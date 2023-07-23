iPhone 15 shortage on the horizon

As the tech giant struggles with manufacturing issues, the most recent models of Apple's iPhone Pro and Pro Max models may not be available this fall.

The Information cited two sources with knowledge of the situation when reporting that Apple and its suppliers had difficulties implementing a "new manufacturing process" that would enable its upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max to have a larger screen display than previous models of the smartphone.

According to two persons with firsthand knowledge of the situation, Apple is having difficulties constructing its two impending new iPhone models, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, which could result in a scarcity of handsets at launch in September.

For the two models, the priciest of the next iPhone series, Apple's suppliers are employing a new manufacturing procedure that will enable it to reduce the width of the bezel significantly. This black border surrounds the display.

iPhone 15 shortage

LG Display failed reliability tests

Apple can produce iPhones with larger screens without increasing the size of the actual device because of the manufacturing process. The outlet was informed by a source that displays produced by LG Display had failed reliability tests.

The problems might make it necessary for Apple to release the iPhone Pro 15 and Pro Max with fewer units than anticipated when they go on sale to the general public in September, making the top-end versions possibly harder to find before the key holiday season.

According to the source, the Pro Max has been particularly affected by the manufacturing problems, which suggests "there will be a more severe shortage" of that model. The premium form of Apple's entry-level smartphone is called the iPhone Pro and Pro Max. The Pro 14, the most recent edition, costs $999 at launch on Apple's website, $200 more than the base model.

