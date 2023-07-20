AI chatbot named "Apple GPT" is reportedly in works

Onur Demirkol
Jul 20, 2023
Apple
Apple secretly develops artificial intelligence tools that might compete with those of OpenAI, Google, and other companies. Still, the corporation has not yet developed a clear plan for making the technology available to consumers. The new AI chatbot is reportedly named "Apple GPT."

According to those with knowledge of the initiatives, the iPhone maker has developed its own foundation for developing massive language models, the AI-based systems at the core of new products like ChatGPT and Google's Bard. Apple has also developed a chatbot service known to some engineers as "Apple GPT" on that "Ajax" basis.

Due to worries over generative AI security, the chatbot's internal distribution was temporarily suspended, but it has subsequently been made available to additional Apple employees. The chatbot is becoming more accessible to employees, but access requires special authorization. Mark Gurman of Blomberg reported any output from the chatbot could not be used to create features aimed at users.

The chatbot is being used by Apple employees to assist with product prototyping. Based on the data it was trained with, the chatbot can be used to summarize text and provide answers to queries.

Apple GPT

Apple GPT can be compared to other AI chatbots like Bard, Bing and ChatGPT

The company's chatbot is comparable to Bard, ChatGPT, and Bing AI because it lacks any further capabilities that set it apart from what is currently on the market.

The report comes at a time when Apple is looking for expertise in generative AI. On its career page, the organization offers a few job openings looking for generative AI specialists. It seeks engineers who have "robust understanding of large language models and generative AI."

Apple can delay changes to the App Store until Supreme Court ruling

According to confidential documents obtained by The Wall Street Journal, Apple prohibited employees from using ChatGPT internally earlier this year and from using the Microsoft-owned GitHub Copilot, an AI code-writing assistance. The Journal was informed by sources that Apple was considering developing generative AI, which is probably Ajax. In 2020 Apple paid $200 million and $50 million, respectively, for two AI businesses.

