldcoin, burst onto the scene. Its unique verification process, requiring users to scan their eyes using specialized orbs, has sparked a fair amount of intrigue and raised eyebrows in equal measure. People have been left wondering about its legitimacy and the implications of such a unique approach to digital identity verification. Is Worldcoin legit? There is still a lot of suspicion surrounding it.

If you find yourself fascinated by this novel venture and you're curious about the locations of these Worldcoin orbs, we're here to assist. We've gathered comprehensive data on Worldcoin orb locations to make it easy for you to find an orb near you. Furthermore, we understand that there's more to it than just the intriguing orbs. You may be wondering about the practicalities of using this token, such as how to withdraw Worldcoin it once you've received it. Don't worry, we've got that covered too!

The promoters of Worldcoin argue that these eye-scanning orbs are fundamental to a future where advanced artificial intelligence might blur the line between humans and robots. By demonstrating that they are human, users can acquire a token from the company. This process allows them to gain access to Worldcoin.

Worldcoin orb locations by countries

As mentioned, the Worldcoin orb locations cover 18 countries from all around the world, from North America to Europe, and from Africa to Asia. Here is a full list of all of the countries:

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

France

Germany

Hong Kong

India

Japan

Kenya

Korea, Republic of

Mexico

Portugal

Singapore

Spain

Uganda

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States

Every Worldcoin Orb location across the globe

It's not that there's only one orb deployed in each of the 18 countries. Rather, multiple orbs are strategically placed in some of the busiest and most frequented spots in these countries.

In the following section, you'll find a comprehensive list detailing all the Worldcoin orb locations, along with the corresponding city and complete address information:

Argentina

San Justo Shopping: Av. Brig. Gral. Juan Manuel de Rosas 3910, B1754 San Justo, Provincia de Buenos Aires, Argentina

Av. Brig. Gral. Juan Manuel de Rosas 3910, B1754 San Justo, Provincia de Buenos Aires, Argentina Mendoza – Plaza Independencia: Gral. Espejo 300, M5502 AVJ, Mendoza

Gral. Espejo 300, M5502 AVJ, Mendoza Carrefour Vicente Lopez: Av. Maipú 940, B1638 Vicente López, Provincia de Buenos Aires

Av. Maipú 940, B1638 Vicente López, Provincia de Buenos Aires Terrazas de Mayo Shopping: Av. Pres. Arturo Umberto Illia 3770, B1613 Los Polvorines, Provincia de Buenos Aires, Argentina

Av. Pres. Arturo Umberto Illia 3770, B1613 Los Polvorines, Provincia de Buenos Aires, Argentina Carrefour Belgrano: Av. Monroe 1655, C1428 CABA

Av. Monroe 1655, C1428 CABA Parque Avellaneda Shopping Mall: Salida Acceso Sudeste, Sarandí, Provincia de Buenos Aires

Salida Acceso Sudeste, Sarandí, Provincia de Buenos Aires Los Gallegos Shopping: Rivadavia 3050, B7600GNT Mar del Plata, Provincia de Buenos Aires, Argentina

Rivadavia 3050, B7600GNT Mar del Plata, Provincia de Buenos Aires, Argentina Estación de Trenes ONCE: Av. Pueyrredón 127-199, C1032 C1032ABB, Buenos Aires

Av. Pueyrredón 127-199, C1032 C1032ABB, Buenos Aires Shopping Paseo Aldrey: Sarmiento 2685, Mar del Plata, Provincia de Buenos Aires

Sarmiento 2685, Mar del Plata, Provincia de Buenos Aires Boulevard Shopping Adrogué: Av. Hipólito Yrigoyen 13298, B1846 Adrogué-34.80800812706844, -58.400759530688475

Av. Hipólito Yrigoyen 13298, B1846 Adrogué-34.80800812706844, -58.400759530688475 Av. Aristides Villanueva: Av. Aristides Villanueva 400, Mendoza

Av. Aristides Villanueva 400, Mendoza Paseo del Buen Pastor: Av. Hipólito Yrigoyen 325, X5000 Córdoba

Av. Hipólito Yrigoyen 325, X5000 Córdoba Nuevo Quilmes Plaza: Av. Caseros 1750, B1876 Don Bosco, Provincia de Buenos Aires

Av. Caseros 1750, B1876 Don Bosco, Provincia de Buenos Aires Sportclub Parque Caballito: Av. Rivadavia 4893, Caballito

