UK app developers revolt against App Store antitrust

App Store antitrust
Emre Çitak
Jul 25, 2023
Apple
|
0

Apple is facing a class-action lawsuit in the UK, accusing the tech giant of abusing its dominant position by charging app developers a 30% fee on in-app sales.

The suit, which is seeking compensation of up to £800 million (over $1 billion), argues that Apple's App Store policies are anti-competitive and that U.K. consumers are missing out on innovation as a result.

App Store antitrust led to the lawsuit

The lawsuit was filed by a group of U.K.-based app developers, just like Epic Games, Spotify, and Match Group did in the past. The developers allege that Apple's App Store policies violate competition law by preventing developers from offering alternative payment methods to users. This, they argue, gives Apple an unfair advantage over its competitors and allows it to charge excessive fees.

App Store antitrust
App Store antitrust has been a long trouble for developpers

The lawsuit about App Store antitrust also argues that Apple's App Store policies stifle innovation. By forcing developers to use Apple's payment system, the developers argue, Apple prevents them from experimenting with new ways to pay for apps. This, they argue, limits the range of options available to consumers and prevents developers from finding new and innovative ways to generate revenue.

Potential impact is harsh

If the lawsuit is successful, it could have a significant impact on Apple's App Store business. The developers are seeking damages of up to £800 million, which could be a major financial blow to Apple.

The lawsuit could also force Apple to change its App Store policies, which could open up the market to more competition and innovation.

App Store antitrust
The App Store antitrust lawsuit could reduce the dominance of Apple in the digital market

The Wider context

The App Store antitrust lawsuit is just one of a number of legal challenges facing Apple. The company is also facing antitrust investigations in the US and Europe. These investigations are focused on Apple's control of the iOS app ecosystem and its use of its App Store to collect fees from developers.

The outcome of these legal challenges could have a major impact on Apple's business. If Apple is found to be engaging in anti-competitive practices, it could be forced to change its business practices or face significant fines due to App Store antitrust issues.

Advertisement

Related content

Apple patches two zero-day threats in iOS 16.6, macOS 13.5 and iPadOS 16.6

Apple patches two zero-day threats in iOS 16.6, macOS 13.5 and iPadOS 16.6
Apple's GPT chatbot is already being used internally

Apple's GPT chatbot is already being used internally

iPhone 15 shortage on the horizon
Apple says it will remove FaceTime and iMessage from the UK if surveillance laws are changed

Apple says it will remove FaceTime and iMessage from the UK if surveillance laws are changed
iPhone 15 leak

iPhone 15 leak: 5 major differences
apple gpt, ai chatbot

AI chatbot named "Apple GPT" is reportedly in works

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved