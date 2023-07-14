Twitter ad revenue sharing starts to make content creators smile

Twitter ad revenue sharing is a new program that was recently announced on Twitter which allows creators to earn a share of the ad revenue generated from ads that are served in the replies to their tweets.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is only available to Twitter Blue subscribers, and the amount of money that creators earn will depend on how many people see and engage with the ads, as Tom Warren shares on Twitter.

it looks like it’s around $1,000 per 100,000 followers pic.twitter.com/JgXcIWeKvm — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) July 13, 2023

Twitter ad revenue sharing started now

Twitter started paying creators for ad revenue sharing on July 13, 2023. They have announced it with this tweet:

Surprise! Today we launched our Creator Ads Revenue Sharing program. We’re expanding our creator monetization offering to include ads revenue sharing for creators. This means that creators can get a share in ad revenue, starting in the replies to their posts. This is part of our… — Twitter (@Twitter) July 13, 2023

The first round of payments totaled $5 million, and the amounts that individual creators received ranged from a few thousand dollars to nearly $40,000. Twitter says that it will continue to experiment with different ways to pay creators in the future.

It's also possible that the Twitter ad revenue sharing program could be expanded to include all Twitter users, not just those who subscribe to Twitter Blue.

What are the Twitter monetization requirements?

The first round of payments went to creators who met the following criteria:

They were subscribed to Twitter Blue

They had at least 5 million tweet impressions in each of the last 3 months

They passed the human review for Creator Monetization Standards

If you meet these criteria, you can sign up for ad revenue sharing by going to your Twitter settings and clicking on the "Monetization" tab.

What are the Twitter monetization countries?

Good news! Twitter's ad revenue sharing program is available in all countries where Stripe's payout is available. Twitter will invite a select group of users to accept payments.

Previously, Twitter introduced new monetization features under the "Subscriptions" menu, but it was only partially functional. Now, users from over 110 countries can access it.

Content creators can keep up to 92% of their earnings until they reach $50,000, after which the share decreases to 80%. Twitter will use Stripe for payments and plans to add newsletters and other bonus content in the future.

Stripe supports the following countries:

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Bulgaria

Canada

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Gibraltar

Greece

Hong Kong

Hungary

India

Indonesia

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malaysia

Malta

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Thailand

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States

How to get paid on Twitter

Want to make money on Twitter? Here's how:

Sponsored tweets: Partner with brands to promote their products for a fee or commission on sales.

Affiliate marketing: Promote products or services and earn a commission for each sale you generate.

Subscriptions: Charge followers a monthly fee for exclusive content or features.

To get started:

Build a following by tweeting consistently and engaging with your audience

by tweeting consistently and engaging with your audience Create high-quality content that is informative and visually appealing

that is informative and visually appealing Be authentic and genuine in your interactions to build trust and credibility

Twitter ad revenue sharing is a new way for creators to earn money from their content. It's a relatively small program at the moment, but it's likely to grow in the future.

If you're a Twitter Blue subscriber with a large following, you should consider signing up for ad revenue sharing.

Do you think this could give Twitter a leg up in a Twitter vs Threads matchup?

Advertisement