Av. Rivadavia 4893, Caballito Subte – Galería Norte Obelisco: Carlos Pellegrini 401-449, C1054 CABA, Argentina

Carlos Pellegrini 401-449, C1054 CABA, Argentina Norcenter: Esteban Echeverria 3750, Munro, Provincia de Buenos Aires, Argentina

Esteban Echeverria 3750, Munro, Provincia de Buenos Aires, Argentina Bariloche Shopping Terrazas Catedral: Shopping Las Terrazas, Local 25, Base, Cerro Catedral, R8400 San Carlos de Bariloche, Río Negro

Shopping Las Terrazas, Local 25, Base, Cerro Catedral, R8400 San Carlos de Bariloche, Río Negro Patio Olmos: Av. Vélez Sarsfield 361, X5000JJD Córdoba, Argentina

Brazil

Campus Party em São Paulo: Av. Olavo Fontoura, 1209 – Portão 38 – Santana, São Paulo – SP, 02012-021

Av. Olavo Fontoura, 1209 – Portão 38 – Santana, São Paulo – SP, 02012-021 MaacHub: Av. Brigadeiro Luiz Antônio, 4553 – Jardins São Paulo – SP, 01401-002

Av. Brigadeiro Luiz Antônio, 4553 – Jardins São Paulo – SP, 01401-002 Akasa Itaim: Rua Sader Macul, 96 – Itaim São Paulo – 04542-090

Rua Sader Macul, 96 – Itaim São Paulo – 04542-090 Club Co-working: Av. Pres. Juscelino Kubitschek, 1327, 4 andar, Sala 17 – Itaim Bibi, São Paulo – SP – CEP: 04543-011

Chile

Galeria Edificio Plaza 712: Arturo Prat 712, 4791248 Temuco, Araucania

Arturo Prat 712, 4791248 Temuco, Araucania Mall Plaza Vespucio: Av. Vicuña Mackenna 7110, 8240000 La Florida, Región Metropolitana, Chile

Av. Vicuña Mackenna 7110, 8240000 La Florida, Región Metropolitana, Chile Mall Apumanque: Av. Manquehue Sur 31, Las Condes, Región Metropolitana, Chile

Av. Manquehue Sur 31, Las Condes, Región Metropolitana, Chile Mall Plaza Norte: Av. Américo Vespucio 1737, 8600036 Huechuraba, Región Metropolitana, Chile

Av. Américo Vespucio 1737, 8600036 Huechuraba, Región Metropolitana, Chile Arauco Estacion Central: Lib. Bdo. O`HIGGINS 3156, Santiago, Estación Central, Región Metropolitana, Chile

Lib. Bdo. O`HIGGINS 3156, Santiago, Estación Central, Región Metropolitana, Chile Subcentro: Av. Apoquindo 4411, Las Condes, Región Metropolitana, Chile

Av. Apoquindo 4411, Las Condes, Región Metropolitana, Chile Mall Plaza Alameda: Av. Libertador Bernardo O’Higgins 3470, 9160000 Estación Central, Región Metropolitana, Chile

France

Level Coworking Café: 11 Rue de l’École Polytechnique, 75005 Paris

Germany

h5: Allee am Röthelheimpark 41, 91052 Erlangen, Bavaria, Germany

Allee am Röthelheimpark 41, 91052 Erlangen, Bavaria, Germany ALEXA Berlin: Grunerstraße 20, 10179 Berlin

Hong Kong

Cyberport 3: Cyberport 3, Telegraph Bay

Cyberport 3, Telegraph Bay 66 Shanghai Street: 66 Shanghai St, Yau Ma Tei

66 Shanghai St, Yau Ma Tei MG Tower: 133 Hoi Bun Rd, Kwun Tong

India

Sikanderpur Metro Station: Sikanderpur Metro Station, A Block, DLF Phase 1, Sector 28, Gurugram, Haryana 122022

Sikanderpur Metro Station, A Block, DLF Phase 1, Sector 28, Gurugram, Haryana 122022 Noida Sector 52 Metro Station: Noida Sector 52 Metro Station, Sector 52, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301

Noida Sector 52 Metro Station, Sector 52, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301 MG Road Metro Station: MG Road Metro Station, Maruti Housing Colony, Sector 25, Gurugram, Haryana 122022

MG Road Metro Station, Maruti Housing Colony, Sector 25, Gurugram, Haryana 122022 Nirman Vihar Metro Station: Nirman Vihar Metro Station, Veer Savarkar Block, Block D, Nirman Vihar, Preet Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi 110092

Nirman Vihar Metro Station, Veer Savarkar Block, Block D, Nirman Vihar, Preet Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi 110092 Laxmi Nagar Metro station: Laxmi Nagar Metro, Vikas Marg, Veer Savarkar Block, Block D, Laxmi Nagar, Delhi, 110092

Laxmi Nagar Metro, Vikas Marg, Veer Savarkar Block, Block D, Laxmi Nagar, Delhi, 110092 Mantri Square Mall Bangalore: 1, Sampige Rd, Malleshwaram, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560003, India

1, Sampige Rd, Malleshwaram, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560003, India Vegacity Mall: Vegacity Mall, Bannerghatta Main Rd, Dollars Colony, BTM 2nd Stage, J. P. Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560046

Vegacity Mall, Bannerghatta Main Rd, Dollars Colony, BTM 2nd Stage, J. P. Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560046 Vaishali Metro Station: Vaishali Metro Station, Madan Mohan Malviya Marg, Gaur Ganga 2, Phase 1, Sector 4, Vaishali, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh 201010

Vaishali Metro Station, Madan Mohan Malviya Marg, Gaur Ganga 2, Phase 1, Sector 4, Vaishali, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh 201010 Anand Vihar metro station: Anand Vihar metro station, ISBT, Anand Vihar, Delhi, 110092

Anand Vihar metro station, ISBT, Anand Vihar, Delhi, 110092 Noida City Center Metro: Noida City Center, Sector 39A, Sector 32, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201303

Noida City Center, Sector 39A, Sector 32, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201303 Noida Sector 51 Metro Station: Metro Station, Block E, Sector 51, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301

Metro Station, Block E, Sector 51, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301 Hauzkhas Metro Station: Hauz khas metro station, Jia Sarai, Gamal Abdel Nasser Marg, Block F, Deer Park, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi 110016

Hauz khas metro station, Jia Sarai, Gamal Abdel Nasser Marg, Block F, Deer Park, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi 110016 Noida Sec 18 Metro Station: Noida Sec 18 Metro Station, Captain Vijyant Thapar Marg, Noida Sector 18, Pocket E, Sector 27, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301

Noida Sec 18 Metro Station, Captain Vijyant Thapar Marg, Noida Sector 18, Pocket E, Sector 27, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301 Iffco Chowk Metro Station: Iffco Chowk, Sector 29, Gurugram, Haryana 122002

Iffco Chowk, Sector 29, Gurugram, Haryana 122002 Kaushambi Metro: Kaushambi metro station, Kaushambi, Gaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, 201010

Kaushambi metro station, Kaushambi, Gaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, 201010 The Galleria Mall: Galleria Mall, opposite Yelahanka, Ambedkar Colony, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560064

Galleria Mall, opposite Yelahanka, Ambedkar Colony, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560064 V3S Mall: V3S Mall, Vikas Marg, Laxmi Nagar Commercial Complex, Swasthya Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi 110092

V3S Mall, Vikas Marg, Laxmi Nagar Commercial Complex, Swasthya Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi 110092 Chattarpur Metro Station: Metro Station Chhattarpur, Andheria Mor Village, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, Delhi 110070

Japan

EDGE off: ?150-0034 ?????????????? 135?? 1F

?150-0034 ?????????????? 135?? 1F Tokyo Tower: 2-ch?me-1 Shibak?en, Minato City, Tokyo 105-0011, Japan

2-ch?me-1 Shibak?en, Minato City, Tokyo 105-0011, Japan NOX Gallery Ebisu: ?150-0021 ???????????????1, Saison Daikanyama

?150-0021 ???????????????1, Saison Daikanyama NOX Gallery Tomigaya: ?151-0063 ???????????????12 1F

?151-0063 ???????????????12 1F Crypto Lounge GOX: ?160-0021 ?????????????????? ???????? 6?. 6F, 2-19-15 Kabukich?, Shinjuku City, Tokyo 160-0021

Kenya

Sarit Centre: Pio Gama Pinto Rd, Karuna Rd, Nairobi, Kenya

Pio Gama Pinto Rd, Karuna Rd, Nairobi, Kenya Imaara Shopping Mall: Mombasa Road, Nairobi, Kenya

