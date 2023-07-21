Microsoft 365 Backup and Microsoft 365 Archive announced

what-is-microsoft-365
Martin Brinkmann
Jul 21, 2023
Microsoft
|
0

Microsoft announced two new products at Microsoft Inspire this week: Microsoft 365 Backup and Microsoft 365 Archive are two data backup solutions for the Microsoft cloud.

More than 2 billion documents and emails are added to Microsoft 365 each day, according to Microsoft. The two products help administrators and organizations protect the data "throughout its lifecycle".

Microsoft 365 Backup

microsoft 365 backup

Microsoft 365 Backup backs up OneDrive, SharePoint and Exchange data at "unprecedented speeds" while keeping it "within the Microsoft 365 security boundary".

Microsoft highlights that administrators may configure the new feature to back up all or select SharePoint sites, OneDrive accounts, and Exchange mailboxes. The solution supports the restoration of files, sites and mailbox items "to a prior point-in-time in a granular manner or at a massive scale".

Microsoft 365 Backup supports search and filtering functionality to find data in backups using metadata, such as item or site names.

The solution is available in the Microsoft 365 admin center and administrators may use partner applications, which customers may do if they need to back up non-Microsoft 365 data or want to use a different partner. Partners include Veeam, Veritas, Barracuda, Rubrik, Commvault and AvePoint according to Microsoft.

Microsoft plans to launch Microsoft 365 Backup as a preview in the fourth quarter of 2023. Interested organizations may sign-up for the preview on this website.

Microsoft 365 Archive

Microsoft 365 Archive is a cold storage solution designed to help organizations reduce storage costs. Regulations may require that businesses keep data, even though it may not be used actively anymore.

Microsoft 365 Archive adds a cold storage tier "to keep inactive or aging data within SharePoint at a cost-effective price point matching the value of that data's lifecycle stage".

The new archiving solution supports full site archiving and will also get support for file level archiving in the second half of 2024 according to Microsoft.

Interested organizations may apply for the public preview here.

Closing Words

Both new backup products will launch as a preview later this year. Microsoft has not revealed the price of the two products yet. One of the main appeals of Microsoft 365 Backup and Archive is that the two products run inside the same secure boundaries of Microsoft's infrastructure.

Microsoft is previewing a new consumer-grade backup solution for Windows as well, which Ashwin reviewed back in May 2023. Its main purpose is to allow users to restore personal data when they migrate to a new Windows PC or set up a Windows PC. The new tool supports Windows Store apps next to documents and media.

Now You: do you run backups regularly? (via Born)

Summary
Microsoft 365 Backup and Microsoft 365 Archive announced
Article Name
Microsoft 365 Backup and Microsoft 365 Archive announced
Description
Microsoft announced two new products at Microsoft Inspire this week: Microsoft 365 Backup and Microsoft 365 Archive are two data backup solutions for the Microsoft cloud.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Bing Chat Enterprise

Bing Chat Enterprise: Take your firm to the next level
aptos

There is a new font in town: Aptos replaces Calibri in Microsoft 365
chinese hackers breach us government

Chinese hackers breach US government emails using a Microsoft cloud bug
Microsoft Storm-0558

Microsoft's storm-proof defense wins
Microsoft buys Activision

Microsoft is one last step closer to buying Activision
kpmg microsoft ai investment

KPMG Microsoft AI investment is set to create the AI of the future

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved