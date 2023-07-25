UK app developers revolt against App Store antitrust

Apple is facing a class-action lawsuit in the UK, accusing the tech giant of abusing its dominant position by charging app developers a 30% fee on in-app sales.

The suit, which is seeking compensation of up to £800 million (over $1 billion), argues that Apple's App Store policies are anti-competitive and that U.K. consumers are missing out on innovation as a result.

App Store antitrust led to the lawsuit

The lawsuit was filed by a group of U.K.-based app developers, just like Epic Games, Spotify, and Match Group did in the past. The developers allege that Apple's App Store policies violate competition law by preventing developers from offering alternative payment methods to users. This, they argue, gives Apple an unfair advantage over its competitors and allows it to charge excessive fees.

The lawsuit about App Store antitrust also argues that Apple's App Store policies stifle innovation. By forcing developers to use Apple's payment system, the developers argue, Apple prevents them from experimenting with new ways to pay for apps. This, they argue, limits the range of options available to consumers and prevents developers from finding new and innovative ways to generate revenue.

Potential impact is harsh

If the lawsuit is successful, it could have a significant impact on Apple's App Store business. The developers are seeking damages of up to £800 million, which could be a major financial blow to Apple.

The lawsuit could also force Apple to change its App Store policies, which could open up the market to more competition and innovation.

The Wider context

The App Store antitrust lawsuit is just one of a number of legal challenges facing Apple. The company is also facing antitrust investigations in the US and Europe. These investigations are focused on Apple's control of the iOS app ecosystem and its use of its App Store to collect fees from developers.

The outcome of these legal challenges could have a major impact on Apple's business. If Apple is found to be engaging in anti-competitive practices, it could be forced to change its business practices or face significant fines due to App Store antitrust issues.