Mombasa Road, Nairobi, Kenya Signature Mall: HXM3+59P, Pridelands

HXM3+59P, Pridelands Garden City : Thika Rd, Nairobi

: Thika Rd, Nairobi The Nextgen Mall : Mombasa Road, Nairobi, Kenya

: Mombasa Road, Nairobi, Kenya Greenspan Mall: Lower Savanna Dakar Rd Greenspan Mall Embakasi East, Kenya

Lower Savanna Dakar Rd Greenspan Mall Embakasi East, Kenya Maasai Mall: Bus Stop, Magadi Rd, Ongata Rongai

Bus Stop, Magadi Rd, Ongata Rongai Imaara Mall: Mombasa Road, Nairobi

Mombasa Road, Nairobi The Hub: Dagoretti Rd, Nairobi, Kenya

Dagoretti Rd, Nairobi, Kenya Unicity Mall: RWFR+73 Nairobi

RWFR+73 Nairobi Spur Mall: Thika Super Highway Exit 12 / 13, Ruiru

Thika Super Highway Exit 12 / 13, Ruiru Southfield Mall: Airport North Road, P.O.Box 18628-00500, Nairobi, Kenya, Eastern Bypass, Nairobi

Airport North Road, P.O.Box 18628-00500, Nairobi, Kenya, Eastern Bypass, Nairobi Camp Toyoyo Stadium: Camp Toyoyo Stadium

Camp Toyoyo Stadium Ananas Mall: Ananas mall, makongeni, Garissa Rd, Thika

Ananas mall, makongeni, Garissa Rd, Thika Crystal Rivers Mall: Athi River

Republic of Korea

????? (SOOHO.IO): ????? ??? 126 ???? B1 (B1, 126 Teheran-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul)

????? ??? 126 ???? B1 (B1, 126 Teheran-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul) ??? ? ??? (Hide Me Please): ????? ?? ???11 ? 33 (33 Eulji-ro 11-gil, Jung-gu, Seoul)

????? ?? ???11 ? 33 (33 Eulji-ro 11-gil, Jung-gu, Seoul) ??? (Mercat): ????? ??? ???? 169 (169, Sejong-daero, Jongno-gu, Seoul)

Mexico

Roland Coffee Bar (Monstera The Coffee Bar): Francisco Javier Mina 914, Barrio Antiguo, sur, 64000 Monterrey, N.L.

Francisco Javier Mina 914, Barrio Antiguo, sur, 64000 Monterrey, N.L. Chez-Vous #Timecafé Cervantes: Blvd. Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra 41, Granada, Miguel Hidalgo, 11520 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

Blvd. Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra 41, Granada, Miguel Hidalgo, 11520 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico Hagamos Composta Café Comunitario: Coahuila 164, entre Medellín y Monterrey, (frente Lumen, Roma Sur, Cuauhtémoc, 06760 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

Coahuila 164, entre Medellín y Monterrey, (frente Lumen, Roma Sur, Cuauhtémoc, 06760 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico Chez-Vous #Timecafé Coyoacán: Av Miguel Hidalgo 70, San Lucas, Coyoacán, 04030 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

Portugal

Aqua Portimão: R. de São Pedro 72, 8500-448 Portimão, Portugal

R. de São Pedro 72, 8500-448 Portimão, Portugal Parque Nascente Shopping: Praceta Parque Nascente 35, 4435-182 Rio Tinto, Portugal

Praceta Parque Nascente 35, 4435-182 Rio Tinto, Portugal Gare do Oriente: Av. Dom João II, 1900-233 Lisboa, Portugal

Av. Dom João II, 1900-233 Lisboa, Portugal Ubbo: Av. Cruzeiro Seixas 7, 2650-426 Lisboa

Av. Cruzeiro Seixas 7, 2650-426 Lisboa Costa da Caparica – Praia da Saúde: Rua Praia da Saúde

Rua Praia da Saúde CascaiShopping: Estrada Nacional 9, 2645-543 Alcabideche

Estrada Nacional 9, 2645-543 Alcabideche Alegro Sintra: R. Alto do Forte IC 19, 2635-018 Rio de Mouro

R. Alto do Forte IC 19, 2635-018 Rio de Mouro Almada Fórum: R. Sérgio Malpique, 2810-354 Almada, Portugal

Singapore

OGBC Office: 20 Cecil Street #04-09 PLUS Building, Singapore 049705

20 Cecil Street #04-09 PLUS Building, Singapore 049705 Vega Solutions Office: 88 Market Street, CapitaSpring, #23-03

Spain

La Gavia: C. Adolfo Bioy Casares, 2, Madrid, Spain

C. Adolfo Bioy Casares, 2, Madrid, Spain Plaza Norte 2: Pl. del Comercio, 11-12, 28703 San Sebastián de los Reyes, Madrid

Pl. del Comercio, 11-12, 28703 San Sebastián de los Reyes, Madrid La Maquinista: Paseo Potosí, 2, 08030 Barcelona

Paseo Potosí, 2, 08030 Barcelona Príncipe Pío: P.º de la Florida, 2, 28008 Madrid, España

P.º de la Florida, 2, 28008 Madrid, España Parque Corredor: Ctra. Ajalvir Centro Comerci, s/n, 28850 Torrejón de Ardoz, Madrid, Spain

Ctra. Ajalvir Centro Comerci, s/n, 28850 Torrejón de Ardoz, Madrid, Spain Diagonal Mar: Av. Diagonal, 3, 08019 Barcelona

Av. Diagonal, 3, 08019 Barcelona Plenilunio: C. de Aracne, s/n, 28022 Madrid, Spain

C. de Aracne, s/n, 28022 Madrid, Spain Splau: Av. del Baix Llobregat, s/n, 08940 Cornellà de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain

Av. del Baix Llobregat, s/n, 08940 Cornellà de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain Maremagnum: Moll d’Espanya, 5, 08039 Barcelona

Moll d’Espanya, 5, 08039 Barcelona La Vaguada: Av. de Monforte de Lemos, 36, 28029 Madrid, Spain

Av. de Monforte de Lemos, 36, 28029 Madrid, Spain FAN Mallorca Shopping: Carrer del Cardenal Rossell, s/n, 07007 Palma, Illes Balears

Carrer del Cardenal Rossell, s/n, 07007 Palma, Illes Balears Gran Plaza 2: C. de los Químicos, 2, 28222 Majadahonda, Madrid

C. de los Químicos, 2, 28222 Majadahonda, Madrid X-Madrid: C. Oslo, 53, 28922 Alcorcón, Madrid, Spain

Uganda

Nakivubo Stadium: Office U013, Hamis Kiggundu Road (Nakivubo Stadium), Kampala, Uganda

Office U013, Hamis Kiggundu Road (Nakivubo Stadium), Kampala, Uganda Junction Mall: 8JWX+VPV, Namugongo Road, Kampala, Uganda

8JWX+VPV, Namugongo Road, Kampala, Uganda Pioneer Mall: Kampala, Uganda

Kampala, Uganda Akamwesi Shopping Mall: Gayaza -Kampala Rd, Kampala, Uganda

Gayaza -Kampala Rd, Kampala, Uganda Acacia Mall: 14-18 Copper Rd, Kampala, Uganda

United Arab Emirates

Crypto Oasis: Innovation Hub, Gate C, Floor 1, Office 176, DIFC

United Kingdom

Techspace Shoreditch: 25 Luke St, London EC2A 4DS, United Kingdom

25 Luke St, London EC2A 4DS, United Kingdom Techspace Worship Street: 25 Worship St, London, EC2A 2DX

United States

MIA | The Canvas Miami: 215 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127

215 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127 NY | Ludlow House: 39 Ludlow St, New York, NY 10002, United States

39 Ludlow St, New York, NY 10002, United States SF | Mindspace: 575 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94105

575 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94105 NY | Betaworks: 29 Little W 12th St, New York, NY 10014, United States

29 Little W 12th St, New York, NY 10014, United States NY | The Canvas: 185 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10007

185 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10007 LA | Blankspaces Santa Monica Pier: 1450 2nd St, Santa Monica, CA 90401

1450 2nd St, Santa Monica, CA 90401 NY | The Brass Factory: 185 Wythe Ave f2, Brooklyn, NY 11249

185 Wythe Ave f2, Brooklyn, NY 11249 SF | SHACK15: Ferry Building, 1, Suite 201, San Francisco, CA 94111

Worldcoin orb locations near me

By visiting this link, you can also find the nearest Orb and verify your World ID!

Advertisement